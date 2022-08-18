Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
140 Migrants From Texas Arrive in New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
NYC Hospital Dietician Indicted For $250,000 Tax Fraud ScamTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Why is There a Dog Statue in NYC's Central Park? Meet Balto, the Heroic Siberian HuskyNew York CultureNew York City, NY
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Related
Incredible run for Massapequa Coast is over with 7-1 loss
The dream season has unfortunately come an end for the Massapequa Coast as the Little League team suffered its second and final loss of the tournament, 7-1, against Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.
Yankees legend Mariano Rivera opens Port Jefferson Honda dealership
Yankee great Mariano Rivera cut the ribbon Saturday as the new owner of Mariano Rivera Honda in Port Jefferson.
northforker.com
New Italian restaurant, Pulcinella, opens at Wading River golf course
The dining room at Pulcinella’s on the Green in Wading River. (Credit: Tara Smith) A well-loved Italian restaurant has migrated east from Massapequa. Pulcinella Neapolitan Restaurant recently opened a second location, Pulcinella on the Green, at The Rock Golf Club in Wading River. The restaurant is the brainchild of...
thehudsonindependent.com
Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash
Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College in Schenectady New York, and a member of Irvington High School’s Class of 2018, died early Saturday morning from injuries suffered in a car accident in Peconic on Long Island’s North Fork, according to Suffolk County Police and confirmed by Irvington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison in a message to the school community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sticker shock greets back-to-school shoppers on Long Island
DEER PARK, N.Y. -- Back-to-school shopping isn't cheap. Parents are being asked to buy more this year amid higher prices caused by inflation.On Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke to experts and families about the financial pressure to buy needed supplies.Six-year-old Dillon Hernandez of Deer Park is counting the days until school starts, as his parents count cash they are spending."Shoes, pencils and backpack," Hernandez sad.The Pratos of Lynbrook have three sons to buy for and said they have already spent close to $400. They are banking on sale items."We're doing back-to-school shopping for the winter. We got some t-shirts," a...
longisland.com
SPCA: Lindenhurst Man Throws Cat into Great South Bay After Assaulting Owner
After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a Lindehurst man with animal cruelty for throwing a cat into the Great South Bay after assaulting the cat's owner and threatening to harm him. Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that its detectives charged Christopher Garufi,...
longisland.com
Massapequa Coast's Little League World Series Dream is Over
The Massapequa Coast was eliminated from the Little League World Series Monday with a 7-1 loss to Hollidaysburg. Massapequa Cost lost to Honolulu 12-0 Friday night in the double-elimination tournament.
Herald Community Newspapers
Body found floating in Reynolds Channel
Long Beach police and the Nassau County homicide squad said the body of a man was found floating in Reynolds Channel shortly after 1 pm Saturday. The body was brought to shore and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. As of Sunday morning, the identity of the man had not been disclosed.
RELATED PEOPLE
northforker.com
Five fun North Fork activities to do with your kids before they head back to school
The grand carousel at the Shoppes. (Credit: Tara Smith) Summer vacation is almost over, but it’s not too late to get in some quality time with the kids in your life before they’re donning backpacks and back to learning. Here are five fun things to do with your...
Herald Community Newspapers
Mount Sinai South Nassau brings back 'Soirée Under the Stars'
Supporters of Mount Sinai South Nassau are set to gather once again at The Seawane Club on Saturday, Sept. 17, to help raise funds for hospital projects that are expected to expand services along the South Shore. For the first time after a two-year hiatus, "Soirée Under the Stars" returns...
ALERT CENTER: FDNY firefighter from Point Lookout dies in Queens accident
The FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association said Joseph Mulvey, of Engine Company 325, died in a "tragic accident" Friday night.
Herald Community Newspapers
Man allegedly exposes himself to teens in West Hempstead
An Elmont man allegedly exposed himself to a group of three teenagers in West Hempstead on the afternoon of August 19, according to county police. The three unidentified teens, aged 13, 14, and 16 were reportedly in or around Savers Thrift Store at 199 Hempstead Turnpike at 1:20 p.m. on the Friday afternoon, according to police. There the teens encountered 34-year-old Julian Bassie of Elmont, who proceeded to expose himself in front of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald Community Newspapers
Alleged Green Acres arson suspects at large
Police are looking for four men who allegedly set fire to two buses in the back parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream causing a third bus to be set ablaze and destroyed last month. Nassau County Fire Communications alerted Valley Stream...
athleticbusiness.com
One Dead, 15 Injured at Brooklyn Marathon
One man is dead and 15 others were injured at a marathon in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend. According to CNN, a 32-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at the event. The runner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m.
Child Fatally Struck In Driveway Of Huntington Station Home
Police are investigating a crash that fatally injured a child in the driveway of his home in New Yorrk. It happened on Long Island just after 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 in Huntington Station. A 2006 Lexus RX 330 to 8 3rd Ave., when the vehicle struck 4-year-old Rasool Guevara...
Teen dies at hospital after being struck by car on Long Island
The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was at the intersection of Stewart Avenue and South Street in East Garden City when he was hit by a Honda Civic around 1:15 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
longisland.com
Three People Wanted for Robbing Target in Farmingdale
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who stole merchandise from a store in Farmingdale in February. Two woman and a man stole approximately $3,100 worth of items, from Target, located. at 100 Willow...
Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers. Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
bronx.com
Julia Camacho, 26, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Julia Camacho. 1670 Watson Avenue. Bronx, NY 10472. It was reported to the...
NBC New York
Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes
A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said. The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.
Comments / 0