Pickaway County BOE certifies Aug. 2 election

CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Board of Elections has certified the Aug. 2 primary election.

At their meeting earlier this week, the board of elections certified the results which included an additional 28 ballots beyond what was counted as part of the unofficial results on Election Day. Those ballots include early ballots received after Election Day but before the deadline and provisional ballots.

In total 3,450 ballots were cast in Pickaway County with 2,413 of those on Election Day. 2,355 Republicans cast a ballot as did 864 Democrats and 231 non partisan voters. Total turnout was 9.43 percent.

No results changed as a result of the additional ballots. The City of Circleville’s charter issue received additional votes on both sides with the issue. In total there were 564 votes for the ballot issue and 1,367 votes against it.

In the only competitive race on the ballot, Republican Member of Central Committee man, Josh brown received 1,262 votes and Geoff Hatcher received 805 votes.

For a full list of results visit the Pickaway County Board of Elections at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/pickaway/c/elecres/20220802results.pdf.

Looking ahead to the November Election, voter registration is open and anyone not registered to vote must do so before Oct. 12, which is the same day that early voting begins. Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.