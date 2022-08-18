ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin broke up a fight between several kids, then invited to Steelers camp

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is a different kind of person, and I love it. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Mike Tomlin was driving somewhere when he saw a group of kids fighting in front of him. He got out of the car, to the shock of the kids, and rather than yell at them, chide them, or get them in trouble…the NFL head coach “spent the next few hours with the kids,” per Glazer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 20, 2022 | Presented by Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Panthers activated LB Shaq Thompson former PUP list. Panthers QB Matt Corral could miss the season with a lisfranc injury. Rams waived TE Kendall Blanton, RB Raymond Calais, DB Jairon McVea, RB AJ Rose and WR JJ Koski. Rams OL Logan Bruss suffers a torn ACL. New England Patriots. Patriots...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay just ripped Carson Wentz

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay just hammered former starting quarterback Carson Wentz. Obviously, Wentz was expected to be the starting quarterback for the Colts, and did well, but the Colts owner is not a fan. “We went through the season with some inconsistency at quarterback that led to massive problems,”...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manti Te O#Saints#Documentary#American Football#Notre Dame#The San Diego Chargers#Cbs Mornings
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Kansas City Chiefs Have a Solid Strategy for Defense

As the NFL preseason draws closer, the participating teams are getting pumped up for the event. The Chiefs and managers are putting their thinking caps on, and trying to come up with strategies that will provide the best results for their teams. If you want to place bets on some of the matches, you can visit bet365 mobil to compare the odds and proceed accordingly. It is always a good idea to study the strategies adopted by their teams to analyze which team might have an edge over the other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Hooters Signs Offensive Linemen – The Unsung Heroes of College Football – to NIL Deals Across the Country

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Hooters, the original American wing joint, today announced it has inked deals to celebrate collegiate offensive linemen across the country and partner with the often-unheralded leaders of the gridiron through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. In addition to spotlighting the unsung heroes of college football, Hooters will double down on its distinctive approach by partnering with offensive line groups rather than individual athletes, underscoring that, like a lineman, bigger is better. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005034/en/ Hooters Signs Offensive Linemen – The Unsung Heroes of College Football – to NIL Deals Across the Country (Photo: Hooters)
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy