With many schools starting in September, our online resources for educators are great for teaching people about Social Security!. Chances are a student will know someone who receives retirement or disability benefits. Our educator’s toolkit is a great way to introduce our many programs to a new audience and show them that our programs help people other than retirees. Understanding how Social Security helps wounded warriors, survivors, children and adults with disabilities can teach students to have greater empathy, provide a path to inspired learning and increase awareness of programs that can provide financial security.

IRONTON, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO