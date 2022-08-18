Read full article on original website
Edmonds College launches FastTrack, a collection of short-term, career-building programs
Edmonds College has launched FastTrack, a collection of short-term, affordable programs that can be completed in under six months, allowing students to quickly jump into the job market. Each FastTrack program is designed to provide training for new professionals or to gain a competitive advantage for in-demand jobs. Students are...
Snohomish County CASA volunteers receive President’s Volunteer Service Award
A total of 28 Snohomish County Office of the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers qualified to receive the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) for their advocacy work in 2021. The Office of the CASA is a volunteer-powered agency that relies on the generosity of individuals to step forward...
Employer registration open for second annual Lynnwood Job Fair
The second annual Lynnwood Job Fair is coming to the Lynnwood Convention Center on Oct. 12 and employer registration just opened up. Employers from all fields and professions are welcome to attend and set up a booth at the event. Booth registration is $150 and each employer will receive an 8-foot-by-8-foot space with one 6-foot table, power and WI-FI access. Quiet spaces will be available for employers to host on-site interviews.
Sponsor spotlight: Lynnwood Convention Center to host ‘Meet the Artists’ reception Sept. 14
The Lynnwood Convention Center is celebrating Snohomish County artists Sept. 14 during its “Meet the Artists” reception – an event showcasing the center’s latest art exhibit. Guests can meet and mingle with local artists, enjoy over 56 works of art, snack on complimentary house-made appetizers, enjoy a no-host bar where you can sip on locally made wine from Bonefrog Cellars, listen to live music, and more.
Sno-Isle Libraries’ Bookmobile making stops at Vantage and Somerset Apartments Monday and Tuesday
The Sno-Isle Libraries’ Bookmobile will be making stops at Lynnwood’s Vantage Apartments and Somerset Apartments on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 22-23. The “library on wheels” makes regular stops at both apartment complexes each month. Residents are able to sign up for a library card, pick up...
Register now for Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run and save $10
Early pricing is now available for the annual Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run Saturday, Sept. 24. Register for $35 through Sept. 23. On race day, the price jumps to $45. This year, for the first time, the city has allowed the run — which starts at 10 a.m. — to take place on closed city streets. You can register here.
Happening nearby: Daughter of Hedy Lamarr to speak at Sept. 10 Everett Film Festival
A visit by the daughter of Hollywood film star Hedy Lamarr will highlight the 2022 Everett Film Festival, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Everett Community College Jackson Center. Saturday will be a full day, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. Eleven screenings — including animations, documentaries,...
Here’s your chance to share ideas for improving Hwy 99 corridor from 168th to Airport Road
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is developing a plan to identify near- and medium-term transportation improvements for the Highway 99 corridor from 168th Street Southwest to Airport Road. Highway 99 in unincorporated Snohomish County is a heavily traveled corridor that serves as a major north-south alternative to Interstate...
Expect weeknight closures of 46th Avenue West through Sept. 29 for light rail work
Now through Sept. 29, Sound Transit’s contractor will be working at the direct access on- and off-ramps from Interstate 5 at 46th Avenue West to the Lynnwood City Center Park and Ride. This work on overhead operations at the Lynnwood Transit Center will require the closure on- and off-ramps from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. excluding weekends and holidays.
