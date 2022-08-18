Read full article on original website
Report: Fort Walton Beach man stabbed several times by Texas resident
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office arrested a Texan man for stabbing a Fort Walton Beach resident several times Saturday night. Timothy John Attaway, 24, of Texas, is charged with aggravated battery-cause of bodily harm or disability. According to the arrest report, Attaway and a 31-year-old man...
Northwest Florida counties encouraging internet 'speed testing'
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A meeting is scheduled for Thursday in Santa Rosa County to discuss guidelines for how an over $400 million dollar state grant will be used to improve high speed internet access. The Community Development Liaison for Santa Rosa County, Kyle Holley, says in order for...
Florida District 1 race features Gaetz, Lombardo, Merk, Jones, Schiller
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Rep. Matt Gaetz is being challenged by Mark Lombardo and Greg Merk for the republican slot in the Florida District 1 race. Meanwhile, Peggy Schiller and Rebekah Jones will face off on the democratic side in Tuesday's Florida primary election. Gaetz is seeking his fourth term as...
AIA Florida Northwest's PensaCan 2022 now accepting build team registrations
AIA Florida Northwest’s PensaCan 2022 now accepting build team registrations. The annual event benefits the hungry served by Manna Food Bank. Build team registrations are being accepted now for PensaCan 2022 – an event led by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Florida Northwest to fight hunger in our community. This year PensaCan will take place September 29 through October 7. Teams are strongly encouraged to register in August, though teams will be accepted through September 9.
2022 Florida Primary Election polls open at 7 a.m.
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Polls opened Tuesday at 7 a.m. for Florida Primary Elections. Channel 3 will provide updates throughout the day on all of the races across Northwest Florida. For polling locations, Channel 3 has provided links below:. Polls will close at 7 p.m. As it gets closer to the...
Heavy rain continues for Election Day and the rest of the week
The faucet has been stuck on across NW Florida the last couple of weeks. Have you noticed?. High rain chances are expected throughout the day on Tuesday for Election Day. The best times to vote are in the morning or late afternoon, early evening. The highest chance for rain will be during the early-mid afternoon.
Rebekah Jones wins appeal, will appear on Tuesday's Primary ballot
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Rebekah Jones is officially a qualified Democrat candidate for the Florida District 1 race in Tuesday's primary. Jones won her appeal on Monday. “It is clear that the candidate in question falls decidedly in the Democrat side of the ledger and is not attempting to be a non-Democrat in Democrat clothing," the judges wrote Monday.
Political parties make final push for votes ahead of Florida primary
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- At most voting locations across Escambia County, you'll can find signs representing various candidates ahead of Tuesday's primary election. Some candidates plan to be out at those voting locations Tuesday in their elections final primary push. Monday, Channel 3 checked in with both parties about the...
VOTER GUIDE: Polling locations for Northwest Florida voters
The Primary Election in Florida is set for Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here are voting resources for Northwest Florida citizens:. You will be able to follow along Tuesday with the election results here.
