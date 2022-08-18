ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Bringing Back Huge Star

The Las Vegas Strip has a lengthy roster of superstar performers planning residencies at hotel casino theaters through 2023. Sin City's visitors seeking a respite from the casino tables and video machines or locals looking to take a break from all the city's activity can take a detour to one of the many concerts featuring big name stars.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Tornado Warning Hits Close To Las Vegas

How many others got the “tornado” warning over the weekend here in Las Vegas and we’re a little surprised? Yeah, that’s what we thought as well! The Review-Journal reported that a tornado had been spotted in Littlefield, Arizona and was awaiting confirmation of a tornado touching down in Mesquite.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards

The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards recognize some of the best dispensaries, budtenders, cultivators and cannabis products in the Valley. Go to participating dispensaries to purchase the selected products and then vote for your favorites! The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards will culminate in a can’t-miss event of the year this November – and each vote enters you to win a 4-pack of tickets to attend. Vote now!
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New craft chophouse to open in Henderson from Chef Matthew Meyer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new restaurant concept is set to open in Henderson. Chef-owner Matthew Meyer is launching 138 Degrees, described as a craft chophouse experience that will feature steaks, burgers, brunch and a full cocktail lounge. The restaurant is scheduled to open on Sept. 25 at the...
HENDERSON, NV
wanderwisdom.com

Top Ten Las Vegas Attractions off the Strip

I live in Las Vegas, Nevada, after moving from the midwest. I love to share my thoughts on the best spots in the city. Everyone who visits Las Vegas has that first amazing trip where everything is new and exciting. You can visit New York, Paris, and New Orleans in one day, you can carry your drink down the street, and you can meet people from every walk of life. If you continue reading my articles, I promise to give you some great tips about the strip because Las Vegas is an amazing place, and it never hurts to have some inside information.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish teen dances with Derek Hough at Venetian Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas headliner Derek Hough partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to grant the wish of a teenager. Hough met with Reese, a 16-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, before a show of "Derek Hough: No Limit" at The Venetian Resort. Reese and her family posed for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Roadrunner stuck in bush near busy streets rescued

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas roadrunner who was stuck in a bush near a busy intersection will soon have a new home. The North Las Vegas Police Department posted the photos on social media Monday morning. The post said, “we think the roadrunner was just as surprised as us.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

In Las Vegas, Dream is closer to reality

Dream Las Vegas, a 20-story, 531-room hotel-casino, is under construction and expected to open on the Las Vegas Strip in late 2024. The property, near the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign south of Mandalay Bay and the Bali Hai Golf Club, is being developed by Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour in partnership with Dream Hotel Group.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Local Bakery Celebrates 40 Years

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Great buns bakery is celebrating forty years in Las Vegas and they are all about family, and delicious treats of course. Jillian Lopez joins Tony Madonia Jr and Deborah Morelli from Great Buns.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV

