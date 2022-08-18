Read full article on original website
kmvt
Sun Valley opens season with win over Buhl; soccer roundup
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sun Valley Community School used a second half goal from a freshman to beat Buhl Monday night. Freshman Chris Arenas scored the lone goal for the Cutthroats. OTHER BOYS SCORES. Wendell 3, Bliss 1. Gooding 3, Kimberly 1. Edgar Magana had two goals for the...
kmvt
Minico starts off season with big win over 5A Thunder Ridge
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans kicked off their 2022 campaign on the right foot Friday night. The Spartans controlled their Week 0 matchup against 5A Thunder Ridge. Minico 40, Thunder Ridge 21. Minico (1-0) will play Beaver (Utah) next Friday at Madison High School.
kmvt
Gridiron Grind: Lighthouse Christian Lions looking to rebound after winless 2021
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lighthouse Lions had a 2021 to forget with a last-place finish in the Snake River Conference and an 0-8 record has been on the minds of the players returning in 2022. “Last season, it hurt the whole entire team,” said Senior CW Goettle....
kmvt
Wendell shows promise but falls to Cole Valley Christian
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a Week 0 matchup, Cole Valley Christian held on in the second half to beat Wendell. Wendell hosts West Jefferson next Friday.
kmvt
Wood River can’t keep up with South Fremont in 3A debut
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After petitioning down to 3A, the Wood River Wolverines fall in their 3A opener to South Fremont. Wood River will host McCall-Donnelly next Friday.
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
The first car of new oats for 1922 shipped out of Idaho Falls on Aug. 18, fetching grower L.A. Hartert $1.20 per hundredweight, 45 cents more than he’d received the previous year. Meanwhile, local growers were saying they didn’t think the local potato crop would be as big as the 20,000 carloads predicted by the state. Mid-August temperatures were setting records this week in Bonneville County, with the temperature reaching 95 degrees on consecutive days.
Post Register
Idaho gold mine project starting further field exploration
A company seeking to mine gold west of Yellowstone National Park in the Kilgore gold deposit is starting further exploration activities as its current drilling operations remain in active litigation. Excellon Idaho Gold announced in a Monday news release it is beginning field exploration for potential additional mineralized zones at...
A Top State Gold Panning Site Is Just 30 Min From Twin Falls ID
There aren't too many more exciting outdoor hobbies than panning for gold. Idaho has numerous sites throughout the state where an abundance of gold is expected to lie, and one of those locations is along the river banks near a dam just 28 miles east of Twin Falls. The Snake...
Idaho Fisherman Reels In Rare Species In Record Breaking Catch
Even the most skilled fishermen know that the sport can be a guessing game. You could spend all day on the water and strike out, and then the next day, in the same spot, in the same conditions you could break a record. You never want to give up. Take...
Where To Go For The Best Loaded Fries In Idaho
French fries are a gift from the heavens and when I first got to Idaho, I fully expected that. Not because of the cliches about Idaho and potatoes but rather because of what I had heard about fry sauce. When I first came to the Treasure Valley, fry sauce was one of the first things I tried, and let me just say, it was an experience. Coming from the south, we didn't have a specific "fry sauce", people would just make their own with various packets of condiments.
kmvt
Family sets up GoFundMe account for injured rider at Cassia County Rodeo
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley community is coming together to support the family of a rider who was injured the Cassia County Fair this past weekend. The GoFundMe has been setup for Jockey, Dallas Erickson, who was in a bad accident while riding at the Cassia County Fair this past Saturday.
Boise National Forest: Don’t Dam It
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-People enjoying the warm weather out in the Idaho forests are being reminded to not dam up natural flowing streams. In post on social media the U.S. Forest Service-Boise National Forest issued a reminder to people enjoying the many streams to not dam them and disrupt the natural flow. "Though it may seem harmless to create a mini-swimming pool near your campsite or local hang, these are actually detrimental the functioning of this water feature. These dams change the flow of the stream, affecting natural conditions for the wildlife calling it home," says the Forest Service. The best mindset to have while in the forest is to Leave No Trace and leave things as they are. The Forest Service noted that there are plenty of swimming holes around the state to enjoy without having to make your own. People who come across a man made dam can help by dismantling it carefully by starting from the top of the structure and work your way down. The method will help keep sediment from being disturbed that have settled behind the dam.
Lapwai, Kamiah, Orofino School Districts Among Idaho Schools to Receive Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Through Grant Program
LAPWAI - Students at 118 schools across Idaho will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced. Local schools to receive Fresh Fruits and Vegetables...
kmvt
CSI students get ‘unpacked’ for Fall semester
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Twin Falls College students are preparing to get into the swing of things, as the Fall Semester at the College of Southern Idaho starts Monday. Saturday morning was Move-in and Orientation Day for students. On this day some students got a tour of the campus,...
kmvt
Live on Rise and Shine: Magic Valley Little Theater
The Gooding Senators are losing a lot from last year’s state semifinal team, but they are ready to compete again this season. Twin Falls man takes the ultimate “leap of faith’ to celebrate his 40th birthday. A Twin Falls man celebrated his birthday on Friday, by doing...
kmvt
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
Optimism growing for a future additional Snake River crossing. Twin Falls man takes the ultimate “leap of faith’ to celebrate his 40th birthday. A Twin Falls man celebrated his birthday on Friday, by doing something many of us are afraid to do. But that ‘something’ is something many do every day in Twin Falls, taking a leap of faith of the Perrine Bridge.
Did You Know Idaho’s Home to One of the Best Diners in the Country?
We’re approaching the end of Summer, but when it comes to enjoying the best diners in Idaho... I don’t think there’s ever a bad time (or season) for that. We’re pretty lucky here in Idaho, because we have some of the best restaurants in the Nation, and when it comes to local food spots and diners... we’re basically unbeatable.
‘A super giant fat sturgeon’: Utah man sets new Idaho record with 10-foot, 4-inch beast
Greg Poulsen and everyone on the boat knew he’d hooked into a big fish. And why wouldn’t they? It was one of those days you hear about. Fishing on C.J. Strike Reservoir with outfitter Brett Jones of Jones Sport Fishing, they’d been into slabs all day. Two of the sturgeon they got to the boat measured better than 9 feet. One of them, at 9 feet, 11 inches, was just...
kmvt
Twin Falls man takes the ultimate “leap of faith’ to celebrate his 40th birthday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man celebrated his birthday on Friday, by doing something many of us are afraid to do. But that ‘something’ is something many do every day in Twin Falls, taking a leap of faith of the Perrine Bridge. Twin Falls...
Missing Idaho inmate found in Utah
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A wanted Idaho inmate was found in Utah on Monday after a multi-day search over the weekend. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho says the suspect, Justin Wayne Gould, 28, was located in Tooele. Gould was an inmate in Idaho when he failed to return from a court-ordered release […]
