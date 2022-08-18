Funny Move for “Funny Pages”: Owen Kline’s Coming of Age Film Gets Dumped Onto Streaming for One Night Only

Read full article on original website
HBO Says “House of the Dragon” Scored 10 Million Viewers Sunday Night, Largest Premiere Ever in Their History
HBO says last night’s premiere of “House of Dragons” was their biggest ever. Just a notch under 10 million people watched on HBO or HBO Max. The premiere of “House of the Dragon” drew 9.986 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms in the U.S. Sunday night, the largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO. The premiere also marked the largest series launch on HBO Max across the U.S., LatAm, and EMEA, driving an unprecedented level of concurrent streams on the platform. Typically, Sunday night viewership for a HBO series will represent just 20%-40% of the show’s total gross audience.
Did Tina Fey, I Mean Cinda Canning, Really Kill Bunny? “Only Murders” Comes Clean at Midnight
Don’t ask me why, but I’m obsessed with “Only Murders in the Building.”. The Steve Martin-Martin Short-Selena Gomez comedy thriller murder mystery on Hulu is like eating a dessert every Tuesday when it’s on. You almost don’t care whodunit or how the puzzle is pieced together. It’s more about the witty writing, the top notch acting, the incredible apartments everyone lives in.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
UPDATE: “House of the Dragon” Scored 2.2 Mil for HBO’s First Showing Sunday Night, Giving HBO Max Possible Huge Win
“House of the Dragon” scored 2.170 million viewers for Sunday night’s first showing on regular HBO Prime at 9pm. Right now, there are no numbers for the second showing which followed directly after at 10:06pm. HBO said yesterday that nearly 10 million people watched the premiere across all...
‘Community’ Movie Is Outlined and Being Pitched, Dan Harmon Confirms
Ever since the show’s sixth and final season in 2015, fans of “Community” have been longing for a movie, an idea that has been teased for over eight years. On Monday, however, series creator Dan Harmon offered the most concrete update yet on the project. “There is an outline for it,” Harmon told Newsweek. “There’s a product put together and pitched out in the world. I guess that’s how real it is.” Harmon was hesitant to continue riling fans up, though, adding: “That’s probably enough that’ll make people mad when [there’s nothing] a year from now. It still doesn’t mean there’s...
"House Of The Dragon" Showrunners Had "As Many Women As Possible" Watch The Traumatic Birthing Scene Before Airing It
The premiere episode of House of the Dragon explored the different struggles women and men face, as well as the woman's right to choose, all in a devastating birthing scene.
