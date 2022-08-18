Read full article on original website
Pro Bowl LB Von Miller still recruiting former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. to join Bills?
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has been quite persistent in trying to recruit free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to join him in Western New York. Either that, or the eight-time Pro Bowler likes toying with the emotions of passionate NFL fans. Just over two weeks ago, Miller took...
Alabama gives Saban new 8-year, $93.6 million deal
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban is getting a new eight-year contract worth at least $93.6 million, eclipsing the recent megadeal of Southeastern Conference rival Kirby Smart. The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee on Tuesday approved a one-year extension through Feb. 28, 2030 for the 70-year old Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to six national titles. Saban’s deal averages out to $11.7 million per year, topping Smart’s $11.25 million pay at defending national champion Georgia. The announcement comes a month after Smart agreed to a 10-year deal worth more than $110 million. The Bulldogs beat Alabama in the national championship game in January. The two join Ohio State’s Ryan Day, LSU’s Brian Kelly, Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher as college football coaches who will make at least $9 million in 2022.
