ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Private Investors#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Web3 Policy#Block One#Tezos Foundation
kitco.com

Bitcoin Aug. 22 chart alert - Bulls work to stabilize price

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Monday. Bears have the near-term technical advantage as a two-month-old price uptrend on the daily bar chart has been negated. Bulls this week are working to stabilize the market after the recent selling pressure. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES
Deadline

Lawmakers Introduce Revised Bill To Boost News Outlets In Negotiations With Tech Giants

Lawmakers from both parties have introduced revised legislation that would allow news publishers and broadcasters to jointly negotiate with major tach platforms for access to their content. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would create a “safe harbor” from antitrust laws for a period of eight years for newspapers, broadcast stations and digital journalism outlets. The legislation has been proposed multiple times in recent years, but so far has failed to move forward. It’s intended to boost local news outlets, which have withered in the face of online competition. The latest version places limits on the size of news outlets that can...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
AFP

US says Iran eased demands for nuclear deal

The United States said Tuesday that Iran has agreed to ease key demands that had held up the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, with all eyes on what President Joe Biden in turn is offering. US officials said Iran dropped demands to block some UN nuclear inspections after also relaxing on insistence on a key sticking point -- that Washington remove its powerful Revolutionary Guards from a terrorism blacklist.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy