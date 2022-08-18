The Heritage Society is Texas proud to display a historical exhibit: The Life and Times of Charles Goodnight. Beginning on Friday, August 12, The Heritage Society is featuring a portfolio of stunning oil paintings by artist Lee Cable detailing the life and story of the famous cowboy and plainsman from the 1800s, Charles Goodnight. The cost to tour the exhibit is only $5 and is at The Albert & Ethel Herzstein Museum Gallery at 1100 Bagby Street.

