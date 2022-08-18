Read full article on original website
Related
Best Amazon Prime Original Series of All Time
With high-speed internet widely available to most Americans on a variety of devices, instantaneous enjoyment of countless hours of television is more or less always a click away. Like Netflix and other streaming services, Amazon Prime now produces original content. Their first effort was “Alpha House,” a political comedy starring John Goodman, that premiered in […]
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
ComicBook
New The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Teaser Released
Prime Video has released a teaser for a new trailer to Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. That new trailer will drop tomorrow, with the teaser up on Twitter now giving some fresh looks at the series, which previously had a teaser trailer, followed by a full trailer that debuted at Comic Con International in San Diego last month. The series marks the latest adaptation of the world of JRR Tolkien, although it will focus mostly on books other than The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will only have a few characters carrying over from the best-known of Tolkien's works. That said, it still looks and sounds a lot like it would fit in the world of the Peter Jackson movies that came out 20 years ago.
tvinsider.com
‘Fate: The Winx Saga’: Bloom & Friends Face New Threat in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
Fate: The Winx Saga is gearing up for its Season 2 return beginning Friday, September 16, and Netflix is giving fans a first look with an all-new trailer. The stakes are being raised as the coming-of-age journey for five fairies attending the magical boarding school Alfea in the Otherworld continues. As they learn to master their powers, they’re navigating love, rivalries, and monsters that threaten their existence.
RELATED PEOPLE
Where to watch Days of Our Lives
NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
TV CEO Insults Emilia Clarke In Front Of 'Game Of Thrones' Fans — And It Does Not Go Well
Foxtel's Patrick Delany now says his eyebrow-raising remark was intended to convey how late he was to jump on the HBO fantasy series' bandwagon.
tvinsider.com
‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Erich Schwer’s Dad Died After Hometown Dates
There was an emotional touch to ABC‘s The Bachelorette on Monday, August 22, as the episode was dedicated to Allan Schwer, the late father of contestant Erich Schwer. The highly-anticipated hometown dates episode introduced viewers to Erich’s dad as he met Season 19 co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey for the first time. Prior to the visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, Erich told Windey that his father had been diagnosed with cancer years earlier and “was legitimately supposed to die like three times.”
CNET
The Best Fantasy Movies on Prime Video You Need to Watch
Prime Video's catalog of fantasy films is sparse, but there are gems in there . Whether you're looking for a brand new release or a classic from the vault, there's something everyone. Check out some of the best fantasy movies below!. : The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video. Love...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
Celebrities’ Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures
Shocking, indeed! Some celebs seek out extreme methods to shed pounds, while others transform with the aid of healthier methods. From Rosie O'Donnell's and Jordin Sparks' respective 50 pound weight losses to Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson's whopping 155 lighter frame, see before and after pictures of celebrities' weight loss transformations.
wegotthiscovered.com
Everything we know about Amazon Prime’s ‘Fallout’ series
After leaving its mark on the world of gaming with its gripping tales from the post-apocalypse, Fallout is joining the likes of The Witcher and Resident Evil in having a big-budget, live-action series. Coming from Amazon Prime, the much-loved, Bethesda property is getting all glammed up, but how much do we know about the series so far?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed
House of the Dragon is just hours away for the general populous, but the press has already had its chance to review the show. Rotten Tomatoes has amassed 345 ratings from critics, and it found that 85 percent of them were positive reviews. While some of these were tempered with negative feedback, they definitely bode well for the series as a whole.
Lord of the Rings prequel official trailer shows incredible look at most expensive TV series ever made
The new trailer for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a stunning demonstration of just why it's the most expensive TV series of all time. Watch the stunning new trailer here:. Telling the story of the world of Middle Earth before the Lord of the Rings movies...
tvinsider.com
‘General Hospital’ Sets Emma Samms’ Return as Holly Sutton
General Hospital fans, we’re finally going to get answers about how Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) is alive. ABC has set a return for Samms, who hasn’t been seen due to the actress having COVID then long COVID, according to Deadline. Samms will next be seen in October on the daytime soap.
tvinsider.com
‘House of the Dragon’ Series Premiere Is HBO’s Biggest Ever
Is anyone surprised that House of the Dragon drew big numbers with its series premiere on August 21?. The first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel drew 9.986 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms — it premiered on both simultaneously and crashed the streaming service! — and that’s the largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO. Those numbers also make it the largest series launch on HBO Max across the U.S., LatAm, and EMEA, driving an unprecedented level of concurrent streams on the platform. Typically, Sunday night viewership for an HBO series will represent just 20-40 percent of the show’s total gross audience.
The Patient Review: Hulu's Psycho Thriller Delivers Drama in Bite-Size Bits
I was pleased to see that The Americans masterminds Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields were teaming up again to create the new psychological drama The Patient, and that Steve Carell had signed on to star. But the moment that really made me happy? When I saw that the premiere episode was only 21 minutes long. (I may have actually muttered “Hallelujah” under my breath.) In this era of Too Much TV, every minute is precious, and it’s a blessing to see a drama decide to tell its story economically, rather than bloating every episode out to an hour-plus with unnecessary subplots....
tvinsider.com
Roush Review: ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Brings Hollywood to Wales for Underdog Story
That motto, so familiar to Ted Lasso fans, also applies to FX’s Welcome to Wrexham, an endearing docuseries that feels like a Hollywood fable. Once upon a time — make that 2020, during the pandemic — two wealthy actors (Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Mythic Quest auteur Rob McElhenney) indulge their obsession with sports by purchasing a faded soccer team with a 150-plus-year history in the struggling Welsh village of Wrexham. It’s a town, sighs one of the locals, “that battles against odds constantly.” McElhenney, who grew up in South Philly, identifies with the burg and how fiercely its residents become attached to and identify with their team. (For Rob, it was the Eagles.)
tvinsider.com
Paul Rudd Officially Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 After Season 2 Cameo
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2.]. The already star-studded cast of Only Murders in the Building is getting even bigger as The Shrink Next Door star Paul Rudd is officially joining the Hulu series for the third season. According to Variety, Hulu...
House of the Dragon’s Matt Smith breaks down Daemon and Rhaenyra’s unique relationship
Exclusive: House of the Dragon star Matt Smith shares some insight into the connection between Daemon and Rhaenyra
Comments / 2