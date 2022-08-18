ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame Accepting Nominations Through Nov. 1

“The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame is made up of a growing list of 37 individuals and organizations who have made a significant impact on freshwater fishing in the state,” said Dan Kessler, TFF Hall of Fame Committee Chair. “Whether it’s an outdoor writer, pro-angler, fishing club or leader of industry, we look forward to continuing to honor and recognize everyone that helps make Texas fishing the best it can be.”
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, State Sen. Joan Huffman Support Repeal of Sales Tax on Feminine Hygiene Products

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today that he has joined with state Sen. Joan Huffman, Senate Committee on Finance chairwoman, to exempt feminine hygiene products from state and local sales tax. The effort will require new legislation and would likely not be finalized until the 2023 legislative session. Hegar and Huffman voiced strong support for the initiative.
