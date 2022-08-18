Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Thunderstorms prompt ground stops at Bush, Hobby airports, officials say
HOUSTON – A ground stop has been issued at Houston’s two airports due to the weather. Thunderstorms have caused the stops at Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport, according to the Federal Aviation System (FAA). They are expected to last until at least 5:15 p.m. Several...
A Houston attorney is banking on big business helping preserve the Texas Coast
Mother nature is one of the most powerful allies in helping reduce and store carbon-dioxide emissions. Our coastal marshlands play a vital role in that process but are being threatened by erosion and sea level rise. A Houston environmental attorney said he’s found a way to protect these delicate areas...
Former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes dies after battle with mental health issues, wife confirms
HOUSTON – Former Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes has died after a battle with mental health issues, his wife, Melissa Rootes, confirmed on social media Monday evening. Melissa said that 56-year-old Jamey passed away on Sunday in Houston. “Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a battle with...
WATCH LIVE: KPRC 2+ Extended Weather Coverage
A strong line of storms will move into Southeast Texas overnight. Lightning, street flooding and damaging winds are possible -- with the highest risk in areas northeast of Houston. KPRC 2+ will stream live radar images throughout the night to help you track the threat where you live. Then join...
Meet Corporal Chuck: The Houston-area cop getting millions of views on TikTok
HOUSTON – Houston Life chats with a Houston-area police officer that’s become a TikTok star thanks to his funny videos about police life. On his account, TexasCop2.0, you can see Corporal Chuck virtually sending people to jail for telling a dark humor joke, dancing to Selena or dance battles with other cops, and asking people to fight him for 10 million dollars due to his muscular build.
Hurricane Harvey 5 years later: Meyerland neighborhood continues to recover after hurricane damaged homes, businesses
HOUSTON – This week marks five years since Hurricane Harvey caused devastating flooding in the Houston area. Meyerland, a neighborhood in southwest Houston, was one of the hardest hit areas, but businesses, institutions and the community as a whole continue to show resilience. Old Hickory Inn BBQ on south...
Caught on camera: Suspect wearing one sock, no shoes robs SW Houston law office receptionist with letter opener
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery. According to Houston police, on July 26, a man walked into an office building in the 9900 block of Westpark around 10 a.m. He then walked into...
Rapper Money Man hosts giveaway, giving out more than 500 shoes to kids
HOUSTON – Hundreds of kids in the Houston area will be heading to school in style thanks to multi-platinum artist and entrepreneur Money Man. On Sunday, the rapper teamed up with the Shoe Palace and the City of Houston to give away shoes. Before the ‘back to school’ event...
Man killed outside store during drive-by shooting in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was reportedly shot and killed outside of a store during a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Monday, police said. Officers with the Houston Police Department received reports of a shooting in the 12500 block of Hillcroft Street around 10 p.m.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief targets Houston restaurant 3 times in 4 months, damaging property, stealing alcohol, owner says
HOUSTON – A restaurant owner in the Museum District says his business has been broken into several times in the past few months, resulting in property damage and theft totaling almost $50,000. “It’s just one thing after the other,” owner Daniel Wolfe said. Wolfe, the owner and...
Goodbye Tex!
Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the team is saying goodbye to Tex. Tex became the Houston Life mascot in 2018. After four successful years on television, Tex is retiring and we’re sending him off with a celebration. Join us Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2. Meet...
Victim of murder-suicide in Alief area ‘likely professional staff member’ of HCSO, sheriff says
HOUSTON – The victim of an apparent murder-suicide that happened in the Alief area Tuesday morning may have worked for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, according to the agency. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the incident and asked for prayers, saying, “We’ve been notified that the victim is...
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Tigre, a pup who speaks Español
¡Hola! Les presento a Tigre, un cachorro que responde comandos en español! (Hi! Let me introduce you to Tigre, a pup who responds to commands in Spanish.) Tigre returned to the Houston Humane Society after a well-deserved vacation at PetSuites Missouri City, where he learned tricks such as sit, lay down, and stay.
Corpus Christi attorney arrested, accused of smuggling
A Corpus Christi attorney was arrested over the weekend and accused of smuggling four men from Mexico. According to an offense report obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates, Timothy Daniel Japhet was arrested near the town of Brackettville on Aug. 13 and spent a week in jail. The arrest involved a...
Polar Express returns to Galveston Railroad Museum; This is how to get tickets before they sell out🎅🚂☕
GALVESTON, Texas – The Polar Express Train Ride is returning this holiday season to the Galveston Railroad Museum. This immersive family-oriented experience’s popular dates and times are expected to fill quickly, but seats are now available for departures beginning Nov. 11, and continuing through Dec. 23. Tickets are...
Houston-area cop and Tik Tok star!
Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re introducing you to a Houston-area police officer that’s viral on TikTok. He’s known as @texascop2.0 on TikTok, with 1.6 million followers and 32.4 million likes. He created his TikTok account last year and his funny videos are a hit! He’ll join us in studio, Monday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HISD makes food pantries more accessible to local communities
HOUSTON – This year, food pantries at Houston ISD schools have grown and have become more accessible to the local communities. “Sometimes they (students) do come in and they’re like, ‘We don’t have anything to eat at home. I only had the snack that you gave me,’” said Diana Paca, an HISD Wraparound Resource Specialist.
60-year-old body builder with inspiring story
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, how often do you exercise? How often do you workout? Maybe you go for the occasional jog or swim in the pool. Perhaps you chase your kids or grandkids around the park? Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 Derrick Shore will introduce us to a 60 year-old female body builder with an inspiring story. It’s so inspiring she was invited to give a TED x Talk!
Double shooting leaves 2 men injured in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two men were reportedly left injured after an apparent double shooting in west Houston Saturday. According to police, the shooting took place near Memorial City on Shadowdale Drive near Westview around 3 p.m. Officials say up to 10 shots were fired during the incident. One victim was...
Firefighter seriously injured in head-on crash in Montgomery Co.
A Houston firefighter was injured during a head-on collision while driving to work early Saturday morning, fire officials said. According to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, the fireman was driving southbound on FM 1485 at Lost Lake in his F-150 around 5:30 a.m. Investigators say the driver of a...
