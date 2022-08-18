Attorney General Ken Paxton this week recognized 11 Assistant Attorneys General (AAGs) of the year from the Child Support Division for their commitment to Texas children. One AAG was selected from each of the state’s ten child support regions, along with one AAG from the Child Support Division headquarters office in Austin. Honorees are chosen based upon recommendations from their peers and supervisors for going above and beyond their regular duties to serve Texas children.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO