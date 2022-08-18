ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Sign former Bills TE Jalen Wydermyer

By Cam Garrity
 3 days ago
The New England Patriots are signing former Buffalo Bills tight end Jalen Wydermyer to a deal.

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported the news on Thursday.

Wydermyer is listed at 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, which is a perfect prototypical size for an NFL tight end. He tested poorly at his pro day, seeing him fall out of the 2022 NFL draft, which led to the former Texas A&M standout signing with the Bills as an undrafted rookie free agent.

The Patriots saw Hunter Henry go down with an injury this week, and the severity is unclear. So this signing could be an indication of his status.

Wydermyer will compete with Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, and Matt Sokol for the projected third and final tight end spot.

