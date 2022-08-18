Lawmakers from both parties have introduced revised legislation that would allow news publishers and broadcasters to jointly negotiate with major tach platforms for access to their content. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would create a “safe harbor” from antitrust laws for a period of eight years for newspapers, broadcast stations and digital journalism outlets. The legislation has been proposed multiple times in recent years, but so far has failed to move forward. It’s intended to boost local news outlets, which have withered in the face of online competition. The latest version places limits on the size of news outlets that can...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO