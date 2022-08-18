Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
New Huntersville daycare hopes to provide more options for parents
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — As some parents send their older kids back to school, younger children may have fewer options for daycare. A nonprofit says there’s a lack of affordable childcare options. A new daycare center is opening in Huntersville. The Lightbridge Academy is slated to open this fall.
WBTV
Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first day of school for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is seven days away and more vacancies remain. CMS is still trying to fill 360 teacher positions and as of August 19, 55 positions are for the Exceptional Children’s (EC) program. CMS is actively trying to recruit...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools
RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
WBTV
Charlotte city leaders to vote on allowing social districts
Panic at Salisbury High football game likely sparked by social media post, woman yelling about seeing a gun, police say. They say a social media post and a woman yelling “he’s got a gun” is likely what led to the evacuation of the stadium in the fourth quarter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Kids y’all are killing’: Channel 9 digs into community crisis of children and crime
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — 578 -- that’s how many victims younger than 18 who have experienced gun violence in just the first six months of this year. A total of 130 people accused of pulling the trigger have been under 18 as well. And behind every police scene...
asumag.com
Construction begins on new high school in Cabarrus County, N.C.
The Cabarrus County (N.C.) district has broken ground on a $77 million high school in Concord. The Independent Tribune reports that the three-story building will have 75 classrooms and will accommodate 1,600 students. Officials say the school should relieve crowding at other high schools in the district when it opens in August 2019.
WBTV
101 Black Men for Highland march and hold block party to curb violence
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Safety in the Highland community in Gastonia. In June, WBTV talked to George Fulwood, one of the founders of the group 101 Black Men for Highland. “We’re trying to get 101 black men together to hit these streets, go knock on these gang members’ doors, try to get the community back to make it feel like it’s a safe place for everyone in the Highland community,” Fulwood said.
qcitymetro.com
JCSU unveils new on-campus Atrium Health Center
A new on-campus health center operated by Atrium Health will bring free, comprehensive healthcare to students at Johnson C. Smith University. Last November, Atrium committed $3 million in support of JCSU as part of a $250 million Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative. Roughly half of Atrium’s commitment to the university will go to staff and support the health center, officials said Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown
Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
‘Prevent and help anybody’: Local officials training for worst-case scenarios as school returns
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The typically empty halls of the old Finley Road Elementary School building in Rock Hill hosted some unusual activity on Monday. Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office rushed through the halls, past vacant classrooms, with one goal. “Respond to gunfire and try to...
WCNC
Doctor explains why so many vaccinated people are still getting COVID-19
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By now, many people have gotten COVID-19 more than once and reinfections are even more common with the BA.5 subvariant. According to the CDC, BA.5 makes up 90% of new infections across the country. Since the pandemic started, there have been several different strains of COVID-19....
triwnews.com
Half The Power Is Out
CHARLOTTE – I get multiple calls a week from people saying half of their home is out of power. To help save my customers’ money I ask if Duke Energy is the supplier for their electricity, if yes then I suggest they call Duke and ask them to “PING” the homeowner’s electrical line. Duke can do this while on the phone with the customer if they have the smart meter. When Duke pings the line, they immediately know if it is an issue on their end or if it’s a homeowner issue and will advise the homeowner to call an electrician. If it is a Duke Energy problem, then the customer has just saved money because my crew or myself no longer must come out to the home to diagnose and fix the problem causing the outage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Applications being accepted for Retail Lab Boot Camp for entrepreneurs in Cabarrus and Rowan
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Fall 2022 Retail Lab Boot Camp application period is now open for early stage and pre-launch retail entrepreneurs in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. The program consists of an application-based, 6-week immersive boot camp, followed by an opportunity for new retailers to test their concept...
NC school district files motion to partially dismiss former student’s lawsuit over alleged 2016 campus rape
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education filed a motion Friday to dismiss a lawsuit from a former Myers Park High School student who said she was raped on campus in 2016.
Charlotte City Council passes new rules on development
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council voted 6-4 to pass the Unified Development Ordinance. It will go into effect on June 1, 2023. The city spent months drafting the UDO as part of the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan. The sweeping policy change is a massive overwrite of Charlotte’s...
York woman arrested for impersonating law enforcement: SLED
YORK COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A York County woman tried to impersonate state law enforcement and is now facing charges, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Tuesday. York resident Ashley Wilson, 33, has been accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer. Based on Facebook recording and witness statements, in October 2021 Wilson […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Charlotte Pride breaks record, sees highest turnout ever
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Pride organizers say they broke their record for turnout at the Pride Festival and Parade this weekend. Matt Comer, the organizer of the Pride Parade and Festival, says an estimated 275,000 people flooded Uptown this weekend after the pandemic shut down festivities for the past two years.
Active shooter training underway in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Active shooter training continues Monday in York County. If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire. It's from the training happening at the former Finley Road Elementary School. This training will run all day through Wednesday.
Try #VanLife around Charlotte for $153 a night
I spent a weekend without a toilet or a plan exploring western North Carolina in a bright yellow 19-foot van, and I loved every minute. The big picture: The #VanLife trend has been on the rise since the pandemic. After months or years stuck in the house, some have chosen to go nomadic and live part- […] The post Try #VanLife around Charlotte for $153 a night appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WCNC
Get tickets now for Wheel of Fortune LIVE! when it's in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — R-S-T-L-N-E. Buy a vowel. I'd like to solve. If you recognized any of these phrases, then get excited because "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is coming to the Queen City on Monday, Sept.19. An all-new, theatrical experience, which brings one of the best game shows of all...
Comments / 0