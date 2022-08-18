Read full article on original website
BBC
US Open: Alexander Zverev out as Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie move up seedings
World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues to recover from torn ankle ligaments suffered during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal. Germany's Zverev, 25, was not expected to be able to play after needing surgery in early June. The 2020 US Open...
BBC
Usain Bolt moves to trademark signature victory pose
Athletics icon Usain Bolt has moved to trademark a logo showing his signature victory celebration pose. The retired Jamaican sprinter submitted an application in the US last week. He is known globally for the move - in which he leans back and gestures to the sky - as he routinely...
BBC
PwC sued by worker over 'pub golf' head injury
PwC is being sued by an employee who claims a work party involving the drinking game called "pub golf" left him with a serious head injury. Michael Brockie claimed the accountancy giant owed him a "duty of care" when he attended the event in early 2019, the Financial Times reported.
GOLF・
BBC
World Business Report - A made-in-India iPhone? - BBC Sounds
World Business Report - A made-in-India iPhone? - BBC Sounds.
BBC
UFC 278: Leon Edwards shocks Kamaru Usman to win UFC welterweight title
Britain's Leon Edwards sensationally knocked out Kamaru Usman to win the welterweight title at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Behind on points in the fifth, Edwards, 30, landed a left high-kick to stun Nigeria's pound-for-pound number one fighter. Edwards becomes the first British champion since Michael Bisping in...
UFC・
BBC
'Sometimes a change is good' - City enjoy warm weather training before Barcelona friendly
Manchester City have been training in Spain before Wednesday's charity game against Barcelona at the Nou Camp. All money raised from ticket sales will go towards research for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), after Juan Carlos Unzue, former Barca player, coach and friend of Pep Guardiola, was diagnosed with the illness in 2020.
