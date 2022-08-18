ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary of State Reminds Drivers To Keep Roads Clean

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding drivers to keep the roads and highways clean. White says littering on the roadways can pose serious hazards to drivers. Under the Illinois Litter Control Act, a conviction for littering on a roadway results in a Class B misdemeanor with up to six months of jail time. White recommends drivers always carry a garbage bag their car to dispose of trash.
