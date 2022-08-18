ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

lynnwoodtoday.com

Employer registration open for second annual Lynnwood Job Fair

The second annual Lynnwood Job Fair is coming to the Lynnwood Convention Center on Oct. 12 and employer registration just opened up. Employers from all fields and professions are welcome to attend and set up a booth at the event. Booth registration is $150 and each employer will receive an 8-foot-by-8-foot space with one 6-foot table, power and WI-FI access. Quiet spaces will be available for employers to host on-site interviews.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Sponsor spotlight: Lynnwood Convention Center to host ‘Meet the Artists’ reception Sept. 14

The Lynnwood Convention Center is celebrating Snohomish County artists Sept. 14 during its “Meet the Artists” reception – an event showcasing the center’s latest art exhibit. Guests can meet and mingle with local artists, enjoy over 56 works of art, snack on complimentary house-made appetizers, enjoy a no-host bar where you can sip on locally made wine from Bonefrog Cellars, listen to live music, and more.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Register now for Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run and save $10

Early pricing is now available for the annual Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run Saturday, Sept. 24. Register for $35 through Sept. 23. On race day, the price jumps to $45. This year, for the first time, the city has allowed the run — which starts at 10 a.m. — to take place on closed city streets. You can register here.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Here’s your chance to share ideas for improving Hwy 99 corridor from 168th to Airport Road

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is developing a plan to identify near- and medium-term transportation improvements for the Highway 99 corridor from 168th Street Southwest to Airport Road. Highway 99 in unincorporated Snohomish County is a heavily traveled corridor that serves as a major north-south alternative to Interstate...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Expect weeknight closures of 46th Avenue West through Sept. 29 for light rail work

Now through Sept. 29, Sound Transit’s contractor will be working at the direct access on- and off-ramps from Interstate 5 at 46th Avenue West to the Lynnwood City Center Park and Ride. This work on overhead operations at the Lynnwood Transit Center will require the closure on- and off-ramps from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. excluding weekends and holidays.

