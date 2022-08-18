ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

9to5Mac

iOS 16 beta 7 now available as Apple wraps up final development

The weekly beta cycle continues. iOS 16 beta 7 is now available to developer beta testers as we inch closer to an official release next month. We aren’t expecting many new features in iOS 16 beta 7 as Apple is finalizing the release ahead of a September launch. iOS...
9to5Mac

Play console quality games on iPhone with the Xbox RiotPWR controller

When I was younger and had fewer responsibilities, I played games all the time. Gaming was my top hobby starting with the original NES through the original Xbox. I even worked at EBGames during college as well. As I started a family, I had to trim up my hobbies, and sadly I stopped playing games. As my kids have gotten older, I have a little more time on my hand, but not enough to want to invest in a game system. I’ve dabbled with Stadia, but it’s limited on games. I’ve recently played a few games on Xbox Cloud Gaming, and the RiotPWR controller turns the iPhone into a great mobile gaming device. Let’s look at how to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming on iPhone.
9to5Mac

Deals: Apple MagSafe Charger hits $30, Magic Trackpad 2 $85, iPhone 13 cases from $28, more

Today’s best deals kick off as Tim Cook makes trying out Apple’s official MagSafe Charger more affordable than ever at $30. You can also upgrade your macOS setup with a new 2022 low on Apple Magic Trackpad 2 at $85 while outfitting your iPhone 13 with official MagSafe silicone cases from $28. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

Four features we expect to see on Apple Watch Series 8

In a few weeks, Apple is expected to announce the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8. Called by analysts the most important update in years for the Apple Watch, here’s what we expect to see on Apple’s new wearable coming later this fall. Same screen sizes as the previous...
9to5Mac

Microsoft Outlook is now showing more ads in its iOS and Android app

Outlook is a popular email service from Microsoft. It has around 500 million users around the world. Since anyone can use Outlook for free, the platform shows some ads for users. However, it seems that Microsoft is making its ads strategy more aggressive for users of Outlook’s iOS and Android apps.
9to5Mac

Chamberlain shuts the door on its HomeKit garage door hub citing low sales

The HomeKit ecosystem is losing one of its most useful and most reliable accessories. Chamberlain has announced today that it is discontinuing the myQ Home Bridge Hub, which allowed you to control your garage door with HomeKit and Siri. For those unfamiliar, myQ is Chamberlain’s platform for controlling your garage...
9to5Mac

Apple Self Service Repair program now extended to M1 MacBook models

The Apple Self Service Repair program first launched for iPhone in November of last year is tomorrow being extended to M1 MacBook models – both MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The company says that the program will also be expanding into other countries, beginning in Europe, later this year …
9to5Mac

Apple updates Boot Camp for Intel Macs with WPA3 Wi-Fi support

Apple on Monday released an update to Boot Camp Utility, the company’s tool that lets Intel Mac users run Windows natively on their Apple computers. Today’s update brings Wi-Fi improvements, as it adds support for the WPA3 standard. For those unfamiliar, WPA3 is a new Wi-Fi protocol that...
9to5Mac

Best iOS tips and tricks for your iPhone [Video]

With iOS 16 and iPhone 14 just around the corner, this is the best time to learn tips and tricks that will enhance your experience with your current and next-gen devices. 9to5Mac gathered some of the best tips for your iPhone that will help you save time and improve the usage of your smartphone.
9to5Mac

Authenticator

In February, 9to5Mac reported that the popular Authenticator app was facing iOS copycats. At the time, complaints about the App Store review process were rising. But six months from there, it doesn’t seem much has changed as 2Stable developers are now facing the same issue, raising the fundamental question of Apple’s App Store as a gatekeeper from scammers and “a place you can trust.”
9to5Mac

Xfinity Mobile launches unlimited multi-line plans from $60

Xfinity Mobile is out with an update to its unlimited plans today. Touting pricing up to 50% below major carriers, Xfinity Mobile’s new unlimited plans make it more affordable, particularly for two or three lines. That’s $30 per line for two to four phones and just $20 for additional lines after that.
