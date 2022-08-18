Read full article on original website
Civil War Days set for Oct. 21-23
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va — Barboursville Civil War Days will be held the weekend of Oct. 21-23, 2022, at City Park in Barboursville, West Virginia. Civil War Days is sponsored by the City of Barboursville and commemorates two battles that occurred there, the first on July 13, 1861, and the second on Sept. 8, 1862.
Ironton mayor arrested for OVI
Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II was arrested over the weekend for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a trooper pulled Cramblit over at 1:02 a.m. Saturday. The trooper was going west on South Fourth Street when he saw a...
Hunt is on for man in camouflage who shot at teacher on Tuesday morning
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man dressed in camouflage that shot at a woman on her way to work on Tuesday morning. Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless said that his office got a call around 7:42 a.m. from a woman who she had been shot at by an unknown male.
Back 40 Scavenger hunt set for Sept. 3
AID — Wild Ginger’s Homestead, located in Waterloo, is preparing to host their annual Lawrence County Back 40 Scavenger Hunt. This will be the fourth year for the event, set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, Wild Ginger’s owner Chaille Shaw said. “People will meet...
Mark McCown: Verbal contract can be enforced, sometimes
Dear Lawyer Mark: I am writing to you with a money problem. My brother-in-law took his car to a mechanic to get the transmission fixed. The next day he lost his job. Since he didn’t have any money put away, he couldn’t pay the mechanic. So I called...
Huntington Museum of Art accepting fall class registrations
The Huntington Museum of Art is accepting registrations for fall 2022 classes in printmaking, photography, painting, drawing and ceramics. Out of an abundance of caution for participants and staff, masking is recommended during all classes on the museum’s campus. For more information, call 304–529–2701. Here is the...
Commission hosts brief meeting for week
The Lawrence County Commission met in a brief session this week and had a limited agenda of typical weekly business. Commission president DeAnna Holliday was absent, due to illness, commissioner Colton Copley said. In her absence, he and commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr., voted on the following items:. • Approved the...
Little things hurt Redmen in loss to Falcons
PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redmen made some big plays. But it was the little plays that proved to be their downfall. The Redmen put themselves in position to score on several occasions but couldn’t finish the drive and the Minford Falcons used a dominating ground game to post a 33-14 win in the season opener on Friday.
Lions rally in 2nd half to down Pointers
SOUTH POINT — The South Point Pointers want to turn the page and get the program on the upswing. They may have at least dog eared the page on Friday. The Pointers scored 22 straight points in the second quarter to take a 22-14 halftime lead only to see the Boyd County Lions rally in the second half for a 43-28 season opeingin win.
Jeri Fields: Online learning tools from SSA
With many schools starting in September, our online resources for educators are great for teaching people about Social Security!. Chances are a student will know someone who receives retirement or disability benefits. Our educator’s toolkit is a great way to introduce our many programs to a new audience and show them that our programs help people other than retirees. Understanding how Social Security helps wounded warriors, survivors, children and adults with disabilities can teach students to have greater empathy, provide a path to inspired learning and increase awareness of programs that can provide financial security.
Vikings give Ferguson memorable first head coaching win
WILLOW WOOD — Any first coaching win is memorable, especially if it comes in his debut. But the Symmes Valley Vikings made sure Ben Ferguson’s coaching debut was an unforgettable win for everyone. Levi Ross scored on a 7-yard run with just 17 seconds to play to cap...
