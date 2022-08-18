ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Eastern Kentucky delays the start of school as people rebuild after floods

We've had a lot of flooding news this summer. Floods in the Southwest swept away a hiker in Zion National Park. In Dallas, rains drowned cars and prompted a disaster declaration. And in eastern Kentucky recently, where floods washed away entire communities, kids who were supposed to be back in school are still waiting. WFPL's Jess Clark reports.
Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 22-26: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Hotel Nights is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at hotelnights.bandcamp.com. Tuesday, August 23. Evie Joy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/eviejoymusic. Wednesday,...
It's Election Day in Oklahoma. We'll have updates and results here

Tuesday's primary election will narrow the candidate pool for several federal and state offices such as, superintendent, treasurer, U.S. Senate and U.S. House races. You can view a full list of races here. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m. We'll post results here as they begin pouring...
