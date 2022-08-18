Read full article on original website
Football rumours: Bayer Leverkusen close to taking Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan
What the papers sayA loan move to Germany appears to be in the offing for Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Mail says Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks with the Blues about taking the 21-year-old winger for a season.The Mirror reports Everton are ready to cash in on 21-year-old forward Anthony Gordon, but only if they can find an appropriate replacement. Joao Pedro, 20, of Watford and Southampton’s Scotland international Che Adams, 26, are being considered by the Toffees, the paper adds. The Merseysiders previously rejected a £45million bid from Chelsea for Gordon, who has also been linked with Tottenham.Could Jude...
‘McFred’ defined an era of Manchester United – but how should they be remembered?
There were two great defensive midfielders with Manchester United affiliations at Old Trafford on Monday. Roy Keane seemed surprised that the new recruit Casemiro came over to hug him. Maybe the Brazilian was raised on tales of the Irishman’s heroics against Juventus in 1999. Perhaps he just wanted to dodge the kind of vitriolic appraisals Keane has delivered about Harry Maguire from the television studio. But maybe United’s most iconic captain sensed a kindred spirit anyway.Because until Casemiro arrived Keane could feel his legacy was not upheld. Arguably United’s last truly successful signing at the base of the midfield...
Is PSV vs Rangers on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League qualifier
Rangers are one game away from qualifying for the Champions League group stages but must first get a result at PSV Eindhoven in the final play-off round.Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side drew 2-2 with Ruud van Nistelrooy‘s PSV at Ibrox last week in a pulsating first leg that saw both teams lead during the match.It leaves the tie in the balance as Rangers look to qualify for the Champions League group stages for the first time since the 2010/11 season and join Celtic in Thursday’s group stage draw.But the Scottish club face the tough task of knocking out Dutch side PSV...
Is Tranmere vs Newcastle on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup game
Newcastle come into their Carabao Cup second round clash off the back of what will undoubtedly be looked back upon as one of the games of the season.Eddie Howe’s men played out a stunning 3-3 draw with Manchester City on Sunday afternoon in an all-time classic Premier League encounter.A trip to Tranmere may well act as the grounding his players need after that remarkable weekend, but they still need to get the job done against the League Two outfit.Newcastle lost to Burnley on penalties in the second round of the Carabao Cup last year, so will be motivated to avoid...
BBC
'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'
Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
BBC
Ann-Katrin Berger: Chelsea goalkeeper says cancer has returned
Chelsea and Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger says her thyroid cancer has returned after four years of being cancer free. Berger, 31, was first diagnosed in 2017 while playing for Birmingham City. She returned to football 76 days later and went on to be named in the PFA's Team of the...
BBC
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea boss charged by FA for Anthony Taylor comments
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for his comments about referee Anthony Taylor following his side's controversial 2-2 draw with Tottenham. The German suggested Taylor should not referee Chelsea matches in future. Tuchel had previously received a one-match touchline ban and £35,000 fine for...
