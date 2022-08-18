ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Beverly Hills surgeon gets 10 years in prison for insurance fraud involving sober living patients

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Beverly Hills surgeon has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for stealing nearly $38 million in an elaborate insurance fraud scheme that involved hiring body brokers to pay patients at Southern California sober living homes to undergo medically unnecessary surgeries, medical testing, and other medical procedures. This is the largest prison sentence for a provider in California workers’ compensation insurance fraud.
4 physician fraud cases in 2 weeks

Here are four stories involving physicians who committed fraud that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 3:. 1. Randy Rosen, MD, a former anesthesiologist in Beverly Hills, Calif., was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing nearly $38 million through an insurance fraud scheme that paid patients at sober living homes to undergo medically unnecessary testing and surgeries.
Man Sentenced for Participation in “Heartbreakingly Evil” Grandparent Scam RICO Conspiracy

SAN DIEGO – Jack Owuor, a resident of Paramount, California, was sentenced in federal court to 46 months in prison for participating in a large-scale “grandparent scam” racketeering conspiracy. As part of his guilty plea, Owuor admitted that he, along with seven others, participated in a criminal enterprise that engaged in extortion and fraud to swindle more than $2 million from 70-plus elderly victims across the nation. At least 10 elderly victims who resided in San Diego County lost over $300,000 to the fraud.
Hemet man accused of stealing $10K worth of sunglasses in Cabazon

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon business has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Station. The suspect, 49-year-old Demon Dennis of Hemet, is accused of several additional thefts at the business between May and July of this...
Assembly Bill 1482 allows 10% rent increase, will impact Westwood renters

This post was updated Aug. 21 at 8:37 p.m. Across California, Assembly Bill 1482 is allowing rent increases of up to 10% starting this month due to inflation. AB 1482, otherwise known as the California Tenant Protection Act of 2019, is a statewide law that prohibits rent increases above either the sum of 5% and the local Consumer Price Index – a measure of inflation – or 10%, whichever value is lower. In June, the Los Angeles area’s CPI was 8.6%, and as the sum of 5% and 8.6% is larger than 10%, the maximum rent increase has become 10% this year.
Prosecutors say 84-year-old man going to jail for stealing more than $1.4 million from Ventura widow

An 84-year-old man has been sentenced to six years in jail for his role in a scam which stole more than a million dollars from an elderly Ventura widow. Prosecutors say Worthy Tobe Smith and an accomplice convinced the victim she had won a big financial prize, but that she needed to make payments first to get the money. They say over a two year period, Smith received 30 checks from the widow, totaling more than $1.4 million.
Tenants of Marina del Rey Apartments Sue Landlord Over Background Checks

Complaint claims REIT conducts investigative reports without disclosures. Equity Residential faces another lawsuit, this time it is a class action lawsuit, alleging invasion of privacy filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, that alleges that the trust company insisted on running consumer reports, rather than just credit checks on their prospective renters that was filed on August 10.
Supporters call for more protection of street vendors following another caught-on-camera attack

A Los Angeles City Councilman is calling for new legislation to better protect street vendors following a rise in attacks. District 3 Councilman Bob Blumenfield says these street vendor attacks often are not directed solely at the vending activity but are accompanied by anti-Latino and anti-immigrant language. And while these attacks clearly violate existing laws, […]
South LA street gang members indicted on RICO charges

LOS ANGELES – Authorities this morning arrested 28 members and associates of the South Los Angeles-based Eastside Playboys street gang on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges. Today’s arrests stem from six grand jury indictments, one of which alleges a racketeering scheme and includes allegations of narcotics and weapons trafficking, as well as the extortion of local businesses.
Task Force Serves Warrants in LA Area Targeting Gangs

A multi-agency task force served search and arrest warrants throughout the Los Angeles area overnight targeting gang members and associates, authorities said Thursday. The operation included personnel from the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department, and various other agencies, Laura Eimiller of the FBI told City News Service. Suspects were...
Beverly Hills store bans masks over robbery fears

A store in Beverly Hills is banning masks during its regular business hours because of a string of robberies in the area. The owner of Kitson, located on Robertson Boulevard, says that they’ve noticed an increase in people looking to steal while wearing masks to avoid being identified. They say people have also been coming […]
Man gets life in prison for killing of marijuana dispensary worker

A 52-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his part in chasing down and fatally shooting a marijuana dispensary worker with a cash-filled backpack in Santa Ana. Antonio Lamont Triplett was convicted on June 9 of murder, with a special-circumstance allegation of...
FBI: 28 arrested in LA gang sweep

LOS ANGELES - The FBI arrested 28 alleged members and associated of a South Los Angeles street gang in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The arrests stem from six federal grand jury indictments alleging crimes...
LA homeowner kills man attempting to stab him

LOS ANGELES – A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
