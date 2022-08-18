Read full article on original website
Good News Network
Enormous Underground City Uncovered in Turkey
An enormous underground city has been discovered in Turkey that was created by persecuted Jews and Christians in Imperial Rome. At 74 acres, the ancient city is believed to have been inhabited as early as the 1st century, and acted as a home and synagogue for 70,000 people. It all...
8,000-Year-Old Settlement Is Found in Saudi Arabia, Offering Rare View of Prehistoric Religion
An 8,000-year-old settlement has been discovered by a group of Saudi and French archaeologists working at a site southwest of the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Led by the Saudi Heritage Commission, the team uncovered the Neolithic-era remains using laser scanning, aerial photography, drones, and various forms of surveying. The archaeologists located the settlement at Al-Faw, an archaeological site that has previously turned up evidence of a strong trade network that sustained an ancient city. Along the edge of Mount Tuwaiq, they found a stone temple and pieces of an altar. The archaeologists said these provide a deeper understanding of religious practices...
Archaeologists Rebury ‘First-of-Its-Kind’ Ancient Roman Villa in England One Year After Its Discovery
The ruins of an ancient Roman villa in England have been reburied on the recommendation of the government preservation organization Historic England just one year after they were found. Located in what is now the town of Scarborough, the site included a large home, with a number of rooms coming off a circular central room, and a bathhouse roughly the size of two tennis courts. The ancient complex is believed to have been a dwelling for the elite or a religious site. The ruins were originally uncovered during an investigation of the land, which was slated for housing development. “These archaeological remains...
The deepest cave on Earth is 4 times deeper than America's deepest cave
Cave VeryovkinaCredit: Petr Lyubimov; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Veryovkina Cave in Abkhazia, Georgia is the deepest known cave on Earth. It has a depth of 7,257 feet and its entrance is 7,497 feet above sea level. The cave lies between two mountains in the Western Caucus and the area is remote making it tough to access. Its main entrance is only 3 meters wide and 4 meters long.
These laminated sheets of gold called the Pyrgi Gold Tablets are one of the oldest books in the world
Pyrgi tabletsCredit: Macalla; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. The Pyrgi Gold Tablets are a set of three golden plates that date to the beginning of the 5th century BC. The tablets were first discovered in 1964 during excavations at the ancient site of Pyrgi in Italy.
These mysterious giant stone spheres were made perfectly spherical by ancient pre-Colombian people
Diquis SphereCredit: Mariordo (Mario Roberto Durán Ortiz); CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. The Diquis Spheres are located on the small island of Isla del Cano and the Diquis Delta. They have been called the mysterious giant stone spheres of Costa Rica.
‘The whole embryo was there’: expert makes rare find on Sheffield museum opening day
A 180m-year-old fossil has quickly become one of the star exhibits at the UK’s newest museum, after it was identified as probably the oldest known example of a vertebrate embryo found in Britain. The Yorkshire Natural History Museum in Sheffield opened on Saturday, the ribbon cut by the palaeontologist...
Warhol Family to Sell Student Work, Penn Museum to Bury Skulls of Enslaved People, and More: Morning Links for August 10, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines SEOUL MATES. Timed with Frieze Seoul, Christie’s and HomeArt will stage a pop-up show in Seoul that pairs the work of Francis Bacon and Adrian Ghenie, per Ocula. The exhibition ran in Hong Kong in May, and includes a reported $440 million of art. Other news from the South Korean capital: The credit card Hyundai Card has established an Art Library in the Itaewon neighborhood with some 6,000 books, including many rare volumes, the JoongAng Daily reports. And, Yonhap reports, 80 works by the canonical modernist Lee Jung-seob that were included in the art trove donated in 2021 by the family of the late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee last year will soon go on view in a...
Historian discovered details on the first transport of slaves
The early transatlantic slave trade comprised only transporting black slaves from Iberia (now occupied by Spain and Portugal) due to concern over the spread of other religions.
Phys.org
International researchers confirm museum shrunken head as human remains
Researchers from Western University have verified the authenticity of a South American tsantsa (shrunken head) as human remains, an important step in the global effort toward decolonization and preserving and understanding Indigenous history. The findings were published today in the high impact journal PLOS One. Using clinical computed tomography (CT)...
The big picture: communal living in modern St Petersburg
In the 00s, French photographer Françoise Huguier documented the many Russians still living in crumbling communal houses commandeered during the revolution. During the 1917 revolution, the Bolsheviks seized the grand private houses in the centre of Moscow and St Petersburg and established each of them as a communal living space for 10 or more families. The kommunalka survived the Soviet years, but after the collapse of communism many were sold off and restored to private ownership. In St Petersburg, in particular, however, a housing crisis meant that a large number of the buildings remained communal. By the time the French photographer Françoise Huguier began to document them in 2001, perhaps 300,000 people still lived in these crumbling houses. Some had been resident since before the war.
Getty Museum to Return Illegally Excavated Orpheus Sculptures to Italy
The Getty Museum in Los Angeles will return a group of Orpheus sculptures to Italy after investigators said that the artifacts were illegally excavated and exported. In September, they will be sent to Rome. According to the museum, the Antiquities Trafficking Unit of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office had first raised concerns about the terracotta sculptures, which are more than 2,000 years old. Timothy Potts, director of the Getty, said in the release that the museum “determined that these objects should be returned” by working with officials from that unit. The Sculptural Group of a Seated Poet and Sirens, known as Orpheus and the...
Centuries-old warnings emerge from riverbed as Europe faces historic drought
Water levels have dropped in major rivers across Europe as the region suffers under a historic drought. In those dry riverbeds, centuries-old warning messages have emerged, locals report.
London museum to return trove of stolen artefacts pilfered from colonised country
London's Horniman Museum has finally agreed to return dozens of artefacts that were swiped from the once-mighty kingdom of Benin by British soldiers. The Benin Bronzes are a collection of several thousand brass and bronze plaques and sculptures that once decorated the royal palace in Benin, which is now situated in Edo State, Nigeria.
Atlas Obscura
Stubentor Metro Station City Wall Remains
The metro station was named after the city gate located in the area until 1858 when they were destroyed to free up land for urban development. Some relics of this gate, such as the remnants of the old structures of the city walls can still be in the metro station. There are other remains located around the city, but these inside a metro station are most interesting because they survived as a modern feature of the city.
Italian Police Seize Modigliani and Picasso Works Belonging to Architect of ‘Putin’s Palace’
Click here to read the full article. Italian authorities seized artworks and other valuable properties from Lanfranco Cirillo, the architect who designed what is dubbed “Putin’s Palace.” The enormous luxury property on the Black Sea allegedly belongs to Putin, though he and Cirillo have both denied that. The Art Newspaper reported that authorities confiscated $144 million worth of valuable assets such as jewelry and cash, as well as 150 pieces of art, including works by Modigliani and Picasso. Cirillo has been accused of various offenses, owing some 50 million euros ($51 million) in taxes. He is also being investigated for money laundering....
The Hanging Gardens of Babylon: A Brief History
The Hanging Gardens of Babylon are one of the wonders of the ancient world and for a good reason. They were beautiful and impressive gardens, built by the king of Babylon in the city of Babylon. The gardens were built to serve as a royal residence, as well as a place of entertainment and relaxation. The gardens quickly became one of the most popular tourist destinations in the ancient world, and still, remain popular today. If you’re interested in history, or simply want to see a beautiful garden, make sure to visit the Hanging Gardens of Babylon!
architizer.com
Akira Koyama + KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS Redefine the Sakuragicho Residence Exterior
Sakuragicho Residence – The development endeavored to re-define exterior wall tiling and balcony construction distinctive to, yet typical of, large apartment blocks. Instead of applying exterior tiling that would carry a weathering risk of shedding and falling below, an additional 15mm thickness for a grooved pattern yields a brickwork expression inheriting the classical Yokohama context. The woodgrain-like paintwork of the balcony interiors provides space with warmth.
IFLScience
"Magical" Quartz Buried In "Halls Of The Dead" Finally Explained
If someone you knew asked for rainbow crystals to be scattered on their grave at their funeral, you’d probably think they were channeling some New Age philosophy. According to a recent study, though, they may be doing the exact opposite – going back to their roots. About 6,000 years back, to be precise.
Astronomy.com
Interpreting 5 ancient constellations across cultures
Civilizations come and go, with some lasting mere decades while others endure for millennia. But what rarely changes, at least on human timescales, are the stars above us. Nonetheless, past cultures have often connected the dots of various stars in different ways — representing everything from the myths of creation to legendary figures and godlike animals, depending on the viewer.
