ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 14

Ed Bernard
4d ago

Unfortunately children today haven't been taught that you need to work to make it through life. A basic failure of our liberal philosophies and lack of family values..

Reply(1)
6
Greg Rowe
4d ago

Tough times create strong people, strong people create good times, good times create weak people, weak people create tough times. Guess where we're at.

Reply(1)
4
DRAGON TIGER
4d ago

Not only will they struggle financially, but mentally and spiritually as well. Fear have been instilled by the current administration and created an environment that doesn't support growth. Fear has overtaken faith and kills all hope for the future. Parents have been labeled as "domestic terrorists" by government goons like the FBI and DOJ. American culture, traditions, and values we knew are fading memories. We used to say "God bless America"; now it's "God save America". Let us pray. 🙏🎇

Reply(2)
2
Related
BBC

Cost of living: 'There's nobody trying to help us'

Businesses in Birmingham have called for government intervention in the face of the cost of living crisis. At the wholesale market, one trader said rising prices meant he could not plan from one week to the next. Official figures reveal that the cost of living is more than 10% higher...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Economy#American Kids#Housing Affordability#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#The Pew Research Center
Fox News

Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report

An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Singapore
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security

A big change that beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting should be revealed in October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy