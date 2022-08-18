Schools are getting ready for the new year, with sports tryouts, band camps, and orientation sessions on the immediate schedule. Here are some of the many activities in the Huntington district in the next weeks. Fall athletic tryouts get underway Monday, as does the weeklong marching band camp, both at Huntington High School. Band camp culminates in a parent show Sunday at 2 p.m. at the high school. Primary school orientations are scheduled for Thursday at Jefferson, Flower Hill, Southdown and Washington schools. Numerous documents involving school policies, immunization requirements , the 2023 themebook for the National History Day competition, expectations, school safety plan, supply lists and more are available on the website . See the school calendar for more activities. The students’ first day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 6. Board of Education members, meetings.

HUNTINGTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO