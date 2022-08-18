Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Nelly Korda wins individual Aramco Team Series title; sister Jessica Korda denied double after being overtaken in third round
World No 3 Nelly Korda fired an excellent final round of 67 (-5) to win the Individual title at the Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande by three shots. The major champion began the day seven shots behind the overnight leader, her sister Jessica Korda, and dropped a shot on the second hole.
GOLF・
SkySports
Grimsby 0-0 Sutton: Mariners extend unbeaten run to four matches with stalemate
League Two newboys Grimsby extended their unbeaten run to four matches in all competitions after a goalless draw with Sutton. Grimsby were quickest to settle in testing conditions and went close to a stunning opener after 10 minutes when Gavan Holohan fired narrowly wide from 25 yards. Josh Neufville burst...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton, Chepstow and Southwell headline jam-packed Monday of action
Brighton, Chepstow and Southwell all feature on a busy Monday of action on Sky Sports Racing, with Tony Carroll looking set for a good afternoon by the seaside. Brighton 3:20 - Course specialist Temur Khan goes again for Carroll. The Derek (Delboy) Hart Sidmouth Curry Club Handicap (3:20) has a...
SkySports
Ramla Ali wins historic bout in first round
Ramla Ali won the first international women's bout in Saudi Arabia stopping Crystal Garcia Nova in the first round. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Leah Williamson fan Q&A | Who partied hardest after Euro win?!
We caught up with Arsenal and England defender Leah Williamson and put your best fan questions to her. Watch Saturday Social from 9.30am on Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Football.
SkySports
Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes: Highland Princess a popular sprint winner for local trainer John Quinn
Star mare Highfield Princess bagged a second Group One with a blistering sprinting display to take the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York for Jason Hart and John Quinn. The five-year-old won at the highest level for the first time earlier this month in the Prix Maurice De Gheest...
SkySports
West Brom 5-2 Hull City: Baggies earn first win of season in emphatic fashion
West Brom earned their first win of the season with a 5-2 victory over early high-flyers Hull at The Hawthorns. An own goal by Callum Elder set Steve Bruce's side on their way against one of his former clubs then quick goals at the start of the second half from John Swift and Darnell Furlong, before Karlan Grant's penalty and Dara O'Shea sealed a welcome three points for the Baggies.
SkySports
Sunday Tips
Ikhtiraaq can bring up his hat-trick and complete a Sandown double for Sir Michael Stoute in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Mile Handicap. The three-year-old won once in three starts as a juvenile for Owen Burrows and was then sold for 220,000 guineas in the autumn as part of the Shadwell down-sizing, but Stoute and owner Robert Ng had clearly spotted his potential.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Ben Stokes vows to move on quickly from South Africa spanking; Brendon McCullum admits England have work to do
Skipper Ben Stokes dismissed the idea that England should backtrack from their gung-ho style of play following their crushing innings-and-12-run defeat to South Africa at Lord's. Stokes' men started their second innings 161 runs behind, but were unable to even take the game into the evening session on Friday following...
SkySports
Super League: Bevan French adds to hat-trick tally as Wigan nudge Toulouse closer to relegation
Australian try machine Bevan French scored his latest hat-trick in Wigan's 52-6 victory to all but end Toulouse's one-season stint in Super League. French took his season's touchdown tally to 27 as Matty Peet's side returned to winning ways after their shock defeat at Wakefield. Super League fixtures | Standings.
SkySports
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Demarai Gray cancels out Brennan Johnson's first PL strike to salvage unlikely draw
Demarai Gray rescued a late point for Everton in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park, leaving Frank Lampard's side still searching for their first win of the new Premier League season. A late Brennan Johnson goal looked to have clinched all three points for Forest, before Gray...
SkySports
The Hundred: Manchester Originals hit competition's highest ever total to beat Northern Superchargers in thriller
The Manchester Originals posted a record total of 208 against the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred to take victory in a thriller at Headingley. Phil Salt scored 55 off 25 balls, including five sixes, and both Laurie Evans (45) and Tristan Stubbs (46) came close to half-centuries as the Originals smashed the ball around the ground in an historic first innings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Highlights: Hrgovic edges Zhang in thrilling heavyweight clash
Filip Hrgovic claimed a victory over Zhilei Zhang in a thrilling IBF world heavyweight title eliminator. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
SkySports
Bristol City 2-0 Cardiff: Tommy Conway and Rob Atkinson score as Robins win Severnside derby
Goals from Tommy Conway and Rob Atkinson gave Bristol City the Severnside derby bragging rights with a 2-0 Championship win over Cardiff at Ashton Gate. The home side took a 41st-minute lead when Nahki Wells crossed from the left and Conway got in front of his marker to net his fourth goal of the season with a glancing header.
SkySports
Zak Crawley: Should England opener keep his spot for second Test against South Africa despite wretched run of form?
"We don't necessarily look for consistency with Zak. It's about match-winning performances and being able to do special things." This backing from England assistant coach Paul Collingwood couldn't really have been stronger after Zak Crawley's first-innings nine at Lord's, his sixth single-figure score in Test matches this summer. But is...
SkySports
Tanguy Ndombele: Tottenham's club-record signing joins Napoli on season-long loan
Tanguy Ndombele has joined Napoli on loan for the 2022/23 season, with an option to make the move permanent, Tottenham have confirmed. The France midfielder joined Spurs from Lyon for a club-record £63 million in July 2019 but the move failed to live up to either party's expectations. Ndombele...
SkySports
Ebor Handicap preview: John Leeper heads to York looking to end trainer Ed Dunlop's frustrations with feature prize
Win, lose or draw in the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York on Saturday, Ed Dunlop has confirmed that one-time Derby hope John Leeper will race again next season. The four-year-old won two of his first three career starts and was an 8/1 chance for last year's Epsom Classic, but finished down the field behind Adayar.
SkySports
Futurity Stakes: Aesop's Fables stars at the Curragh as Aidan O'Brien secures remarkable four-timer
Aesop's Fables is as low as 10/1 for next year's 2000 Guineas having won the Galileo Irish EBF Futurity Stakes at the Curragh in authoritative fashion as Aidan O’Brien completed a four-timer. The Ballydoyle maestro ran two in the Group Two event over seven furlongs and it surprised some...
SkySports
Swansea City 0-2 Luton Town: Hatters claim first win of the season
Nathan Jones' Luton finally got their season up and running as they knocked Swansea off their stride to win 2-0 and record their first win of the season at the Swansea.com Stadium. The Hatters had scored only once across their previous four Sky Bet Championship games, drawing with Birmingham and...
SkySports
Jessica Korda moves six ahead at the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande; Team Korda wins team title
Jessica Korda will take a commanding six-shot lead into the final round of the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande. Korda, who equalled the lowest score on the Ladies European Tour with an opening 61, added a second round of 68 to reach 15 under par, a total which also helped her team win the 36-hole team event by a shot.
GOLF・
Comments / 0