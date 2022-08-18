ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockley, TX

thekatynews.com

Back to School Bash and Movie Night Popcorn, Crafts, Lawn Games, and More!

Harris County Precinct 4 is pleased to announce we have teamed up with the School of Science and Technology Advancement, a tuition-free public charter school in Alief, to present our Back to School Bash and Movie Night, Saturday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Archbishop Joseph A. Fiorenza Park North, 13551 Westpark Drive in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Hotel resident falls asleep while cooking and starts fire

HOUSTON - A hotel resident fell asleep after cooking in their room early Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department arrived near Highway 290 and Pinemont Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Northwest side. Authorities arrived to the hotel and found a fire with heavy smoke on the third floor. The...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Cowboy Paintings Exhibit Goes on a Trail Ride to The Heritage Society

The Heritage Society is Texas proud to display a historical exhibit: The Life and Times of Charles Goodnight. Beginning on Friday, August 12, The Heritage Society is featuring a portfolio of stunning oil paintings by artist Lee Cable detailing the life and story of the famous cowboy and plainsman from the 1800s, Charles Goodnight. The cost to tour the exhibit is only $5 and is at The Albert & Ethel Herzstein Museum Gallery at 1100 Bagby Street.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONROE FLOOD RISK INCREASES TONIGHT

On and off rain will continue overnight into tomorrow across parts of southeast Texas. We have a lot of moisture in place so heavy rain will be possible which could lead to street. HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A front has been slowly creeping down south through Texas today. Earlier this...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21

Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Attend a home show: Aug. 20-21 The Montgomery County Home and Outdoor living show offers home goods, decor and artisan furniture. Teachers get in half off; first responders, military personnel and veterans get in free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe.www.texwoodshows.com.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR CRASH NEAR CLEVELAND AIRPORT

630AM-Major accident FM 787 near Cleveland Airport EMS requesting two Air Medical Helicopters. Life Flight 7 is en route from Hooks Airport in Tomball.
CLEVELAND, TX
fox26houston.com

Galveston police to crack down on drunk driving in new campaign after 5 die in August crashes

GALVESTON, Texas - Residents and visitors in the Galveston area should expect to see a heavier police presence starting this weekend. The city announced police officers are enhancing their traffic safety enforcement measures, including patrolling for speeding, drunk driving, and other traffic violations – their response as more alcohol-related crashes occur in the city.
GALVESTON, TX

