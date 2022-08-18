Read full article on original website
Related
dronedj.com
DJI Action 2 sees price drop as Action 3 launch rumors surface
So, tech giant DJI might be going back to the basics with the next iteration of its action camera. Leaks suggest that DJI Action 3 will be released in September with an appearance identical to the original Osmo Action. In the meantime, DJI has lowered the price on all the special Action 2 bundles, including the Power Biking Combo, Dual-Screen Diving Combo, and the FPV Combo.
Harrowing footage shows man recording in building opposite World Trade Centre on 9/11
Harrowing footage captured on 11 September 2001 shows smoke billowing from the World Trade Centre as a man living opposite the towers explains he’s being evacuated from his home. In a recently resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, a man can be seen talking to the camera moments before leaving...
dronedj.com
5 sessions you shouldn’t miss at DJI AirWorks 2022 event
DJI’s annual commercial drone conference, AirWorks 2022, is taking place at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas from October 10-12. The tech giant is especially thrilled about the prospect of getting the drone industry together this time because it’s been two years since the flagship event was conducted in person.
‘Avatar’ Removed From Disney+ for Theatrical Re-Release, but Will Return Before Sequel Premieres
With its library of Marvel films, Disney animation classics and “Star Wars” installments, Disney+ has one of the largest catalogues of blockbuster films on streaming platforms. But recently, subscribers have noticed the biggest film is missing: James Cameron’s “Avatar,” the highest-grossing movie of all time, has been quietly removed from the service with no prior announcement. Sources confirmed the removal to Variety and attributed it to the upcoming theatrical re-release of the 2009 sci-fi epic. Set for Sept. 23, the theatrical re-release, intended to promote the film’s long awaited sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water,” will present the movie...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dronedj.com
Skydio drones automate Sydney Harbour Bridge inspections
Australia’s iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge is now being maintained with the help of Skydio inspection drones equipped with artificial intelligence. The 90-year-old bridge contains 4,100 elements and 485,000 square meters of steel and paint that must be inspected regularly. The responsibility for Sydney Harbour Bridge’s maintenance has been entrusted to Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW), which also inspects and maintains another 6,000 bridges across the state.
Comments / 0