kitco.com
Bitcoin holders withdraw their tokens en masse from exchanges as risk management comes into focus
Developments across the crypto market in 2022 have forced many to reevaluate their risk management practices as collapsing...
kitco.com
Australia to prioritize 'token mapping' as part of its efforts to regulate cryptocurrencies
The token mapping process will involve investigating the various characteristics of all digital assets used in Australia to...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
kitco.com
The Ethereum Merge will be the biggest crypto event since the first Bitcoin was mined - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
On September 15th, Ethereum is expected to complete its merge from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which could have a major impact on the cryptocurrency. Ran Neuner, Founder and Host of Crypto Banter, said that the upcoming merge, also known as ‘The Merge,’ will be the biggest event...
kitco.com
Bitcoin price has hit bottom; coldest days of Crypto Winter are over – Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
With Bitcoin’s price bottoming below $20K in June, the worst days of the Crypto Winter are over, according to Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley, who joined Kitco’s Editor-in-Chief and Lead Anchor, Michelle Makori, in a panel discussion. “We’ve hit the crypto bottom,” said Neuner, Host of Crypto Banter,...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Aug. 22 chart alert - Bulls work to stabilize price
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Monday. Bears have the near-term technical advantage as a two-month-old price uptrend on the daily bar chart has been negated. Bulls this week are working to stabilize the market after the recent selling pressure. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
Stock market freefall will continue, won’t make new highs for 10 years – Gareth Soloway on Bitcoin, AMC, gold
The stock market rally that started in mid-June started to reverse by mid-August. Monday, the S&P 500 fell 2.1% by market close. Gareth Soloway, Chief Market Strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, said that the volatility is not yet over, and in fact, stocks will likely see new lows. “This is a fear...
Lawmakers Introduce Revised Bill To Boost News Outlets In Negotiations With Tech Giants
Lawmakers from both parties have introduced revised legislation that would allow news publishers and broadcasters to jointly negotiate with major tach platforms for access to their content. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would create a “safe harbor” from antitrust laws for a period of eight years for newspapers, broadcast stations and digital journalism outlets. The legislation has been proposed multiple times in recent years, but so far has failed to move forward. It’s intended to boost local news outlets, which have withered in the face of online competition. The latest version places limits on the size of news outlets that can...
US says Iran eased demands for nuclear deal
The United States said Tuesday that Iran has agreed to ease key demands that had held up the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, with all eyes on what President Joe Biden in turn is offering. US officials said Iran dropped demands to block some UN nuclear inspections after also relaxing on insistence on a key sticking point -- that Washington remove its powerful Revolutionary Guards from a terrorism blacklist.
