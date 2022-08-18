Read full article on original website
Related
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Bodies in suitcases mystery deepens as it's revealed mum left the country four years before her children's remains were found in a storage unit
A woman believed to be a family member of the two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is in South Korea, Seoul police say. The woman, a Korean-born New Zealander, arrived in South Korea in 2018 and there was no record of departure since then, a police officer told Reuters.
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Comments / 0