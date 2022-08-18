Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
140 Migrants From Texas Arrive in New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
NYC Hospital Dietician Indicted For $250,000 Tax Fraud ScamTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Why is There a Dog Statue in NYC's Central Park? Meet Balto, the Heroic Siberian HuskyNew York CultureNew York City, NY
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Related
Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital
THE BRONX (PIX11) — The newest immigrants in New York City lined up outside of the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday. Many were migrants from the Southern Border who recently arrived at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.The event Sunday afternoon was organized by New York City‘s Health and Hospitals system, […]
NY1
Mayor's frequent dinners at upscale restaurant raise concerns
Osteria La Baia is Mayor Eric Adams’ favorite restaurant: an Italian spot in Midtown Manhattan with plates ranging from $31 to $50. He likes it so much that according to the New York Times he had dinner there 14 times during the month of June. “If I’m sitting down...
‘An embarrassing moment for the church’: Outrage after sainthood effort for Father Vincent Capodanno is suspended
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An advisory panel of theological consultants tasked with judging possible saints has recommended to suspend the cause for Fr. Vincent Capodanno’s sainthood, claiming the Staten Island-born heroic military chaplain who served courageously in the Vietnam War with the United States Marine Corps, does not deserve the consideration.
Herald Community Newspapers
Alleged Green Acres arson suspects at large
Police are looking for four men who allegedly set fire to two buses in the back parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream causing a third bus to be set ablaze and destroyed last month. Nassau County Fire Communications alerted Valley Stream...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opa! Greek Festival heads to Port Jefferson
Lovers of all things Greek will gather at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption in Port Jefferson this week when the Greek Church of the Assumption in Port Jefferson presents its annual Greek Festival on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28 from noon to 10 p.m.
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff’s Office to Hold Graduation Ceremony for 47 New Correction Officers
On Tuesday, August 23 at 11:00 AM the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a graduation ceremony for 47 new Correction Officers at the Van Nostrand Theatre on the campus of Suffolk County Community College. The class is the largest Correction class since 2019. The event will take...
Texas gov busing asylum seekers to NYC may unintentionally offer them stronger safety nets
A group of people from Central and South America seeking asylum wait in line to be helped by mutual aid volunteers outside of Port Authority early on Wednesday, August 10. The group of 80-100 traveled from Texas by bus. NYC Immigration courts grant asylum at dramatically higher rates than courts in Texas, offering asylum seekers an unexpected silver lining. [ more › ]
State Ends School Covid-19 Quarantine Rules
New York State will no longer require students to quarantine if they have been exposed to Covid-19 in their classroom, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday. The superintendents of Huntington and South Huntington districts welcomed the move.
RELATED PEOPLE
longisland.com
SPCA: Lindenhurst Man Throws Cat into Great South Bay After Assaulting Owner
After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a Lindehurst man with animal cruelty for throwing a cat into the Great South Bay after assaulting the cat's owner and threatening to harm him. Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that its detectives charged Christopher Garufi,...
Incredible run for Massapequa Coast is over with 7-1 loss
The dream season has unfortunately come an end for the Massapequa Coast as the Little League team suffered its second and final loss of the tournament, 7-1, against Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.
48th annual Harlem Week returns with a bang
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – There are a lot of hoarse voices and tired feet in Harlem. That’s because thousands of people were singing and dancing all Saturday afternoon and early evening as part of the 48th annual Harlem Week. With stars like Funkmaster Flex and EPMD, it was nostalgia night, old school 80s hip hop […]
athleticbusiness.com
One Dead, 15 Injured at Brooklyn Marathon
One man is dead and 15 others were injured at a marathon in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend. According to CNN, a 32-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at the event. The runner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Slap in the face': Indigenous Long Islanders say they are being priced out of their ancestral beach
Coopers Beach, in Southampton, is the site of a debate over access and beach rights between the town and the Shinnecock Indian Nation. Citizens of the Shinnecock Indian Nation say they are being denied their rightful access to Coopers Beach, accusing the local government of gatekeeping a pristine shoreline that the coastal tribe has navigated for thousands of years. [ more › ]
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com
An Update From The Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District
A champagne toast took place on Aug. 11 to celebrate the completion of the new mural that now brightens up downtown Glen Cove. Over the course of a week, muralist Shei Phan painted the tower of the Brewster Street Garage. It took the 32-year-old artist just seven days to finish the project, which brings a striking blast of color to the highest point of the parking garage that can be seen from School Street.
northforker.com
New Italian restaurant, Pulcinella, opens at Wading River golf course
The dining room at Pulcinella’s on the Green in Wading River. (Credit: Tara Smith) A well-loved Italian restaurant has migrated east from Massapequa. Pulcinella Neapolitan Restaurant recently opened a second location, Pulcinella on the Green, at The Rock Golf Club in Wading River. The restaurant is the brainchild of...
Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K
Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Abandoned NY State Psychiatric Hospital! What Went On In Building 23?
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illness. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
Schools: What’s Happening in the Huntington District
Schools are getting ready for the new year, with sports tryouts, band camps, and orientation sessions on the immediate schedule. Here are some of the many activities in the Huntington district in the next weeks. Fall athletic tryouts get underway Monday, as does the weeklong marching band camp, both at Huntington High School. Band camp culminates in a parent show Sunday at 2 p.m. at the high school. Primary school orientations are scheduled for Thursday at Jefferson, Flower Hill, Southdown and Washington schools. Numerous documents involving school policies, immunization requirements , the 2023 themebook for the National History Day competition, expectations, school safety plan, supply lists and more are available on the website . See the school calendar for more activities. The students’ first day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 6. Board of Education members, meetings.
Police seek help finding Little Flower runaway
The Riverhead Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who ran away from Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River this afternoon. Police said Autumn Tucker left the facility on Aug. 22 around 12:02 p.m. without permission. She was last seen wearing gray...
4 Staten Island schools have new principals for the 2022-2023 school year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Four public and private schools on Staten Island will open their doors to students on the first day of school in September with a new principal for the 2022-2023 academic year. Here’s a look at the new Staten Island principals for the upcoming school year....
Comments / 1