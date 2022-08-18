Read full article on original website
One of our favorite Apple photo editors has announced a controversial change
Popular photo editing app Pixelmator Photo is shifting towards a subscription model, hiking the price of a perpetual license in the process. The iOS photo editor will now embrace monthly and annual subscriptions for $4.99 and $23.99, respectively. Meanwhile, a lifetime license will now cost $54.99, a massive jump for what was once a $7.99 app.
LibreOffice update might make you consider abandoning Microsoft 365 for good
A new version of free office software suite LibreOffice has been released, bringing with it extended compatibility with Microsoft Office file types. In a blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the update, the maker of the open source software bundle explained why it has been so difficult historically to build in Office compatibility.
Get ready for a file management revolution with Zoho WorkDrive
As your company prospers and grows, keeping track of all your key files and platforms becomes ever more crucial. In the past, this might have called for a dimly-lit archive room crammed full of filing cabinets - but in today's hybrid working business world, companies turn instead to the cloud.
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro review
Razer has been knocking it out of the park with its peripherals, and the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is no exception. This solid performer is not only fast and responsive, but also heavy on features, from RGB lighting and 10+1 programmable buttons to next-gen wireless charging capability. It’s also heavy in terms of weight and price, but if you want an absolute ace, this one’s a win.
How to make the most of Spark on iOS and Android for beginners
Apple’s platforms come with an array of built-in, 'stock' apps, but we’d be lying if we said that Mail is one of the ones we don’t jettison early when setting up a new device. Whether we’re on iPhone, iPad, or Mac, Apple’s Mail app feels sluggish, and...
Hands on: Xiaomi 12s Ultra review
The Xiaomi 12s Ultra is a showcase piece that highlights just how far Xiaomi has come as a brand and a smartphone maker. Partnerships with Leica and Harmon Kardon, world-first camera tech, and excellent real-world results make the phone a mighty option. While it's no doubt frustrating that it isn't available in the West, it should ensure photography enthusiasts keep Xiaomi firmly in their sights going into 2023.
Indian govt warns Chrome users of bugs - Here's what you should do
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which comes under the IT Ministry, has warned users of multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. Stating that the severity rating is 'high', CERT-In said that a remote attacker could...
SteelSeries Arena 9 speakers review
Fantastic sound and immersive three-dimensional audio make the SteelSeries Arena 9 an almost perfect addition to any gaming rig. There’s plenty of connectivity, a good amount of customization, and enough volume to wake the neighbors. There is a software-related snag but that's easily fixable. Regardless, the way this system breathes life into any PC game’s audio makes it more than worth the cost of entry.
Why you should buy the (expected) iPhone 14 Pro Max to save money later
When Apple launches an iPhone, it doesn’t just launch one device. With the Apple iPhone 13 came the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The differences were pretty easy to see – the phones mostly varied in size. Every step up gave you more phone, for more money.
The Google Pixel 6a is now just $299 at Best Buy – an absolute steal
The Google Pixel 6a is just $299 (opens in new tab) with an eligible carrier activation this week at Best Buy. That's not only a massive saving of $150, but it's the lowest non-trade-in price we've seen yet on this excellent mid-range Android flagship. Today's deal at Best Buy addresses...
Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition review
The Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition is a great-looking graphics card (though not everyone will agree) that brings a lot to your PC, including awesome 4K performance, whisper-quiet operation, and incredible thermals. It’s much more expensive than Nvidia’s reference card, as well as being substantially larger, so make sure it’ll fit your case before dropping this much cash.
Google is working on bringing a crucial missing feature to Wear OS
At the moment, if you switch to a new smartphone and you're sticking with the same Wear OS smartwatch, your only (officially supported) option is to reset the watch and start again from scratch. That's not an ideal scenario – but it looks as though help is on the way.
Thousands of smart security cameras exposed online
Thousands of security cameras (opens in new tab) are still vulnerable to an old exploit, and unless organizations move to apply the fix, they risk Russian hackers taking over their endpoints and stealing their data. According to cybersecurity researchers at CYFIRMA, the cameras in question are made by Hikvision, one...
4 ways Google Maps needs to improve now
Google Maps may be one of the best navigation apps out there, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. Having spent years relying on Google Maps to take me everywhere, using it to help me save on fuel costs, and making sure I never miss the last train home, I’m aware of both its benefits and its faults.
Salesforce launches simplified CRM to help customers ‘do more with less'
Salesforce has unveiled a trimmed down version of its popular CRM service, in an effort to help businesses increase efficiency and cut costs amid economic uncertainty. The defining feature of the new Salesforce Easy platform is the ability to sample and purchase different Salesforce components on a flexible basis, which the company says will allow customers to tune their deployment in line with their specific needs.
iPhone 14 fatigue: why the new iPhone isn't 2022’s most exciting handset
If you follow tech – or the news in general – you'll probably know that the iPhone 14 is on its way very soon. Apple's next smartphone is expected to launch in September, and it'll likely be one of the most talked-about phones of the year... but it's certainly not the most exciting.
BenQ enables digital transformation needed for business to succeed today
We sit with Manish Bakshi, Managing Director, BenQ to understand the company and its vast product range. Businesses and the way they conduct work has radically changed in the past 3 years. Collaboration is no longer six people sitting together in a meeting room and technology is an asset businesses can’t grow without anymore. Digital transformation on a grand scale is needed to keep up with the requirements of the current professional world.
6 things you need to do as soon as you buy a new smartphone, according to an expert
Having worked at TechRadar for many years now, I've used more new phones than I can count. And every time I start the review process for a new one, I boot it up fresh, as though I had just bought the thing and was using it like a normal buyer would.
How to get the best bass from a Dolby Atmos soundbar
The best Soundbars offer a distinct advantage over the built-in speakers of most TVs in that they can actually deliver bass. Perhaps most important, this capability makes voices and music in TV shows sound more natural and clear, and it can add excitement to movies, where soundtracks typically get an extra kick through something called low frequency effects (LFE).
MSI GF63 Thin (2022) review
A sensibly-priced gaming laptop that doesn’t feel cheap? Decent 1080p performance without horribly noisy fans? A sturdy chassis with a comfortable, responsive keyboard? Yes, the MSI GF63 Thin has all this and more, making it a fantastic value option despite its unimpressive battery life. (opens in new tab)at Walmart...
