Bitfinex Preps for Merge Eventualities, Offering Ethereum 'Chain Split Tokens'
Bitfinex is courting the possibility of a proof-of-work Ethereum network after the merge and is now offering both ETHW and ETHS tokens. Ethereum’s transition from a proof-of-work consensus (PoW) protocol to the 99.95% greener and more scalable proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol is almost here, but there are still unanswered questions about what will happen next.
How Ethereum NFT Lending Service BendDAO Aims to Solve Its Liquidity Crisis
The declining NFT market is forcing a lending protocol that leverages them to propose big changes. BendDAO, which uses NFTs as collateral to loan Ethereum to borrowers, is in hot water. The project's DAO—a community centered around a shared initiative that uses blockchain-based tokens for collective voting—must now decide whether...
NFT Project SudoRare Disappears With Roughly 520 Ethereum in User Funds
Despite warnings on Crypto Twitter, NFT project SudoRare has disappeared from social media along with more than $800,000 in user funds. SudoRare, an NFTplatform that forked from SudoSwap and LooksRare, is just the latest crypto project to run off with users' funds. The project also deleted all of its social media accounts Tuesday morning.
CryptoPunk Ethereum NFTs Floor Price Flips Bored Apes for First Time in 5 Months
The Bored Apes have been sitting pretty all year, but the CryptoPunks may be seeing a second wind. For a brief, shining moment Sunday morning, the CryptoPunks flipped the Bored Ape Yacht Club, the floor price of the veteran NFT collection topping that of the celebrity-coveted primates for the first time since March, according to NFT Price Floor.
Invesco Rolls Out New $30 Million Metaverse Fund
Global asset management firm Invesco has launched an investment fund focused on all things Metaverse. The Invesco Metaverse Fund is registered in Luxembourg and has a size of approximately $30 million, a spokesman for Invesco told Decrypt. The Metaverse refers to an integrated network of immersive 3D worlds and online communities where people interact by using virtual reality headsets and augmented forms of reality.
