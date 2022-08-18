Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee men shot near 19th and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot Monday night, Aug. 22 near 19th Place and Hampton. The men, ages 54 and 32, showed up at the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
87th and Lawn shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night, Aug. 21 near 87th and Lawn. It happened around 10 p.m. Police say a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Roy Carr, died as a result of his injuries at the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman fell from vehicle on 35th Street viaduct, died
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner identified the young woman killed in a crash on the 35th Street viaduct early Sunday, Aug. 21 as Lynnette Trinkle of Milwaukee. The medical examiner said she was 18. She died after she was "seen hanging out of a car window when she fell," the medical examiner's report says.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot another over suspected gun theft, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 39, faces attempted homicide charges after prosecutors say he shot a longtime acquaintance, believing that person stole his gun. The shooting happened Aug. 7 near 8th and Vliet. Elton Kelly is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; suspect sought, incident near 35th and Concordia
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect wanted in a shooting that occurred near 35th and Concordia on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 10. Officials say around 2:45 p.m., the suspect approached the victim, brandished a firearm and fired shots subsequently...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teenage girl dies, UTV crash in Muskego
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl died from injuries suffered in a crash involving a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) in Muskego on Sunday evening, Aug. 21. A news release from the Muskego Police Department says around 7 p.m. Sunday, Muskego emergency dispatch received the report of the crash on Union Church Drive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Robbery leads to shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 21 near 9th Place and Dakota Street. It happened at approximately 3:51 a.m. The victim, a 50-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a robbery.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Alleged Milwaukee Shake Shack officer shooter new charges
MILWAUKEE - Keasean Ellis-Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, charged in connection with the January 2022 shooting of a police detective at Shake Shack in Milwaukee's Third Ward, faces new charges in connection with a January 2020 car theft. This marks the third open case filed against Ellis-Brown in Milwaukee County in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Mall status report complete, to be filed with court
MILWAUKEE - A city report on the status of the abandoned Northridge Mall in Milwaukee is complete and expected to be filed with the court. But it may be Tuesday, Aug. 23 before anyone can see that report. A week ago, Judge William Sosnay held the Northridge Mall owner U.S....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
90th and Daphne shooting; man seriously wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday, Aug. 22 near 90th and Daphne. It happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Mall owner in violation still, city says
MILWAUKEE - The city of Milwaukee says the owner of Northridge Mall continues to be in violation of the agreement to secure and maintain the shuttered and crumbling property, according to newly filed court documents. "It is obvious from these reports and photos that US Black Spruce is non-compliant for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man stabbed another in barbershop parking lot, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Steven Friebolin, 34, of Racine is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, repeater, use of a dangerous weapon after prosecutors say he stabbed a man five times outside a barbershop on Lathrop Avenue in Racine. A man who said he owns the barbershop said the victim was the "main aggressor."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accused; armed robberies on north, south side of city
MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old Milwaukee man faces three counts of armed robbery in connection with incidents in the last month. The accused is Derek Hooten. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded on Thursday, Aug. 4 to a report of an armed robbery near 39th and Vliet. A man told officers he was walking to work around 9 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man who "demanded everything he had" and pointed a handgun at him. The victim gave up his wallet which contained some cash, credit cards, and his driver's license. The victim provided a description of the robber.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pursuit leads to car fire
Milwaukee police tried to stop a reckless driver near 27th and Capitol. A chase ensued and ended with the suspects crashed their car into a police near Fond du Lac and Melvina. Two 15-year-old boys were arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee men found with drugs, guns, child in car, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men who are convicted felons were arrested after prosecutors say heroin/fentanyl, cocaine/fentanyl, multiple guns and a child under the age of 1 were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop. Anthony Ball Jr., 32, and Lashawn Gillispie, 27, each face one count of possession with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield $4M jewelry heist, Ohio man gets federal prison time
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - An Ohio Man, 57, will spend over four years in federal prison after stealing more than $4 million worth of jewelry and other valuables from Treiber & Straub Jewelers in Brookfield in July 2016. James Quinn of Youngstown, Ohio was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fentanyl dangers on billboards; Wisconsinites who overdosed in ads
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A billboard warning about the dangers of fentanyl is reaching a whole new audience. It features the faces of Wisconsinites who have overdosed. The images are running on Clear Channel billboards through October. For the families featured, the message is personal. Kathy Henry said seeing her daughter's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
SUV pulled from Racine's Root River, alcohol believed involved
RACINE, Wis. - Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. According to Racine police, the driver, a man, 43, was headed south on the Root River Pathway, which is a bike path that goes along the Root River, when he drove into the river.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Saturday shootings, 3 hurt, including teen
MILWAUKEE - Three people, including a Milwaukee boy, 15, were hurt in shootings Saturday, Aug. 20. A Milwaukee man, 52, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Bradley and Granville around 2 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 33, was hurt in a shooting near 52nd and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired into Milwaukee home; 17-year-old boy wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Aug. 22 near 45th and Center. It happened at approximately 4:21 a.m. Police say the suspect fired shots into an occupied house, striking the victim. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Comments / 0