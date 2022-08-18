ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

South Dakota panel approves increase in mileage costs for state employees

(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Rules Review Committee on Tuesday approved an increase in travel expenses for state employees on official state business. The change increases reimbursement from 42 cents to 51 cents per mile for employees who drive their private vehicles outside of the city where they work.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dublin, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Albany, GA
City
Cornelia, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois continues to lag national unemployment rate

(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to lag the rest of the nation with its unemployment rate. An analysis by WalletHub shows Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%. Illinois' economy also continues to trail the rest of the nation as the...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Oklahoma governor's unused GEER funds raises questions

(The Center Square) - More than $17 million of unused pandemic relief funds for education administered through the Oklahoma governor’s office sits unused, while the Oklahoma State Department of Education has spent more than $1 billion of the funds it oversees. Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Leesburg awarded state Recreation Trails Program grant

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced recently the selection of the Georgia Recreational Trails Program grants for 14 construction and rehabilitation of trails. Among those selected for grants was the city of Leesburg. Selected applicants are in the process of completing their final environmental reviews and...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Newsom vetoes measure that would have allowed safe drug consumption sites in some cities

(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that would have allowed supervised injection sites for illegal drugs in certain California cities. Senate Bill 57 would have authorized the city and county of Los Angeles, the city and county of San Francisco and the city of Oakland to operate overdose prevention programs until January 2028. The programs would have included supervised hygienic spaces where people can use pre-obtained drugs with on-site staff who can monitor for overdose and provide referrals to substance use disorder treatment programs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Georgia Power#Ev#Rivian
KPVI Newschannel 6

GEER funds to address COVID learning loss in state

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp HAS announced more than $37.4 million in Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds will be awarded to various organizations around the state to support learning recovery initiatives and programs as educators and students continue to confront the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Governor Little Calls for Special Session of the Idaho Legislature

Governor Brad Little and legislative leaders announced on Tuesday a special legislative session will be held September 1, to use the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus to counteract the impacts of 40-year high inflation on individuals and schools. “We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. Abbott responds to President Biden’s ongoing attack on Permain Basin

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to President Joe Biden in response to a potential "discretionary redesignation" of the Permian Basin by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The action could jeopardize a quarter of the nation’s gasoline supply. The letter reiterates how the EPA is employing flawed logic and data to proceed with the Biden Administration’s stated goal of ending fossil fuels, which would have lasting impacts on Americans struggling with skyrocketing inflation and gas prices.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KPVI Newschannel 6

Drunk driving deaths trending downward in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Alcohol-related crashes in Pennsylvania hit a five-year low in 2020. While motor vehicle-related injuries also have fallen, the death toll has been relatively flat. “Alcohol-related fatalities are trending downward,” the Pennsylvania DUI Association noted. The state saw 7,700 alcohol-related crashes in 2020 and 293 fatalities...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hogan receives Open Space Executive Award

ANNAPOLIS — Partners for Open Space, a statewide coalition of environmental, agricultural, recreation and historic preservation organizations and the Maryland Association of County Park and Recreation Administrators Friday awarded Maryland Governor Larry Hogan with a special recognition, the Open Space Executive Award, to honor the governor’s exemplary and steadfast leadership on conservation and open space throughout his two terms.
MARYLAND STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Noxious weed threatens Washington horses

(The Center Square) — A noxious weed native to Europe and Asia has invaded Washington pasturelands, sickening at least 25 horses. Washington State Department of Agriculture warns livestock owners to check hay supplies for hoary alyssum, which may cause fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy