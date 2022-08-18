ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

SkySports

Grimsby 0-0 Sutton: Mariners extend unbeaten run to four matches with stalemate

League Two newboys Grimsby extended their unbeaten run to four matches in all competitions after a goalless draw with Sutton. Grimsby were quickest to settle in testing conditions and went close to a stunning opener after 10 minutes when Gavan Holohan fired narrowly wide from 25 yards. Josh Neufville burst...
SOCCER
SkySports

Ramla Ali wins historic bout in first round

Ramla Ali won the first international women's bout in Saudi Arabia stopping Crystal Garcia Nova in the first round. Watch the full repeat of Usyk v Joshua on Tuesday at 10pm on Sky Sports, Sky Sports YouTube, SkySports.com or the Sky Sports App.
COMBAT SPORTS
SkySports

West Brom 5-2 Hull City: Baggies earn first win of season in emphatic fashion

West Brom earned their first win of the season with a 5-2 victory over early high-flyers Hull at The Hawthorns. An own goal by Callum Elder set Steve Bruce's side on their way against one of his former clubs then quick goals at the start of the second half from John Swift and Darnell Furlong, before Karlan Grant's penalty and Dara O'Shea sealed a welcome three points for the Baggies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Sunday Tips

Ikhtiraaq can bring up his hat-trick and complete a Sandown double for Sir Michael Stoute in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Mile Handicap. The three-year-old won once in three starts as a juvenile for Owen Burrows and was then sold for 220,000 guineas in the autumn as part of the Shadwell down-sizing, but Stoute and owner Robert Ng had clearly spotted his potential.
SPORTS
SkySports

The Hundred: Manchester Originals hit competition's highest ever total to beat Northern Superchargers in thriller

The Manchester Originals posted a record total of 208 against the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred to take victory in a thriller at Headingley. Phil Salt scored 55 off 25 balls, including five sixes, and both Laurie Evans (45) and Tristan Stubbs (46) came close to half-centuries as the Originals smashed the ball around the ground in an historic first innings.
SPORTS
Sports
SkySports

Swansea City 0-2 Luton Town: Hatters claim first win of the season

Nathan Jones' Luton finally got their season up and running as they knocked Swansea off their stride to win 2-0 and record their first win of the season at the Swansea.com Stadium. The Hatters had scored only once across their previous four Sky Bet Championship games, drawing with Birmingham and...
PREMIER LEAGUE

