Ever since the show’s sixth and final season in 2015, fans of “Community” have been longing for a movie, an idea that has been teased for over eight years. On Monday, however, series creator Dan Harmon offered the most concrete update yet on the project. “There is an outline for it,” Harmon told Newsweek. “There’s a product put together and pitched out in the world. I guess that’s how real it is.” Harmon was hesitant to continue riling fans up, though, adding: “That’s probably enough that’ll make people mad when [there’s nothing] a year from now. It still doesn’t mean there’s...

