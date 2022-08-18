ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinco Ranch, TX

thekatynews.com

Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame Accepting Nominations Through Nov. 1

“The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame is made up of a growing list of 37 individuals and organizations who have made a significant impact on freshwater fishing in the state,” said Dan Kessler, TFF Hall of Fame Committee Chair. “Whether it’s an outdoor writer, pro-angler, fishing club or leader of industry, we look forward to continuing to honor and recognize everyone that helps make Texas fishing the best it can be.”
TEXAS STATE
thekatynews.com

AG Paxton Recognizes Child Support Assistant Attorneys General of the Year

Attorney General Ken Paxton this week recognized 11 Assistant Attorneys General (AAGs) of the year from the Child Support Division for their commitment to Texas children. One AAG was selected from each of the state’s ten child support regions, along with one AAG from the Child Support Division headquarters office in Austin. Honorees are chosen based upon recommendations from their peers and supervisors for going above and beyond their regular duties to serve Texas children.
TEXAS STATE

