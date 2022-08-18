For those who grew up watching Modern Family, it’s easy to think of the beloved, tight-knit cast as an extension of your own family. Turns out, the actual cast feels the same way — and turned out en masse to support former co-star and lifelong friend Sarah Hyland at her wedding. Hyland has always been the sort of star with a distinct sense of self and style, and her immaculate taste yielded an unforgettable ceremony with plenty of Pinterest-worthy touches. Sarah Hyland’s bridal makeup alone, so ethereal and glowy, is enough to land her on more than a few best-wedding lists — and that’s just one part of her angelic look. A stylish blend of traditional, romantic, and contemporary moments, Hyland’s wedding was nothing short of a modern fairytale.

