Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocnjdaily.com
Food Truck at Airport Now Open
A food truck serving breakfast and lunch is now open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Ocean City Municipal Airport at 2600 Bay Avenue. The “On the Way Cafe” food truck is run by the owners of the former Arlene’s on Asbury restaurant. It serves a variety of breakfast and lunch items, along with daily specials, a gluten-free menu, and vegetarian and vegan options, the city announced Monday.
Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years
Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
Yum or Yuck? Audubon NJ Restaurant Serving a Peanut Butter-Topped Hot Dog
One of South Jersey's most unexpected hot dogs is topped with peanut butter. Here's where to find it if you're looking to expand your palette. And this PB-topped hot dog will FILL YOU UP. It's reportedly a quarter-pounder, according to 6abc's FYI Philly. It's called the PB&C, and Audubon's BurgerTime,...
phillyvoice.com
Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point to be featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'
Fifteen years into the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Guy Fieri has been double-dipping at some of his favorite spots in the Triple D Nation over the past few seasons. On Friday night's episode, the celebrity restaurateur and chef will visit the Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point, just outside...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years
It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
Food Network Star Does Dinner At Margate’s Robert’s Place
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
Win a Bachelor or Bachelorette Party at Bally’s Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City
The sound of wedding bells is nice, but your wallet may be hearing "ka-ching." We know weddings are expensive, that's why we want to help you out with a bachelor or bachelorette party at Bally's Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. One lucky grand prize winner will be an overnight...
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A new Pandora Diner opening soon in Burlington County, NJ
The old Peter's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks. Peter's Diner, at the Malaga Road intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart will soon...
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach
From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained path that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
Black Bear Spotted Along Glassboro Wildlife Area Bike Path
GLASSBORO, NJ – It’s obvious that bears live in New Jersey’s heavily wooded areas, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Extensive Traffic Advisories For EHT, Hammonton, Atlantic County, NJ
TRAFFIC ADVISORY - COLUMBIA ROAD, HAMMONTON, NEW JERSEY. Monday, August 22, 2022, through Wednesday, August 25, 2022, there will be a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern in effect. This will impact portions of Columbia Road, between Middle Road & Hammonton Pleasant-Mills Road. New guardrails are being installed from 7:00 a.m. to...
thesunpapers.com
Food truck festival brings community together
The Moorestown Business Association hosted its third annual food truck festival and end-of-summer block party with excited crowds in attendance on Aug. 17. More than a dozen food trucks lined Main Street and live music was provided by DJ Blake and the local group Lost in Brunswick. “It’s a great...
Atlantic City Air Space Restrictions & Airshow Schedule
The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow is one week from today, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. We will be hosting a 5-hour pregame show from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the Airshow is set to begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. You can listen to all of the...
billypenn.com
There’s a huge new neighborhood rising on the waterfront below Graffiti Pier
Houses are popping up fast at the massive Northbank development on the Delaware River waterfront east of Fishtown, just below Graffiti Pier. Well over 100 buyers have already moved in. Even before Concordia Group and D3 Development begin a planned second construction phase, the community will have more than 350...
10-year-old Autistic Boy Missing in Cherry Hill, NJ
UPDATE: Per police, the boy has been located and is safe. Our original report is below. Authorities in Cherry Hill say they are looking for a missing non-verbal Autistic 10-year-old boy. Cherry Hill Police describe the boy as 4' 7" tall and about 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
A bridge in NJ so old that nobody can drive on it
Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area. And you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the...
Woman Arrested In South Jersey Bank Heist: Police
A 33-year-old South Jersey woman was arrested in a bank heist over the weekend, authorities said. Kiara Pierce, of Sicklerville, passed a note to the teller at the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road, then fled in a car after receiving a certain amount of money around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Deptford Township police said.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FEMALE INMATE VOMITING BLOOD
Emergency personnel are tending to a female inmate in Ocean County Jail who is vomiting blood. She is being transported to the hospital for further care and evaluation. No additional details are available at this time.
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0