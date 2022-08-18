Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Two people wounded in Sunday night Breaux Bridge shooting
Breaux Bridge Police were called to the 500 block of Degeyter Road on Sunday to investigate a shooting. They found two people with gunshot wounds in a Waffle House parking lot. Both were treated and released at a local hospital. Police say two groups of young men began arguing in...
wbrz.com
Man terrorizing Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday morning arrested after standoff with officers
BATON ROUGE - A man reportedly shot at police officers and ran away early Monday before being taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood. Baton Rouge police officers were called to the 5900 block of Cadillac Street after a homeowner called to say a man with a gun was banging on their door.
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge man arrested in fatal hit and run
A local man has been arrested in connection with an August 14 fatal hit-and-run crash. Breaux Bridge Police say they arrested Ryan Robicheaux, 42, and booked him with hit-and-run driving with a death. The crash claimed the life of Camille Angelle, 42. Police were called to the 900 block of...
Arrest made relating to body found on South Lewis St. [VIDEO]
An arrest was made in relation to the body found on South Lewis St. in New Iberia.
theadvocate.com
Man who shoots at officers arrested on three counts of attempted 1st degree murder, BRPD says
A man has been arrested on three counts of attempted first-degree murder after he fired at officers who were responding to a call Monday morning about his threatening behavior, Baton Rouge Police said. Baton Rouge police officers were called to the 5900 block of Cadillac Street shortly before 3 a.m....
theadvocate.com
Lakeland woman arrested in connection with man's death in New Ibera
A Lakeland woman was arrested Monday in connection to an Iberia Parish death earlier this month, according to KATC. Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies found the body of a man later identified as 24-year-old Jacob Adams of New Iberia in the parking lot of a South Lewis Street business. While the...
Lafayette Police investigates shots fired at a gas station
Police officials received a call around midnight regarding shots fired in the 2700 block of West Pinhook Rd.
theadvocate.com
Person arrested after allegedly firing shots at Baton Rouge police officers
A person who allegedly fired shots at Baton Rouge police officers early Monday has been arrested, according to authorities. Around 2:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a person at resident’s door in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street. The individual then began running and firing shots at officers, a BRPD spokesperson said.
999ktdy.com
Police: Physical Altercation Led to Shooting in Barber Shop Near Acadiana Mall Food Court, One Person Injured
UPDATE (4:00 p.m.):. According to Senior Cpl. Matthew Benoit, a male victim was shot during a physical altercation at a barbershop near the food court in the Acadiana Mall. After responding to a 911 call about a reported shooting around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were able to determine that the shooting took place in a business near the Acadiana Mall food court. Individuals were involved in a fight in the barbershop when one person reportedly produced a firearm and shot another individual.
theadvocate.com
Victim, suspect sought after gun fired in Acadiana Mall, police say
Update at 4:30 p.m.: The Lafayette Police Department confirmed a male victim was injured in the shooting and had been privately taken to a local hospital. A physical fight at a business in the mall led to the shooting. Additional details are still being gathered. Original post: A gun was...
theadvocate.com
18-year-old killed in St. Francisville shooting Saturday night, West Feliciana Parish officials say
One person was killed in a St. Francisville shooting on Saturday night, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said. James "Jackie" Johnson, 18, was shot in the 5100 block of Burnett Road, the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Sheriff Brian L. Spillman said witnesses heard a gunshot and saw several...
Man arrested in connection with shooting, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Seneca Street in Baton Rouge. Arrest documents show Jermaine Mack, 41, faces charges of attempted 2nd-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. According to...
1 person hurt in Scenic Highway shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to police, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, near the intersection of Scenic Highway and 75th Avenue in Baton Rouge. The victim...
wbrz.com
Gunman in shooting outside North Baton Rouge convenience store turns himself in Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A man turned himself in to police Saturday and admitted his involvement in a North Baton Rouge shooting earlier this month. The Baton Rouge Police Department said George Okpara, 35, turned himself in on Saturday, telling officers he was the gunman in a shooting on Aug. 3 on Sycamore Street that left one man injured.
Lafayette Police Work Separate Shootings Near Walmart and I-10 Exit
It's been a very busy 24 hours for Lafayette Police as they have had to work two shootings - one at a motel and the other at a gas station.
brproud.com
Sycamore Street shooting suspect wanted by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks the identity of a suspect connected to an Aug. 3 shooting on Sycamore Street. Police said the shooting took place in the 4600 block of Sycamore Street. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to...
theadvocate.com
After downtown fight, video shows police only detaining Black men; BRPD opens internal probe
Baton Rouge Police officials opened an internal affairs investigation, the agency said Monday, after video spread on social media showing officers handcuffing two Black men, after tasing one, following a fight among several Black and White men in a popular downtown nightlife area. Apparently filmed from the balcony of a...
theadvocate.com
Man shot assailant during fight at motel on North University Avenue, police say
After a man was shot at a motel on North University Avenue, investigators determined the man was shot while fighting and threatening to kill another man, the Lafayette Police Department said. Officers responded to the 1700 block of North University Avenue just after noon Friday and found Rickey J. Hebert...
brproud.com
27-year-old woman dies in fatal speeding crash, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Department are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday night on Airline Highway. According to BRPD, investigation shows a 2019 Ford Mustang was headed south on Airline Highway at high speeds, when the driver lost control of the vehicle around 9:00 p.m. The Mustang crashed into metal guardrails and then a concrete pylon.
theadvocate.com
Man escapes after being held at knifepoint by man who climbed in car at gas pump, EBRSO says
A man was kidnapped at knifepoint from a Siegen Lane gas station early Sunday morning and managed to convince his attacker to drive to another station, where he was able to escape, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. The victim was in his vehicle near a pump at the...
