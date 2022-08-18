ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, NY

northforker.com

New Italian restaurant, Pulcinella, opens at Wading River golf course

The dining room at Pulcinella’s on the Green in Wading River. (Credit: Tara Smith) A well-loved Italian restaurant has migrated east from Massapequa. Pulcinella Neapolitan Restaurant recently opened a second location, Pulcinella on the Green, at The Rock Golf Club in Wading River. The restaurant is the brainchild of...
WADING RIVER, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash

Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College in Schenectady New York, and a member of Irvington High School’s Class of 2018, died early Saturday morning from injuries suffered in a car accident in Peconic on Long Island’s North Fork, according to Suffolk County Police and confirmed by Irvington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison in a message to the school community.
IRVINGTON, NY
CBS New York

Sticker shock greets back-to-school shoppers on Long Island

DEER PARK, N.Y. -- Back-to-school shopping isn't cheap. Parents are being asked to buy more this year amid higher prices caused by inflation.On Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke to experts and families about the financial pressure to buy needed supplies.Six-year-old Dillon Hernandez of Deer Park is counting the days until school starts, as his parents count cash they are spending."Shoes, pencils and backpack," Hernandez sad.The Pratos of Lynbrook have three sons to buy for and said they have already spent close to $400. They are banking on sale items."We're doing back-to-school shopping for the winter. We got some t-shirts," a...
DEER PARK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Body found floating in Reynolds Channel

Long Beach police and the Nassau County homicide squad said the body of a man was found floating in Reynolds Channel shortly after 1 pm Saturday. The body was brought to shore and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. As of Sunday morning, the identity of the man had not been disclosed.
LONG BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Mount Sinai South Nassau brings back 'Soirée Under the Stars'

Supporters of Mount Sinai South Nassau are set to gather once again at The Seawane Club on Saturday, Sept. 17, to help raise funds for hospital projects that are expected to expand services along the South Shore. For the first time after a two-year hiatus, "Soirée Under the Stars" returns...
WANTAGH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Man allegedly exposes himself to teens in West Hempstead

An Elmont man allegedly exposed himself to a group of three teenagers in West Hempstead on the afternoon of August 19, according to county police. The three unidentified teens, aged 13, 14, and 16 were reportedly in or around Savers Thrift Store at 199 Hempstead Turnpike at 1:20 p.m. on the Friday afternoon, according to police. There the teens encountered 34-year-old Julian Bassie of Elmont, who proceeded to expose himself in front of them.
Herald Community Newspapers

Alleged Green Acres arson suspects at large

Police are looking for four men who allegedly set fire to two buses in the back parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream causing a third bus to be set ablaze and destroyed last month. Nassau County Fire Communications alerted Valley Stream...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
athleticbusiness.com

One Dead, 15 Injured at Brooklyn Marathon

One man is dead and 15 others were injured at a marathon in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend. According to CNN, a 32-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at the event. The runner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m.
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Three People Wanted for Robbing Target in Farmingdale

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole merchandise from a store in Farmingdale in February. Two woman and a man stole approximately $3,100 worth of items, from Target, located. at 100 Willow...
FARMINGDALE, NY
PIX11

Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers.  Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.  The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Julia Camacho, 26, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Julia Camacho. 1670 Watson Avenue. Bronx, NY 10472. It was reported to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes

A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said. The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.
QUEENS, NY

