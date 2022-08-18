Read full article on original website
Related
Randy's Donuts announces 3 of 7 planned locations in Las Vegas valley
Three new Randy's Donuts locations are expected to open soon in the Las Vegas valley. Hundreds of people lined up for donuts at the first location that opened last week.
Las Vegas Strip Bringing Back Huge Star
The Las Vegas Strip has a lengthy roster of superstar performers planning residencies at hotel casino theaters through 2023. Sin City's visitors seeking a respite from the casino tables and video machines or locals looking to take a break from all the city's activity can take a detour to one of the many concerts featuring big name stars.
963kklz.com
Tornado Warning Hits Close To Las Vegas
How many others got the “tornado” warning over the weekend here in Las Vegas and we’re a little surprised? Yeah, that’s what we thought as well! The Review-Journal reported that a tornado had been spotted in Littlefield, Arizona and was awaiting confirmation of a tornado touching down in Mesquite.
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards
The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards recognize some of the best dispensaries, budtenders, cultivators and cannabis products in the Valley. Go to participating dispensaries to purchase the selected products and then vote for your favorites! The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards will culminate in a can’t-miss event of the year this November – and each vote enters you to win a 4-pack of tickets to attend. Vote now!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
963kklz.com
You Might Be Very Surprised At Who Uses The Most Water in Southern Nevada
WATER! It’s top of mind for Nevadans, and has been all over national news. Our supply is shrinking, and more cutbacks have been put in place. But who uses the most water in southern Nevada?. The most recent data collected from 2021, which changed from 2020 – a pandemic...
news3lv.com
New craft chophouse to open in Henderson from Chef Matthew Meyer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new restaurant concept is set to open in Henderson. Chef-owner Matthew Meyer is launching 138 Degrees, described as a craft chophouse experience that will feature steaks, burgers, brunch and a full cocktail lounge. The restaurant is scheduled to open on Sept. 25 at the...
Free groceries coming to Las Vegas residents via pop-ups
Nevada is ranked eighth nationally in states with the highest overall food insecurity rates in 2021. The Just One Project wants to change that by providing free groceries to locals.
Veterans get free dental care across the Las Vegas valley
Veterans are getting free access to dental care across the valley with Smile Generation Serve Day.
RELATED PEOPLE
wanderwisdom.com
Top Ten Las Vegas Attractions off the Strip
I live in Las Vegas, Nevada, after moving from the midwest. I love to share my thoughts on the best spots in the city. Everyone who visits Las Vegas has that first amazing trip where everything is new and exciting. You can visit New York, Paris, and New Orleans in one day, you can carry your drink down the street, and you can meet people from every walk of life. If you continue reading my articles, I promise to give you some great tips about the strip because Las Vegas is an amazing place, and it never hurts to have some inside information.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – The long-running saga of The Mystery Bridge in the far northwest valley
LAS VEGAS ( KTNV ) – A follow up to a Driving You Crazy email chain that started during the pandemic when I was broadcasting in my living room from the BowTieNate home studio:. [FROM DECEMBER 2020]. “A mystery bridge at the 95 and Grand Teton. We got an...
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish teen dances with Derek Hough at Venetian Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas headliner Derek Hough partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to grant the wish of a teenager. Hough met with Reese, a 16-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, before a show of "Derek Hough: No Limit" at The Venetian Resort. Reese and her family posed for...
Fox5 KVVU
Here’s how you can make $1K watching ‘Full House’ episodes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new contest might have you saying “have mercy.”. In honor of the 35th anniversary of the “Full House” premiere, one lucky fan will be paid $1,000 to binge-watch 10 hours of their favorite “Full House” episodes. The fan will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
8newsnow.com
Roadrunner stuck in bush near busy streets rescued
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas roadrunner who was stuck in a bush near a busy intersection will soon have a new home. The North Las Vegas Police Department posted the photos on social media Monday morning. The post said, “we think the roadrunner was just as surprised as us.”
Top Las Vegas valley water users in 2021
The valley's top water users in Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas are being revealed after 8 News Now requested the data from the local water districts.
travelweekly.com
In Las Vegas, Dream is closer to reality
Dream Las Vegas, a 20-story, 531-room hotel-casino, is under construction and expected to open on the Las Vegas Strip in late 2024. The property, near the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign south of Mandalay Bay and the Bali Hai Golf Club, is being developed by Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour in partnership with Dream Hotel Group.
Local Bakery Celebrates 40 Years
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Great buns bakery is celebrating forty years in Las Vegas and they are all about family, and delicious treats of course. Jillian Lopez joins Tony Madonia Jr and Deborah Morelli from Great Buns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas locals win jackpot at Rampart Casino
A couple of lucky locals won big this weekend at Rampart Casino. On Friday, the player won $28,000 on Keno. On Sunday, another local won a $50,000 jackpot on video poker.
8newsnow.com
Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
Stephanos Greek and Mediterranean Grill Looks to Be Expanding with Enterprise Location
It’s the local brand’s third restaurant
Clean-up crews finish early at Seven Magic Mountains
Crews performing maintenance at Seven Magic Mountains, the public artwork near Jean Dry Lake and Interstate 15, finished their work earlier than expected.
Comments / 0