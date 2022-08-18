ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Thunderstorms prompt ground stops at Bush, Hobby airports, officials say

HOUSTON – A ground stop has been issued at Houston’s two airports due to the weather. Thunderstorms have caused the stops at Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport, according to the Federal Aviation System (FAA). They are expected to last until at least 5:15 p.m. Several...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

WATCH LIVE: KPRC 2+ Extended Weather Coverage

A strong line of storms will move into Southeast Texas overnight. Lightning, street flooding and damaging winds are possible -- with the highest risk in areas northeast of Houston. KPRC 2+ will stream live radar images throughout the night to help you track the threat where you live. Then join...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com

Meet Corporal Chuck: The Houston-area cop getting millions of views on TikTok

HOUSTON – Houston Life chats with a Houston-area police officer that’s become a TikTok star thanks to his funny videos about police life. On his account, TexasCop2.0, you can see Corporal Chuck virtually sending people to jail for telling a dark humor joke, dancing to Selena or dance battles with other cops, and asking people to fight him for 10 million dollars due to his muscular build.
HOUSTON, TX
Sylvester Turner
Click2Houston.com

Goodbye Tex!

Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the team is saying goodbye to Tex. Tex became the Houston Life mascot in 2018. After four successful years on television, Tex is retiring and we’re sending him off with a celebration. Join us Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2. Meet...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Tigre, a pup who speaks Español

¡Hola! Les presento a Tigre, un cachorro que responde comandos en español! (Hi! Let me introduce you to Tigre, a pup who responds to commands in Spanish.) Tigre returned to the Houston Humane Society after a well-deserved vacation at PetSuites Missouri City, where he learned tricks such as sit, lay down, and stay.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Corpus Christi attorney arrested, accused of smuggling

A Corpus Christi attorney was arrested over the weekend and accused of smuggling four men from Mexico. According to an offense report obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates, Timothy Daniel Japhet was arrested near the town of Brackettville on Aug. 13 and spent a week in jail. The arrest involved a...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston-area cop and Tik Tok star!

Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re introducing you to a Houston-area police officer that’s viral on TikTok. He’s known as @texascop2.0 on TikTok, with 1.6 million followers and 32.4 million likes. He created his TikTok account last year and his funny videos are a hit! He’ll join us in studio, Monday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HISD makes food pantries more accessible to local communities

HOUSTON – This year, food pantries at Houston ISD schools have grown and have become more accessible to the local communities. “Sometimes they (students) do come in and they’re like, ‘We don’t have anything to eat at home. I only had the snack that you gave me,’” said Diana Paca, an HISD Wraparound Resource Specialist.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

60-year-old body builder with inspiring story

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, how often do you exercise? How often do you workout? Maybe you go for the occasional jog or swim in the pool. Perhaps you chase your kids or grandkids around the park? Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 Derrick Shore will introduce us to a 60 year-old female body builder with an inspiring story. It’s so inspiring she was invited to give a TED x Talk!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Double shooting leaves 2 men injured in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two men were reportedly left injured after an apparent double shooting in west Houston Saturday. According to police, the shooting took place near Memorial City on Shadowdale Drive near Westview around 3 p.m. Officials say up to 10 shots were fired during the incident. One victim was...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Firefighter seriously injured in head-on crash in Montgomery Co.

A Houston firefighter was injured during a head-on collision while driving to work early Saturday morning, fire officials said. According to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, the fireman was driving southbound on FM 1485 at Lost Lake in his F-150 around 5:30 a.m. Investigators say the driver of a...
HOUSTON, TX

