Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
The Post and Courier
Clemson freshman QB Cade Klubnik will see action, and probably early in season
CLEMSON — D.J. Uiagalelei is Clemson's starting quarterback. But that doesn't mean Cade Klubnik will only be holding a clipboard early this season. Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter reiterated after an Aug. 22 preseason camp practice that Klubnik will have a chance to play. Of course, the opener with ACC foe Georgia Tech is followed by non-conference games with Furman and Louisiana Tech, and should afford the Tigers an opportunity to bring the five-star freshman into the mix.
NC State player throws shade at Clemson
An NC State player threw some shade at Clemson during a show on the ACC Network. During the ACC Network’s all-access program featuring NC State, Wolfpack linebacker Isaiah Moore was shown on camera saying, (...)
clemsonsportstalk.com
No Time Wasted: Clemson pours into Klubnik early
Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik has made significant mental and physical progress as we lead up to Clemson’s opener against Georgia Tech on September 5 in Atlanta. Klubnik has impressed football...
Clemson Offer Would Mean 'Everything' to 2025 QB Wade Poston
For the second consecutive year, 2025 QB Wade Poston worked out at Dabo Swinney's high school camp and All Clemson caught up with the signal caller out of Hannah-Pamplico to recap the experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia running back sidelined with injury, per report
Preseason injuries aren’t anything new. But, add to it the pressure of being defending national champions, and thinning of the position ranks could be a bit of a problem for Georgia. On Saturday, freshman RB Andrew Paul suffered an injury during the second scrimmage, limping off the field to...
spartanburgsportsradio.com
3 Things From Week Zero
Each Week following Spartanburg Viking Football games, I’m going to take a couple of days and think about the 3 most important things I saw on the field. Some good, some great, some not so good. I’ll try to break through what mattered, and what not to overreact to. So here’s 3 things from Week 0’s loss to Langston Hughes.
Georgia football: Freshman running back suffers torn ACL in scrimmage
One of the most important aspects for Georgia during this fall camp is entering the 2022 season healthy. The Bulldogs have had several players banged up over the course of camp, including a promising freshman who suffered a significant injury on Saturday. Dawgs247 learned Sunday that Georgia freshman running back...
golaurens.com
PC football to host Fan Day festivities
In anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season – beginning the first Saturday of September – the Presbyterian College football team and coaching staff will hold a celebratory Fan Day event on Saturday, August 27 at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Kicking off the afternoon with a groundbreaking ceremony at 10:00...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Andy Griffith Show’: South Carolina Diner Gives Fans a Chance to Step Inside Mayberry
Imagine getting a chance to turn the clock back and visit a place that harkens memories of the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show. Would you believe there is such a place? It’s called the Mayberry Diner and it is located in South Carolina. When you walk in there, you have a chance to tap into the world of Andy, Barney, Aunt Bee, Opie, and everyone else. That’s right.
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar coming soon to Greenville
From cakes to candy, pies and everything in between, if you can request it on your milkshake, Lisa said you can have it as an order at The Crazy Mason in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall. In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
95-year-old crossing guard leaves retirement to return to work
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A beloved school crossing guard is coming out of retirement to help students make it into the building safely. Mrs. Estella Williams is 95 years old and was a crossing guard at Westside High School for 25 years before she went into retirement. A...
Spartanburg church vandalized
A church in Spartanburg was vandalized this week. The Promised Land Church signs, Christian school signs, sidewalk and city stop sign were spray painted.
Student hit while walking home in Spartanburg Co.
A high school student was hit while walking home from school Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Crash truck protecting road crew hit along I-85 on Monday night
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that a crash truck was hit by an oncoming car along I-85 south. Troopers said the crash happened near exit 60 at around 8:06 p.m. It was unclear how close road crews were to the crash. However, troopers said no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Man dies at hospital following Upstate crash, coroner says
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. — A man died at a hospital following a single-car crash, according to Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The coroner identified the victim as Ronald A. Sposato, 78, of Inman. The coroner said the crash happened Friday on Highway 9 in Boiling Springs. No other details have...
thejournalonline.com
Five people injured in head on crash – Breazeale Road
Five people were injured Saturday afternoon in a head on collision Saturday afternoon on Breazeale Road. Whitefield and Hopewell firefighters had to cut two occupants from the wreckage. Medshore ambulance service transported the injured to Prisma Health Greenville. QRV’s also responded along with deputies and troopers. (Photo by David Rogers)
Upstate city councilman dies, coroner says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Westminster City Councilman Yousef Mefleh died at his home early Saturday morning according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said Councilman Mefleh’s death is due to an apparent cardiac-related event. The coroner mentioned that “Councilman Mefleh was a friend to many people, he loved his family, the city […]
FOX Carolina
Warrant served at home in Piedmont
Coroner gives update after man set house on fire during eviction. The Anderson County coroner said a man who was being evicted set a home on fire while SWAT was called to the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Anderson County Coroner's Office is on scene after a man...
Comments / 0