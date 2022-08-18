ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WEAR

AIA Florida Northwest's PensaCan 2022 now accepting build team registrations

AIA Florida Northwest’s PensaCan 2022 now accepting build team registrations. The annual event benefits the hungry served by Manna Food Bank. Build team registrations are being accepted now for PensaCan 2022 – an event led by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Florida Northwest to fight hunger in our community. This year PensaCan will take place September 29 through October 7. Teams are strongly encouraged to register in August, though teams will be accepted through September 9.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

2022 Florida Primary Election polls open at 7 a.m.

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Polls opened Tuesday at 7 a.m. for Florida Primary Elections. Channel 3 will provide updates throughout the day on all of the races across Northwest Florida. For polling locations, Channel 3 has provided links below:. Polls will close at 7 p.m. As it gets closer to the...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Heavy rain continues for Election Day and the rest of the week

The faucet has been stuck on across NW Florida the last couple of weeks. Have you noticed?. High rain chances are expected throughout the day on Tuesday for Election Day. The best times to vote are in the morning or late afternoon, early evening. The highest chance for rain will be during the early-mid afternoon.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Rebekah Jones wins appeal, will appear on Tuesday's Primary ballot

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Rebekah Jones is officially a qualified Democrat candidate for the Florida District 1 race in Tuesday's primary. Jones won her appeal on Monday. “It is clear that the candidate in question falls decidedly in the Democrat side of the ledger and is not attempting to be a non-Democrat in Democrat clothing," the judges wrote Monday.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Political parties make final push for votes ahead of Florida primary

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- At most voting locations across Escambia County, you'll can find signs representing various candidates ahead of Tuesday's primary election. Some candidates plan to be out at those voting locations Tuesday in their elections final primary push. Monday, Channel 3 checked in with both parties about the...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
