Swimming & Surfing

Usain Bolt moves to trademark signature victory pose

Athletics icon Usain Bolt has moved to trademark a logo showing his signature victory celebration pose. The retired Jamaican sprinter submitted an application in the US last week. He is known globally for the move - in which he leans back and gestures to the sky - as he routinely...
PwC sued by worker over 'pub golf' head injury

PwC is being sued by an employee who claims a work party involving the drinking game called "pub golf" left him with a serious head injury. Michael Brockie claimed the accountancy giant owed him a "duty of care" when he attended the event in early 2019, the Financial Times reported.
UFC 278: Leon Edwards shocks Kamaru Usman to win UFC welterweight title

Britain's Leon Edwards sensationally knocked out Kamaru Usman to win the welterweight title at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Behind on points in the fifth, Edwards, 30, landed a left high-kick to stun Nigeria's pound-for-pound number one fighter. Edwards becomes the first British champion since Michael Bisping in...
