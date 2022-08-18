ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Get ready for a file management revolution with Zoho WorkDrive

As your company prospers and grows, keeping track of all your key files and platforms becomes ever more crucial. In the past, this might have called for a dimly-lit archive room crammed full of filing cabinets - but in today's hybrid working business world, companies turn instead to the cloud.
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro review

Razer has been knocking it out of the park with its peripherals, and the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is no exception. This solid performer is not only fast and responsive, but also heavy on features, from RGB lighting and 10+1 programmable buttons to next-gen wireless charging capability. It’s also heavy in terms of weight and price, but if you want an absolute ace, this one’s a win.
How to make the most of Spark on iOS and Android for beginners

Apple’s platforms come with an array of built-in, 'stock' apps, but we’d be lying if we said that Mail is one of the ones we don’t jettison early when setting up a new device. Whether we’re on iPhone, iPad, or Mac, Apple’s Mail app feels sluggish, and...
Hands on: Xiaomi 12s Ultra review

The Xiaomi 12s Ultra is a showcase piece that highlights just how far Xiaomi has come as a brand and a smartphone maker. Partnerships with Leica and Harmon Kardon, world-first camera tech, and excellent real-world results make the phone a mighty option. While it's no doubt frustrating that it isn't available in the West, it should ensure photography enthusiasts keep Xiaomi firmly in their sights going into 2023.
Indian govt warns Chrome users of bugs - Here's what you should do

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which comes under the IT Ministry, has warned users of multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. Stating that the severity rating is 'high', CERT-In said that a remote attacker could...
SteelSeries Arena 9 speakers review

Fantastic sound and immersive three-dimensional audio make the SteelSeries Arena 9 an almost perfect addition to any gaming rig. There’s plenty of connectivity, a good amount of customization, and enough volume to wake the neighbors. There is a software-related snag but that's easily fixable. Regardless, the way this system breathes life into any PC game’s audio makes it more than worth the cost of entry.
Why you should buy the (expected) iPhone 14 Pro Max to save money later

When Apple launches an iPhone, it doesn’t just launch one device. With the Apple iPhone 13 came the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The differences were pretty easy to see – the phones mostly varied in size. Every step up gave you more phone, for more money.
The Google Pixel 6a is now just $299 at Best Buy – an absolute steal

The Google Pixel 6a is just $299 (opens in new tab) with an eligible carrier activation this week at Best Buy. That's not only a massive saving of $150, but it's the lowest non-trade-in price we've seen yet on this excellent mid-range Android flagship. Today's deal at Best Buy addresses...
Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition review

The Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition is a great-looking graphics card (though not everyone will agree) that brings a lot to your PC, including awesome 4K performance, whisper-quiet operation, and incredible thermals. It’s much more expensive than Nvidia’s reference card, as well as being substantially larger, so make sure it’ll fit your case before dropping this much cash.
Thousands of smart security cameras exposed online

Thousands of security cameras (opens in new tab) are still vulnerable to an old exploit, and unless organizations move to apply the fix, they risk Russian hackers taking over their endpoints and stealing their data. According to cybersecurity researchers at CYFIRMA, the cameras in question are made by Hikvision, one...
4 ways Google Maps needs to improve now

Google Maps may be one of the best navigation apps out there, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. Having spent years relying on Google Maps to take me everywhere, using it to help me save on fuel costs, and making sure I never miss the last train home, I’m aware of both its benefits and its faults.
Salesforce launches simplified CRM to help customers ‘do more with less'

Salesforce has unveiled a trimmed down version of its popular CRM service, in an effort to help businesses increase efficiency and cut costs amid economic uncertainty. The defining feature of the new Salesforce Easy platform is the ability to sample and purchase different Salesforce components on a flexible basis, which the company says will allow customers to tune their deployment in line with their specific needs.
BenQ enables digital transformation needed for business to succeed today

We sit with Manish Bakshi, Managing Director, BenQ to understand the company and its vast product range. Businesses and the way they conduct work has radically changed in the past 3 years. Collaboration is no longer six people sitting together in a meeting room and technology is an asset businesses can’t grow without anymore. Digital transformation on a grand scale is needed to keep up with the requirements of the current professional world.
How to get the best bass from a Dolby Atmos soundbar

The best Soundbars offer a distinct advantage over the built-in speakers of most TVs in that they can actually deliver bass. Perhaps most important, this capability makes voices and music in TV shows sound more natural and clear, and it can add excitement to movies, where soundtracks typically get an extra kick through something called low frequency effects (LFE).
MSI GF63 Thin (2022) review

A sensibly-priced gaming laptop that doesn’t feel cheap? Decent 1080p performance without horribly noisy fans? A sturdy chassis with a comfortable, responsive keyboard? Yes, the MSI GF63 Thin has all this and more, making it a fantastic value option despite its unimpressive battery life. (opens in new tab)at Walmart...
