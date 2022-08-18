Read full article on original website
Related
thekatynews.com
15 th Annual State of the Schools
The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Education Division will host the 15th Annual State of the Schools event on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM at Safari Texas Ranch. This event is generously presented by our Title Sponsor, Stantec. The State of the Schools...
thekatynews.com
Back to School Bash and Movie Night Popcorn, Crafts, Lawn Games, and More!
Harris County Precinct 4 is pleased to announce we have teamed up with the School of Science and Technology Advancement, a tuition-free public charter school in Alief, to present our Back to School Bash and Movie Night, Saturday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Archbishop Joseph A. Fiorenza Park North, 13551 Westpark Drive in Houston.
Spring ISD kindergarten teacher Shanekia Hall wins 2022 Teacher of the Year award
Congratulations Ms. Shanekia Hall! In an interview with Teachers of Tomorrow, she explains what motivated her to go into the profession.
KTRE
Richmond mayor says terminating school superintendent would be catastrophic for division
Kilgore ISD school board approves Guardian Plan allowing some staff to conceal carry on campus. Kilgore ISD Superintendent, Andy Baker, says those interested in participating will need to meet the prerequisites to be considered. Storm brings damage to Winona area. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. More details on the tornado...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Complete shock' Fort Bend ISD parents outraged after school district denies school bus
A bus route assured parents their kids would safely get to school, but those children are left walking along a roadway where nothing separates them from moving traffic.
thekatynews.com
Cowboy Paintings Exhibit Goes on a Trail Ride to The Heritage Society
The Heritage Society is Texas proud to display a historical exhibit: The Life and Times of Charles Goodnight. Beginning on Friday, August 12, The Heritage Society is featuring a portfolio of stunning oil paintings by artist Lee Cable detailing the life and story of the famous cowboy and plainsman from the 1800s, Charles Goodnight. The cost to tour the exhibit is only $5 and is at The Albert & Ethel Herzstein Museum Gallery at 1100 Bagby Street.
cw39.com
Beto O’Rourke to hold two rallies in Humble and Fort Bend County this week
HOUSTON (CW39) — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will make his second round of appearances in the Houston area this week as the Democratic candidate plans trips to Humble and Fort Bend County. O’Rourke’s campaign announced on Monday that they will hold a rally on Wednesday at the...
mocomotive.com
Scenes from the Montgomery County home show in Conroe
With the fall season and the holidays approaching, this weekend’s Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show is offering both home improvement ideas and tips to plan for the arrival of guests at your home. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Scenes-from-the-Montgomery-County-home-show-in-17386780.php.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston-area appraisal district known as HCAD changing its name in 2023
The Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD) is changing its name in an attempt to distance itself from the county government and eliminate confusion among Houston-area residents. The board of directors for the appraisal district, created more than four decades ago by the Texas Legislature to assess property values for the...
Officials from Pearland, Friendswood, Alvin ISDs react to TEA accountability ratings
In the Pearland and Friendswood area, Pearland and Friendswood ISDs received an A rating, the highest possible outcome; Alvin ISD received a B. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Education Agency accountability reports for individual school districts and other education agencies have been released for the 2021-22 school year. In the Pearland...
De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office shares ‘poison napkin’ warning
The De Soto Parish Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Office Seeks the Community’s Help to Locate Stolen Classic Truck
PORTER, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a stolen 1971 Chevrolet C1500 truck bearing Texas LP GS73MT. The vehicle has a restored exterior and interior with a matching seafoam green color. The vehicle was stolen on July 29th, 2022 from a home in the Porter, Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thekatynews.com
Houston Habitat for Humanity Hosts Homeownership Fair
Virtual event on Saturday, September 24 provides free resources and guidance to hopeful homeowners. Registration is now open for Houston Habitat for Humanity’s virtual Homeownership Fair slated for Saturday, September 24. This free event will provide hopeful home buyers with the resources and tools needed to begin their journey to homeownership. All sessions will be available in English and Spanish. The event is generously sponsored by East West Bank and Veritex Community Bank.
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
Students in the Houston area's two largest districts head back to school on Monday
HOUSTON, Texas — Several big districts in the Houston area have already started the new school year, but the area's two biggest, Houston ISD and Cy-Fair ISD, begin this coming Monday. “I’m looking forward to seeing my friends again," said Sharpstown High senior Andy Amaro. "It’s been a while.”...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Arrest a wanted felon in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 20, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 22900 block of Kuykendahl Road. The driver was identified as Oliver Arrington. Further investigation revealed he had an open Felony Warrant for Aggravated Robbery. 'Oliver Arrington was arrested...
Click2Houston.com
Rapper Money Man hosts giveaway, giving out more than 500 shoes to kids
HOUSTON – Hundreds of kids in the Houston area will be heading to school in style thanks to multi-platinum artist and entrepreneur Money Man. On Sunday, the rapper teamed up with the Shoe Palace and the City of Houston to give away shoes. Before the ‘back to school’ event...
celebsbar.com
Megan Thee Stallion seeking $1 million from record company 1501 Certified Entertainment over pact
Megan Thee Stallion is asking for $1 million from the record label 1501 Certified Entertainment in a Harris County, Texas court.Lawyers for the Houston native, 27, in documents reviewed by People, requested the company pay $1 million. They said that her most recent pair of albums, Something for Thee Hotties...
bloghouston.com
The 2022 Harris County $1.2 billion bond proposal (and the City of Houston’s pile-on)
The news came out this past week that the Harris County commissioners court voted to put a #1.2 billion bond proposal on the ballot for November 2022. Supposedly, $900 million would be targeted for roads (and flood control), $200 million for parks, and $100 million for safety bonds. It was unclear from the article whether the bond proposals would be bundled together into one bond vote, or whether each item proposal would be voted on separately; the Houston Chronicle article seemed to indicate a separate vote on each subject item.
Boil water notice in effect for northwest Harris County residents following E. coli concerns
E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply over the weekend, city officials said. Here is what to do until the water gets cleared, which officials expect to be by Wednesday.
Comments / 0