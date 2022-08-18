Read full article on original website
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Quack — Uh, Doctor — Lands Conservative Radio Show
Ivermectin-shilling and COVID-vaccine-hating Dr. Mollie James is now host of a new two-hour segment on Real Talk 93.3 FM. James treated COVID-19 patients at St. Luke's and Mercy Hospitals in St. Louis during the early days of the pandemic, though the hospitals and others cut ties with her after she refused to abide by their vaccine and testing policies.
See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die
There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
“Ballwin days” and “Festival of the Little Hills” draw big crowds
There are multiple festivals kicking off this weekend including the 44th annual Ballwin Days Festival.
timesnewspapers.com
Locals May Now Sample European Street Crepes
Those craving a European-style street crepe won’t have to fly thousands of miles to sample one. Kirkwood’s Kristin Painter is bringing this overseas treat to events and parties in the area via her mobile street crepe business. Founder of The Fold, Painter developed a passion for street crepes...
labortribune.com
Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 journeywoman is the new face of MOWIT
Renee Renn, a Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 journeywoman, has joined Missouri Women in Trades (MOWIT) as its first part-time administrative consultant. In her new position, Renn will help with recruitment and retention efforts and track outcomes for the non-profit organization, which is dedicated to expanding opportunities for women to enter and succeed in apprenticeships and careers in the St. Louis-area building and construction trades.
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball Clubs
Over the past few years, the number of baseball clubs in the St. Louis/St. Charles metro area has steadily increased and so has the competition for players. Migration of players from American Legion baseball to clubs is having a growing negative impact on American Legion baseball.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Man Guilty
The United States Capitol Building on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. (Jefferson County) An area man has entered a guilty plea to taking part in the January Sixth, 2021, U-S Capitol riot. The U-S Justice Department says Joshua Dressel of Jefferson County admitted Thursday to parading, demonstrating, or picketing...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Man Harasses Dierbergs Shoppers, Bites Cop, Gets Arrested
A 30-year-old St. Louis man is facing three charges of assault and one charge of resisting arrest stemming from an incident Friday at Dierbergs grocery store that began with him harassing women and escalated from there. Police say that Julius Butler was at the Brentwood location of Dierbergs acting aggressively...
Granite City hosts Steel Worker Rally
Granite city steelworkers rallied Saturday, August 20 after an announcement by United States Steel that it's entering a "non-binding letter of intent" with Sun-Coke Energy Inc.
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto group uses grant to create stormwater retention pond
A new 1 million-gallon stormwater retention pond has been constructed near the North Sports Complex in De Soto to help mitigate flooding. The Citizens’ Committee for Flood Relief, which has been working for years to alleviate flooding in De Soto, applied for and received a $70,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and used the money to enlarge and deepen a pond that already existed.
When will new COVID booster be available to public?
The Washington University School of Medicine is deeply involved in studies that will lead to the new COVID booster shot this fall.
kfmo.com
Irondale Man Killed in Accident
(Washington County, MO) A man from Irondale, 48 year old Robert E. Smith, is dead after he was killed in a traffic accident involving a side by side vehicle in Washington County Saturday morning just before 12:30 am. Highway Patrol reports show the vehicle was being driven north on Highway U, a mile south of Highway M, when the driver, 45 year old Angela D. Angel, of Belleville, Illinois, failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle ran off the right edge of the road. It rolled over and crashed into a fence. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Angel, and a passenger, 46 year old Denise D. Smith, of Irondale, received moderate injuries. Angel was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital at Potosi while Denise Smith was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. No one was wearing a safety device when the wreck happened.
Police share pic of suspected gunman in south St. Louis homicide
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have released an image showing the suspected gunman responsible for a recent south city murder.
Show Me Cash Jackpot winners in St. Louis County
A retired couple in St. Louis County has won Missouri Lottery's Show me Cash drawing, surprising the recipients.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisan Who Stole Man's Identity for 30 Years Faces Jail Time
A 59-year-old man from St. Louis admitted to one count of passport fraud after State Department agents discovered him living in Germany for the past three decades under a false identity — a name he stole from another St. Louisian. DeLeo Barner entered a plea agreement in May in...
Downtown's vacant Millennium Hotel cited for weeds, graffiti, shot-out window. The fine? Just $50.
ST. LOUIS — Vacant since 2014, downtown St. Louis' Millennium hotel has been racking up a series of code violations. The city's building division in August 2021 cited the prominent complex, perched between Memorial Drive and South Fourth Street, southwest of the Gateway Arch, for broken or missing windows, plus problems with stucco and an insulation system.
