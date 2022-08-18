Two Jamestown men have been taken into custody in connection with last Friday's fatal drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue in the city of Jamestown. Jamestown Police identified the men as 32-year old Joseph Fontanez Walker and 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas on Monday evening. The department is also working with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office to further the investigation and determine the criminal charges. 35 year-old Jesus Batista-Perez died in the shooting on the 800 block of Pendergast Avenue and a second victim was wounded. Police add that the black Toyota four-door sedan that was previously posted has been located. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the incident is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the Jamestown Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-8477. All tips are confidential.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO