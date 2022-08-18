ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocnjdaily.com

Food Truck at Airport Now Open

A food truck serving breakfast and lunch is now open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Ocean City Municipal Airport at 2600 Bay Avenue. The “On the Way Cafe” food truck is run by the owners of the former Arlene’s on Asbury restaurant. It serves a variety of breakfast and lunch items, along with daily specials, a gluten-free menu, and vegetarian and vegan options, the city announced Monday.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years

Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
GIBBSBORO, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point to be featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

Fifteen years into the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Guy Fieri has been double-dipping at some of his favorite spots in the Triple D Nation over the past few seasons. On Friday night's episode, the celebrity restaurateur and chef will visit the Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point, just outside...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Somers Point, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Somers Point, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years

It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
GIBBSBORO, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Food Network Star Does Dinner At Margate’s Robert’s Place

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
LONGPORT, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Diners#Live Music#Cheese#Food Drink#The Food Network#Ddd
SoJO 104.9

New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach

From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained path that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thesunpapers.com

Food truck festival brings community together

The Moorestown Business Association hosted its third annual food truck festival and end-of-summer block party with excited crowds in attendance on Aug. 17. More than a dozen food trucks lined Main Street and live music was provided by DJ Blake and the local group Lost in Brunswick. “It’s a great...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Arrested In South Jersey Bank Heist: Police

A 33-year-old South Jersey woman was arrested in a bank heist over the weekend, authorities said. Kiara Pierce, of Sicklerville, passed a note to the teller at the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road, then fled in a car after receiving a certain amount of money around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Deptford Township police said.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FEMALE INMATE VOMITING BLOOD

Emergency personnel are tending to a female inmate in Ocean County Jail who is vomiting blood. She is being transported to the hospital for further care and evaluation. No additional details are available at this time.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy