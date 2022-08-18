ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Two people wounded in Sunday night Breaux Bridge shooting

Breaux Bridge Police were called to the 500 block of Degeyter Road on Sunday to investigate a shooting. They found two people with gunshot wounds in a Waffle House parking lot. Both were treated and released at a local hospital. Police say two groups of young men began arguing in...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge man arrested in fatal hit and run

A local man has been arrested in connection with an August 14 fatal hit-and-run crash. Breaux Bridge Police say they arrested Ryan Robicheaux, 42, and booked him with hit-and-run driving with a death. The crash claimed the life of Camille Angelle, 42. Police were called to the 900 block of...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
theadvocate.com

Lakeland woman arrested in connection with man's death in New Ibera

A Lakeland woman was arrested Monday in connection to an Iberia Parish death earlier this month, according to KATC. Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies found the body of a man later identified as 24-year-old Jacob Adams of New Iberia in the parking lot of a South Lewis Street business. While the...
IBERIA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Person arrested after allegedly firing shots at Baton Rouge police officers

A person who allegedly fired shots at Baton Rouge police officers early Monday has been arrested, according to authorities. Around 2:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a person at resident’s door in the 5900 block of Cadillac Street. The individual then began running and firing shots at officers, a BRPD spokesperson said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
999ktdy.com

Police: Physical Altercation Led to Shooting in Barber Shop Near Acadiana Mall Food Court, One Person Injured

UPDATE (4:00 p.m.):. According to Senior Cpl. Matthew Benoit, a male victim was shot during a physical altercation at a barbershop near the food court in the Acadiana Mall. After responding to a 911 call about a reported shooting around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were able to determine that the shooting took place in a business near the Acadiana Mall food court. Individuals were involved in a fight in the barbershop when one person reportedly produced a firearm and shot another individual.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Victim, suspect sought after gun fired in Acadiana Mall, police say

Update at 4:30 p.m.: The Lafayette Police Department confirmed a male victim was injured in the shooting and had been privately taken to a local hospital. A physical fight at a business in the mall led to the shooting. Additional details are still being gathered. Original post: A gun was...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested in connection with shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Seneca Street in Baton Rouge. Arrest documents show Jermaine Mack, 41, faces charges of attempted 2nd-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. According to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WAFB

1 person hurt in Scenic Highway shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to police, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, near the intersection of Scenic Highway and 75th Avenue in Baton Rouge. The victim...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Sycamore Street shooting suspect wanted by BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks the identity of a suspect connected to an Aug. 3 shooting on Sycamore Street. Police said the shooting took place in the 4600 block of Sycamore Street. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

27-year-old woman dies in fatal speeding crash, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Department are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday night on Airline Highway. According to BRPD, investigation shows a 2019 Ford Mustang was headed south on Airline Highway at high speeds, when the driver lost control of the vehicle around 9:00 p.m. The Mustang crashed into metal guardrails and then a concrete pylon.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy