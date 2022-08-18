ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 13

IM Grumpy
5d ago

Foreign entities should not be a le to purchase USA soil period! Many countries will not allow non citizens to own land.

Reply
8
Related
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem’s Education Reform Branded a ‘Whitewashed Lie’

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is getting a failing grade from education experts and Native Americans who are accusing her of politicizing what is being taught in the state’s schools.Noem, who is running for re-election while also touring the country to promote her availability for the 2024 Republican ticket, has released a set of social studies standards that would be used to craft lesson plans in South Dakota classrooms.The state will pay up to $200,000 to William Morrisey to help shape these standards and select committee members to prepare them. Morrisey is a former professor of politics at Hillsdale College—a...
EDUCATION
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
State
Texas State
State
North Dakota State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
John Hoeven
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Elise Stefanik
Deadline

Lawmakers Introduce Revised Bill To Boost News Outlets In Negotiations With Tech Giants

Lawmakers from both parties have introduced revised legislation that would allow news publishers and broadcasters to jointly negotiate with major tach platforms for access to their content. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would create a “safe harbor” from antitrust laws for a period of eight years for newspapers, broadcast stations and digital journalism outlets. The legislation has been proposed multiple times in recent years, but so far has failed to move forward. It’s intended to boost local news outlets, which have withered in the face of online competition. The latest version places limits on the size of news outlets that can...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US says Iran eased demands for nuclear deal

The United States said Tuesday that Iran has agreed to ease key demands that had held up the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, with all eyes on what President Joe Biden in turn is offering. US officials said Iran dropped demands to block some UN nuclear inspections after also relaxing on insistence on a key sticking point -- that Washington remove its powerful Revolutionary Guards from a terrorism blacklist.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

South Dakota correctional officers getting pay raises

(The Center Square) - The starting salary for South Dakota correctional officers will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour beginning immediately, Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday. “These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers,” Noem said in a news release....

Comments / 0

Community Policy