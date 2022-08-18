The Kentucky Department of Tourism says tourism dollars were up in Christian County in 2021, which means visitor spending and visitation growth are on the rise. According to a news release, economic impact figures show that visitors to the area spent $212.9 million in 2021, which is over $20 million more than the record previously set in 2018. Hopkinsville Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Brooke Jung attributes some of that growth to the new Batter Capitol of the World designation and the ideas that came from that branding. After opening its doors in Fall of 2020, Oak Grove Racing and Gaming has also contributed to the increase of visitor spending in the community.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO