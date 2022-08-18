Read full article on original website
Pokemon Go's Next Four Community Day Dates Have Been Announced
Pokemon Go developer Niantic has announced the dates for the game's next four Community Day events. September and October's Community Days will take place Sep. 18 and Oct. 15, respectively. After that, there will be two Community Day events in November. First is a Community Day Classic on Nov. 5, with a new Community Day following one week later on Nov. 12.
Gamescom Opening Night Live: How to Watch Online, Start Time and What You Can Expect
Video game trade show Gamescom runs Wednesday to Sunday in Germany. Before that, Tuesday's Gamescom Opening Night Live (aka Gamescom: ONL) will reveal many of the upcoming games that'll be showcased. You can expect to see Sonic Frontiers, Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knights, The Callisto Protocol and Return to Monkey Island, among others.
Tales from the Borderlands is back, but the original characters are not
TALES from the Borderlands is arguably the best Borderlands game, thanks to its sharp writing and lovable characters that you actually care about. The original was developed by Telltale Games, and it somehow took the cringy tone of Borderlands and made it actually funny. However, Telltale Games is no more,...
Best Handheld Game Console in 2022
There's been a welcome revival of portable game systems over the past few years. Even though phones and tablets already do a fine job of playing tons of great portable games, dedicated devices can provide unique features, exclusive games or extra power to do things your phone can't. It almost feels like a return to the mid-2010s era of the Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita.
'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic' Remake Reportedly Revived
The remake of beloved video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is reportedly back on track after being shelved by Aspyr Media last month. The game is now being developed by Saber Interactive, according to a report Monday by Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources. Both Saber Interactive and Aspyr...
Get $30 Off Ember's Metallic-Colored 10-Ounce Smart Mug at Amazon
We've written a lot of about Ember Temperature Control Mugs here on CNET and often note how pricey they are compared to a standard insulated mug and how rarely they're discounted. But some people don't like drinking through a lid with a hole in it and love how Ember mugs allow you to drink beverages as you normally would while keeping them piping hot. Alas, due to tariffs and inflation, the price for Ember smart mugs has gone up over the years and now the 10-ounce version retails for $130 while the cooler-looking metallic versions jump to $150. However, with the CNET-exclusive code 20EMBER4CNET, you can get $30 off the gold, copper, rose gold and stainless steel colors -- so $10 less than the standard black and white colors. The code is good through Aug. 29.
