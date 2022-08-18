ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The Post and Courier

Clemson freshman QB Cade Klubnik will see action, and probably early in season

CLEMSON — D.J. Uiagalelei is Clemson's starting quarterback. But that doesn't mean Cade Klubnik will only be holding a clipboard early this season. Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter reiterated after an Aug. 22 preseason camp practice that Klubnik will have a chance to play. Of course, the opener with ACC foe Georgia Tech is followed by non-conference games with Furman and Louisiana Tech, and should afford the Tigers an opportunity to bring the five-star freshman into the mix.
clemsonsportstalk.com

No Time Wasted: Clemson pours into Klubnik early

Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik has made significant mental and physical progress as we lead up to Clemson’s opener against Georgia Tech on September 5 in Atlanta. Klubnik has impressed football...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia running back sidelined with injury, per report

Preseason injuries aren’t anything new. But, add to it the pressure of being defending national champions, and thinning of the position ranks could be a bit of a problem for Georgia. On Saturday, freshman RB Andrew Paul suffered an injury during the second scrimmage, limping off the field to...
spartanburgsportsradio.com

3 Things From Week Zero

Each Week following Spartanburg Viking Football games, I’m going to take a couple of days and think about the 3 most important things I saw on the field. Some good, some great, some not so good. I’ll try to break through what mattered, and what not to overreact to. So here’s 3 things from Week 0’s loss to Langston Hughes.
golaurens.com

PC football to host Fan Day festivities

In anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season – beginning the first Saturday of September – the Presbyterian College football team and coaching staff will hold a celebratory Fan Day event on Saturday, August 27 at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Kicking off the afternoon with a groundbreaking ceremony at 10:00...
Outsider.com

‘Andy Griffith Show’: South Carolina Diner Gives Fans a Chance to Step Inside Mayberry

Imagine getting a chance to turn the clock back and visit a place that harkens memories of the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show. Would you believe there is such a place? It’s called the Mayberry Diner and it is located in South Carolina. When you walk in there, you have a chance to tap into the world of Andy, Barney, Aunt Bee, Opie, and everyone else. That’s right.
FOX Carolina

Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall. In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.
FOX Carolina

Crash truck protecting road crew hit along I-85 on Monday night

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that a crash truck was hit by an oncoming car along I-85 south. Troopers said the crash happened near exit 60 at around 8:06 p.m. It was unclear how close road crews were to the crash. However, troopers said no...
WYFF4.com

Man dies at hospital following Upstate crash, coroner says

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. — A man died at a hospital following a single-car crash, according to Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The coroner identified the victim as Ronald A. Sposato, 78, of Inman. The coroner said the crash happened Friday on Highway 9 in Boiling Springs. No other details have...
thejournalonline.com

Five people injured in head on crash – Breazeale Road

Five people were injured Saturday afternoon in a head on collision Saturday afternoon on Breazeale Road. Whitefield and Hopewell firefighters had to cut two occupants from the wreckage. Medshore ambulance service transported the injured to Prisma Health Greenville. QRV’s also responded along with deputies and troopers. (Photo by David Rogers)
WSPA 7News

Upstate city councilman dies, coroner says

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Westminster City Councilman Yousef Mefleh died at his home early Saturday morning according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said Councilman Mefleh’s death is due to an apparent cardiac-related event. The coroner mentioned that “Councilman Mefleh was a friend to many people, he loved his family, the city […]
FOX Carolina

Warrant served at home in Piedmont

Coroner gives update after man set house on fire during eviction. The Anderson County coroner said a man who was being evicted set a home on fire while SWAT was called to the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Anderson County Coroner's Office is on scene after a man...
