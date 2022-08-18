Unfortunately children today haven't been taught that you need to work to make it through life. A basic failure of our liberal philosophies and lack of family values..
Tough times create strong people, strong people create good times, good times create weak people, weak people create tough times. Guess where we're at.
Not only will they struggle financially, but mentally and spiritually as well. Fear have been instilled by the current administration and created an environment that doesn't support growth. Fear has overtaken faith and kills all hope for the future. Parents have been labeled as "domestic terrorists" by government goons like the FBI and DOJ. American culture, traditions, and values we knew are fading memories. We used to say "God bless America"; now it's "God save America". Let us pray. 🙏🎇
