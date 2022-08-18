ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

15th Annual State of the Schools

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Education Division will host the 15th Annual State of the Schools event on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM at Safari Texas Ranch. This event is generously presented by our Title Sponsor, Stantec. The State of the Schools...
Back to School Bash and Movie Night Popcorn, Crafts, Lawn Games, and More!

Harris County Precinct 4 is pleased to announce we have teamed up with the School of Science and Technology Advancement, a tuition-free public charter school in Alief, to present our Back to School Bash and Movie Night, Saturday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Archbishop Joseph A. Fiorenza Park North, 13551 Westpark Drive in Houston.
Cowboy Paintings Exhibit Goes on a Trail Ride to The Heritage Society

The Heritage Society is Texas proud to display a historical exhibit: The Life and Times of Charles Goodnight. Beginning on Friday, August 12, The Heritage Society is featuring a portfolio of stunning oil paintings by artist Lee Cable detailing the life and story of the famous cowboy and plainsman from the 1800s, Charles Goodnight. The cost to tour the exhibit is only $5 and is at The Albert & Ethel Herzstein Museum Gallery at 1100 Bagby Street.
Scenes from the Montgomery County home show in Conroe

With the fall season and the holidays approaching, this weekend’s Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show is offering both home improvement ideas and tips to plan for the arrival of guests at your home. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Scenes-from-the-Montgomery-County-home-show-in-17386780.php.
Houston-area appraisal district known as HCAD changing its name in 2023

The Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD) is changing its name in an attempt to distance itself from the county government and eliminate confusion among Houston-area residents. The board of directors for the appraisal district, created more than four decades ago by the Texas Legislature to assess property values for the...
Houston Habitat for Humanity Hosts Homeownership Fair

Virtual event on Saturday, September 24 provides free resources and guidance to hopeful homeowners. Registration is now open for Houston Habitat for Humanity’s virtual Homeownership Fair slated for Saturday, September 24. This free event will provide hopeful home buyers with the resources and tools needed to begin their journey to homeownership. All sessions will be available in English and Spanish. The event is generously sponsored by East West Bank and Veritex Community Bank.
Constables Arrest a wanted felon in Spring

SPRING, TX -- On August 20, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 22900 block of Kuykendahl Road. The driver was identified as Oliver Arrington. Further investigation revealed he had an open Felony Warrant for Aggravated Robbery. 'Oliver Arrington was arrested...
The 2022 Harris County $1.2 billion bond proposal (and the City of Houston's pile-on)

The news came out this past week that the Harris County commissioners court voted to put a #1.2 billion bond proposal on the ballot for November 2022. Supposedly, $900 million would be targeted for roads (and flood control), $200 million for parks, and $100 million for safety bonds. It was unclear from the article whether the bond proposals would be bundled together into one bond vote, or whether each item proposal would be voted on separately; the Houston Chronicle article seemed to indicate a separate vote on each subject item.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

