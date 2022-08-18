An Elmont man allegedly exposed himself to a group of three teenagers in West Hempstead on the afternoon of August 19, according to county police. The three unidentified teens, aged 13, 14, and 16 were reportedly in or around Savers Thrift Store at 199 Hempstead Turnpike at 1:20 p.m. on the Friday afternoon, according to police. There the teens encountered 34-year-old Julian Bassie of Elmont, who proceeded to expose himself in front of them.
Police are looking for four men who allegedly set fire to two buses in the back parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream causing a third bus to be set ablaze and destroyed last month. Nassau County Fire Communications alerted Valley Stream...
46-year-old Ramon Oliveras of 76-34 170th Street, Fresh Meadows, was arrested on August 21 at 1:40 AM in Franklin Square for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Police responded to a 911 call for an auto accident in the vicinity of Doris Avenue and Langdon Street. Oliveras was allegedly operating a white 2020 Infiniti QX4 when he collided with three unoccupied parked vehicles. Upon arrival, officers observed heavy front-end damage to the Infiniti and a 49-year-old woman, and two female teens, ages 15 and 13, that suffered minor abrasions and lacerations.
