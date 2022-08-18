Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
DA, BPD commissioner speak out as bail is set for teen charged in connection with weekend homicide
It was during a press conference he was participating in when Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia learned from Erie County District Attorney John Flynn that bail was set for a 14-year old charged in connection with a weekend homicide.
wutv29.com
16-year-old's death spurs anger over bail reform
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. – The mother of a 16-year-old girl from Niagara Falls is asking for justice after her daughter was allegedly murdered by two teen males early Friday morning. “14 and 17-year-old boys are carrying around guns and they killed an innocent girl who didn’t deserve it,” she...
Two Buffalo Teens, 14 and 17, Charged With Murder For Deadly Shooting
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that two Buffalo teens were arraigned on charges of murdering a 16-year-old girl. The two juveniles, ages 14 and 17, were arraigned the weekend of August 20 and 21, 2021. The two teens were officially charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Attempted Robbery in the First Degree. The minors appeared before Erie County Family Court Judge Brenda M. Freedman on Monday, August 22, 2022, for a bail hearing. The 17-year-old was remanded, while the 14-year-old received a bail of $50,000.
chautauquatoday.com
Large fight leads to arrest in Jamestown
Jamestown Police have made one arrest after a large fight broke out in the area of Winsor and Bush Streets in Jamestown on Saturday night. Police responded to the call shortly before 9 pm and found the victim laying in the street with a laceration to his head. Officers found that Dominick Harrison allegedly pushed the man, causing him to fall and hit his head on the street. Police tried to arrest Harrison, but he briefly resisted and struggled with officers before being taken into custody. Harrison was taken to the city jail pending arraignment on charges of 3rd degree assault, resisting arrest, and 2nd degree obstruction of governmental administration. There was no report of the victim's condition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnynewsnow.com
Fatal Drive-by Shooting Brings Public Safety Concerns Forward
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A fatal drive-by shooting that unfolded in broad daylight in the City of Jamestown last Friday is once again bringing scared and frustrated residents to city hall, calling on local officials to hike up public safety measures. On Friday, 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez...
wnynewsnow.com
New Details In Deadly Dunkirk Crash
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – New details have been released about a double fatal crash in the City of Dunkirk earlier this month. The four-vehicle crash happened back on Thursday, August 11 on Central Avenue near West Howard Avenue. Two people, identified as 31-year-old Luis Perez-Torres and 17-year-old...
29-year-old woman charged with murder following deadly Buffalo shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges following a deadly shooting earlier this week in the City of Buffalo. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Jasmine Craig of Buffalo has been charged with murder in the second degree for allegedly shooting and killing a 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders of Buffalo on Berkshire Avenue.
wnynewsnow.com
Two Arrest In Connection With Friday’s Fatal Drive-by Shooting In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in the City of Jamestown last Friday. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department announced on Monday evening that 32-year-old Joseph A. Fontanez Walker and 22-year-old Kevin L. Roldan-Pantojas were taken into custody.
RELATED PEOPLE
Police investigating appeared targeted shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police Chief Timothy Jackson confirmed Friday that one person was killed and one person was injured in what police believe to be a “targeted drive-by” shooting on Prendergast Avenue. Police say they received a call of shots fired at 839 Prendergast Avenue at 12:58 p.m. Friday. One male victim was […]
Police say it was a 'marijuana deal gone bad' that led to killing of 16-year-old girl
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Emily Keiper, 16, of Niagara Falls was killed on Friday while in a car on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo. Police say she was in a car with a friend that was the subject of a robbery in a "marijuana deal gone bad." Buffalo Police say Emily...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown man charged after reported drug overdose
Police arrested a Jamestown man on Monday for allegedly being in possession of two shotguns in the presence of an unsupervised, 3-year-old child. Jamestown police say they were called to an east side address around 10:30 am for a reported drug overdose. They began treating the victim, and then spotted a shotgun in the living room. Police say they then found the 3-year-old in a room with another shotgun within reach. Officers say they arrested 52 year-old Thomas Kimbrough, Sr., charging him with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and, endangering the welfare of a child. Kimbrough was arraigned and released on his own recognizance, but police say the investigation is continuing and more charges are expected.
chautauquatoday.com
Police make two arrests in connection with Jamestown homicide
Two Jamestown men have been taken into custody in connection with last Friday's fatal drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue in the city of Jamestown. Jamestown Police identified the men as 32-year old Joseph Fontanez Walker and 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas on Monday evening. The department is also working with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office to further the investigation and determine the criminal charges. 35 year-old Jesus Batista-Perez died in the shooting on the 800 block of Pendergast Avenue and a second victim was wounded. Police add that the black Toyota four-door sedan that was previously posted has been located. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the incident is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the Jamestown Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-8477. All tips are confidential.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKTV
Buffalo woman who stole, crashed Kunkel ambulance sentenced to prison
The Buffalo woman who crashed a Kunkel ambulance she stole while in Utica in July of 2021 was sentenced to three to nine years in prison Monday. Vanessa Armstead stole the ambulance from the garage on Catherine Street and led authorities on a chase before crashing the vehicle in the Irondequoit Bay outside of Rochester.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Allegedly Threatens Riel, Luther, Cercone
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail after allegedly threatening public officials. According to court filings, 61-year-old William Brooks allegedly told another person that he would “outlive” Councilman Tom Riel and Judges Richard Luther and Dominic Cercone. He also allegedly said that Judge Cercone would “know what it is like to have a gun pointed at him with the hammer cocked.”
Family of 16-year-old Emily Keiper demands justice
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sixteen-year-old Emily Keiper would have been starting her junior year in high school in just a few weeks. Tragically, Emily's life was cut short early Friday morning when Buffalo Police say she was shot and killed on Elmer Avenue in between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue.
Buffalo police make arrest in fatal Berkshire Avenue shooting
Buffalo Police officers responded to the 100 block of Berkshire Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. and found a woman wounded by gunfire, according to a BPD spokesperson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wesb.com
Allegany Man Charged in Menacing Incident
An Allegany man was charged after a menacing incident on Friday. New York State Police charged 21-year-old Bradley S. Beaver with menacing with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use. Beaver was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at...
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk man allegedly led police on short pursuit with ATV
A Dunkirk man is facing several traffic tickets after he allegedly led police on a short pursuit with an ATV. Dunkirk Police say 40-year-old Abimael Muniz-Gonzalez was allegedly operating an ATV on Maple Avenue near West Courtney Street last Tuesday evening, when a patrol attempted a traffic stop in which the ATV operator failed to comply. After a short chase through city streets, police were able to detain Muniz-Gonzalez when the ATV had apparently stalled on Main Street near East 9th Street. The ATV was impounded, and Muniz-Gonzalez was issued several traffic tickets, including failure to comply with lawful order, failure to stop at stop sign, improper or unsafe turn without signal, unregistered ATV, unlicensed operator, and no helmet. Muniz-Gonzalez will appear in Dunkirk City Court at a later date.
chautauquatoday.com
Bemus Point woman charged with 2nd-degree menacing
A Bemus Point woman has been charged with menacing in the 2nd degree after a report of a disorderly person on Route 430 in the town of Ellery Sunday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call, and an investigation determined that 34-year-old Tabitha Dellahoy allegedly threatened physical harm to an individual with a baseball bat. She was issued an appearance ticket for Ellery Town Court at a later date.
Two teens arrested for murder
Buffalo Police have made the arrest of two teenagers, ages 14 and 17, in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls woman. Read more here:
Comments / 1