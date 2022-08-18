ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Huntersville daycare hopes to provide more options for parents

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — As some parents send their older kids back to school, younger children may have fewer options for daycare. A nonprofit says there’s a lack of affordable childcare options. A new daycare center is opening in Huntersville. The Lightbridge Academy is slated to open this fall.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTV

Charlotte city leaders to vote on allowing social districts

Panic at Salisbury High football game likely sparked by social media post, woman yelling about seeing a gun, police say. They say a social media post and a woman yelling “he’s got a gun” is likely what led to the evacuation of the stadium in the fourth quarter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
asumag.com

Construction begins on new high school in Cabarrus County, N.C.

The Cabarrus County (N.C.) district has broken ground on a $77 million high school in Concord. The Independent Tribune reports that the three-story building will have 75 classrooms and will accommodate 1,600 students. Officials say the school should relieve crowding at other high schools in the district when it opens in August 2019.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

101 Black Men for Highland march and hold block party to curb violence

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Safety in the Highland community in Gastonia. In June, WBTV talked to George Fulwood, one of the founders of the group 101 Black Men for Highland. “We’re trying to get 101 black men together to hit these streets, go knock on these gang members’ doors, try to get the community back to make it feel like it’s a safe place for everyone in the Highland community,” Fulwood said.
GASTONIA, NC
qcitymetro.com

JCSU unveils new on-campus Atrium Health Center

A new on-campus health center operated by Atrium Health will bring free, comprehensive healthcare to students at Johnson C. Smith University. Last November, Atrium committed $3 million in support of JCSU as part of a $250 million Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative. Roughly half of Atrium’s commitment to the university will go to staff and support the health center, officials said Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
WFAE

Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown

Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
triwnews.com

Half The Power Is Out

CHARLOTTE – I get multiple calls a week from people saying half of their home is out of power. To help save my customers’ money I ask if Duke Energy is the supplier for their electricity, if yes then I suggest they call Duke and ask them to “PING” the homeowner’s electrical line. Duke can do this while on the phone with the customer if they have the smart meter. When Duke pings the line, they immediately know if it is an issue on their end or if it’s a homeowner issue and will advise the homeowner to call an electrician. If it is a Duke Energy problem, then the customer has just saved money because my crew or myself no longer must come out to the home to diagnose and fix the problem causing the outage.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Implicit Bias#Mental Health#Biases#Police Brutality#Facilitator#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte City Council passes new rules on development

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council voted 6-4 to pass the Unified Development Ordinance. It will go into effect on June 1, 2023. The city spent months drafting the UDO as part of the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan. The sweeping policy change is a massive overwrite of Charlotte’s...
Fox 46 Charlotte

York woman arrested for impersonating law enforcement: SLED

YORK COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A York County woman tried to impersonate state law enforcement and is now facing charges, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Tuesday. York resident Ashley Wilson, 33, has been accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer. Based on Facebook recording and witness statements, in October 2021 Wilson […]
YORK COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WBTV

Charlotte Pride breaks record, sees highest turnout ever

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Pride organizers say they broke their record for turnout at the Pride Festival and Parade this weekend. Matt Comer, the organizer of the Pride Parade and Festival, says an estimated 275,000 people flooded Uptown this weekend after the pandemic shut down festivities for the past two years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Active shooter training underway in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Active shooter training continues Monday in York County. If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire. It's from the training happening at the former Finley Road Elementary School. This training will run all day through Wednesday.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Axios Charlotte

Try #VanLife around Charlotte for $153 a night

I spent a weekend without a toilet or a plan exploring western North Carolina in a bright yellow 19-foot van, and I loved every minute. The big picture: The #VanLife trend has been on the rise since the pandemic. After months or years stuck in the house, some have chosen to go nomadic and live part- […] The post Try #VanLife around Charlotte for $153 a night appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy