The Dolphins have just two training camp practices remaining — a pair of joint sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles — and one more preseason game until they cut their roster to 53 players ahead of 4 p.m. next Tuesday. The final cutdown is the most extensive to date — from 80 to 53 — making the final practices and preseason game as important as ever for the countless players continuing to compete for the few remaining roster spots available.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO