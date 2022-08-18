West Brom earned their first win of the season with a 5-2 victory over early high-flyers Hull at The Hawthorns. An own goal by Callum Elder set Steve Bruce's side on their way against one of his former clubs then quick goals at the start of the second half from John Swift and Darnell Furlong, before Karlan Grant's penalty and Dara O'Shea sealed a welcome three points for the Baggies.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO