Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
South Dakota panel approves increase in mileage costs for state employees
(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Rules Review Committee on Tuesday approved an increase in travel expenses for state employees on official state business. The change increases reimbursement from 42 cents to 51 cents per mile for employees who drive their private vehicles outside of the city where they work.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pa. lawmakers announce multi-million-dollar plan aimed at combating gun violence
In the midst of rising gun violence across the country and here at home, some Pennsylvania lawmakers are announcing a multi-million-dollar funding plan to combat the issue. "We know that that continues to be a problem in every corner of the state, not just our cities," said state Sen. Steve Santarsiero, (D)-District 10.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Inflation Reduction Act could hurt VA taxpayers, do little to stop inflation, groups warn
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last week, could have a negative impact on certain sectors of Virginia’s economy and do little to halt inflation, some groups are warning. Federal lawmakers narrowly passed the IRA along party lines with...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Parson calls special session for permanent $700 million income tax cut
(The Center Square) – The day after the nation celebrates Labor Day, Missouri's legislature will be summoned to a special legislative session to work on cutting the state's income tax. Republican Gov. Mike Parson issued a call for the General Assembly to meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois continues to lag national unemployment rate
(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to lag the rest of the nation with its unemployment rate. An analysis by WalletHub shows Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%. Illinois' economy also continues to trail the rest of the nation as the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oklahoma governor's unused GEER funds raises questions
(The Center Square) - More than $17 million of unused pandemic relief funds for education administered through the Oklahoma governor’s office sits unused, while the Oklahoma State Department of Education has spent more than $1 billion of the funds it oversees. Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Leesburg awarded state Recreation Trails Program grant
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced recently the selection of the Georgia Recreational Trails Program grants for 14 construction and rehabilitation of trails. Among those selected for grants was the city of Leesburg. Selected applicants are in the process of completing their final environmental reviews and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newsom vetoes measure that would have allowed safe drug consumption sites in some cities
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that would have allowed supervised injection sites for illegal drugs in certain California cities. Senate Bill 57 would have authorized the city and county of Los Angeles, the city and county of San Francisco and the city of Oakland to operate overdose prevention programs until January 2028. The programs would have included supervised hygienic spaces where people can use pre-obtained drugs with on-site staff who can monitor for overdose and provide referrals to substance use disorder treatment programs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
GEER funds to address COVID learning loss in state
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp HAS announced more than $37.4 million in Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds will be awarded to various organizations around the state to support learning recovery initiatives and programs as educators and students continue to confront the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Little Calls for Special Session of the Idaho Legislature
Governor Brad Little and legislative leaders announced on Tuesday a special legislative session will be held September 1, to use the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus to counteract the impacts of 40-year high inflation on individuals and schools. “We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Abbott responds to President Biden’s ongoing attack on Permain Basin
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to President Joe Biden in response to a potential "discretionary redesignation" of the Permian Basin by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The action could jeopardize a quarter of the nation’s gasoline supply. The letter reiterates how the EPA is employing flawed logic and data to proceed with the Biden Administration’s stated goal of ending fossil fuels, which would have lasting impacts on Americans struggling with skyrocketing inflation and gas prices.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Warner, Pillion visit joint military-civilian free clinic, highlight region’s health challenges
WISE — Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and state Sen. Todd Pillion highlighted medical challenges facing Southwest Virginia on Monday against the backdrop of a joint military-civilian free clinic near Wise. Pillion, Warner and The Health Wagon CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson toured the Innovative Readiness Training/Move Mountains Medical Mission...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Drunk driving deaths trending downward in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Alcohol-related crashes in Pennsylvania hit a five-year low in 2020. While motor vehicle-related injuries also have fallen, the death toll has been relatively flat. “Alcohol-related fatalities are trending downward,” the Pennsylvania DUI Association noted. The state saw 7,700 alcohol-related crashes in 2020 and 293 fatalities...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hogan receives Open Space Executive Award
ANNAPOLIS — Partners for Open Space, a statewide coalition of environmental, agricultural, recreation and historic preservation organizations and the Maryland Association of County Park and Recreation Administrators Friday awarded Maryland Governor Larry Hogan with a special recognition, the Open Space Executive Award, to honor the governor’s exemplary and steadfast leadership on conservation and open space throughout his two terms.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Noxious weed threatens Washington horses
(The Center Square) — A noxious weed native to Europe and Asia has invaded Washington pasturelands, sickening at least 25 horses. Washington State Department of Agriculture warns livestock owners to check hay supplies for hoary alyssum, which may cause fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities.
KPVI Newschannel 6
BIDS gets comments on potential public defender office in 11th Judicial District
PITTSBURG — The State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services received comments from two attorneys on Saturday afternoon during a hearing on whether a public defender office should be opened in the 11th Judicial District. Two BIDS board members, Patricia Hudgins and Richard Ney, attended the public hearing at...
Comments / 0