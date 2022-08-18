Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Katy ISD Earns an “A” in Accountability Rating SystemCovering KatyKaty, TX
Update: The search continues for 15-year-old Texas teen who went missing this past MaySANAF NewsHouston, TX
Related
thekatynews.com
Back to School Bash and Movie Night Popcorn, Crafts, Lawn Games, and More!
Harris County Precinct 4 is pleased to announce we have teamed up with the School of Science and Technology Advancement, a tuition-free public charter school in Alief, to present our Back to School Bash and Movie Night, Saturday, Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Archbishop Joseph A. Fiorenza Park North, 13551 Westpark Drive in Houston.
Culture is hosting the 1st Annual Surfside Surf Festival
Culture Surf & Yoga Texas is in Surfside Beach, Texas. • Acro Yoga and more…. We have ten spaces left, and the Vendor opportunity deadline is September 5th. Surfside Surf Festival October 22nd, 2022 Surfside Beach, Tx.
foxsanantonio.com
Hotel resident falls asleep while cooking and starts fire
HOUSTON - A hotel resident fell asleep after cooking in their room early Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department arrived near Highway 290 and Pinemont Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Northwest side. Authorities arrived to the hotel and found a fire with heavy smoke on the third floor. The...
thekatynews.com
Cowboy Paintings Exhibit Goes on a Trail Ride to The Heritage Society
The Heritage Society is Texas proud to display a historical exhibit: The Life and Times of Charles Goodnight. Beginning on Friday, August 12, The Heritage Society is featuring a portfolio of stunning oil paintings by artist Lee Cable detailing the life and story of the famous cowboy and plainsman from the 1800s, Charles Goodnight. The cost to tour the exhibit is only $5 and is at The Albert & Ethel Herzstein Museum Gallery at 1100 Bagby Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'It floods when the rains come' | Katy-area residents say they're trapped in their neighborhood when it rains
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — The incoming rain won't be severe, but it's enough to worry residents in a fairly new subdivision in the Katy area. They said the street to the neighborhood floods every time it rains, leaving them stranded. The residents believe the problem started when they began...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Heavy truck plunges off SH 225 in Pasadena, man amazingly walks away
PASADENA, Texas – Two 18-wheelers were involved in a collision, causing one of the heavy trucks to flip off the overpass on State Highway 225 and Red Bluff Road, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Luckily, no one was seriously injured, police said. A witness recorded dash camera video...
Click2Houston.com
Rapper Money Man hosts giveaway, giving out more than 500 shoes to kids
HOUSTON – Hundreds of kids in the Houston area will be heading to school in style thanks to multi-platinum artist and entrepreneur Money Man. On Sunday, the rapper teamed up with the Shoe Palace and the City of Houston to give away shoes. Before the ‘back to school’ event...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONROE FLOOD RISK INCREASES TONIGHT
On and off rain will continue overnight into tomorrow across parts of southeast Texas. We have a lot of moisture in place so heavy rain will be possible which could lead to street. HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A front has been slowly creeping down south through Texas today. Earlier this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wild video shows truck topple off Highway 225 in Pasadena
Luckily, no major injuries were reported on Thursday amid incoming storms, but this eerily reminiscent of a more tragic crash earlier this month.
Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21
Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Attend a home show: Aug. 20-21 The Montgomery County Home and Outdoor living show offers home goods, decor and artisan furniture. Teachers get in half off; first responders, military personnel and veterans get in free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe.www.texwoodshows.com.
Man accused of doing donuts arrested after 100 mph chase through north Houston
An HPD officer reportedly spotted a Dodge truck doing donuts in a parking lot, sparking the chase. At some point, police said the driver turned his lights off, trying to evade officers.
Houston Chronicle
Houston man missing after trying to rescue daughter near San Luis Pass bridge
A man went missing after going into the water to rescue his daughter near the San Luis Pass bridge on Sunday, August 21. The 3-year-old daughter was saved, but the man has not been found, according to KHOU 11. The TV station reported how beach patrol officers responded to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Owner of 'Cafe Window' restaurant shot in parking lot in SW Houston, HPD says
Police said the owner of "Cafe Window" near Harwin was reportedly found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the hip.
Click2Houston.com
Dirty duo: Surveillance cameras capture footage of suspects robbing laundromat in Spring Branch
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects who robbed a laundromat at gunpoint in northwest Houston. At around 4:50 p.m. on Aug. 9, two armed men armed walked into a washateria in the 2000 block of Wirt Road. Video...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAJOR CRASH NEAR CLEVELAND AIRPORT
630AM-Major accident FM 787 near Cleveland Airport EMS requesting two Air Medical Helicopters. Life Flight 7 is en route from Hooks Airport in Tomball.
Two injured after driver falls asleep on Will Rogers Turnpike
VERDIGRIS, Okla. — Two people were injured on the Will Rogers Turnpike, about 2.5 miles south of Verdigris, after the driver of a Ford Econoline fell asleep, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Sunday morning, a Ford Econoline, driven by Carl Oliber, 58, of Houston, Texas,...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen Marissa? Search underway for 30-year-old woman last seen leaving Pearland home, police say
PEARLAND, Texas – A search is underway for a 30-year-old woman who was reported missing in Pearland on Monday. Marissa Lynn Goodman was last seen leaving her home on a pink or purple-colored bicycle in the 6500 block of Sage Court in Pearland at 10 a.m. Police said her...
Houston firefighter seriously injured after head-on crash near New Caney
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A Houston firefighter was seriously injured in a crash Saturday morning near New Caney. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena confirmed one of his firefighters was involved in the crash as the firefighter was on his way to work. The head-on crash happened on FM 1485...
fox26houston.com
Galveston police to crack down on drunk driving in new campaign after 5 die in August crashes
GALVESTON, Texas - Residents and visitors in the Galveston area should expect to see a heavier police presence starting this weekend. The city announced police officers are enhancing their traffic safety enforcement measures, including patrolling for speeding, drunk driving, and other traffic violations – their response as more alcohol-related crashes occur in the city.
Neighbor's camera catches moment a Houston mother's son was severely injured in a crash
HOUSTON — Houston mother Tracie Martinez says video from a neighbor’s camera shows the moment her son Edwin Favela was hit on his motorcycle by speeding cars. "Two cars were racing and they hit my son," she said. Now, she says he's in very serious condition at the...
Comments / 0