ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
State
Texas State
State
North Dakota State
State
Arkansas State
TheConversationCanada

Indigenous people pay taxes: Demythologizing the Indian Act tax exemption

There is a common misconception among Canadians that Indigenous people do not pay any taxes. It perpetuates harmful stereotypes and hinders non-Indigenous Canadians from reconciling with the truths of Canada’s colonial history and present. In reality, Indigenous Peoples are subject to the same tax rules as any other Canadian, unless they are eligible for tax exemption under section 87 of the Indian Act. However, there is still considerable misunderstanding about how this exemption is applied. The term “Indian” is an outdated, pejorative term that is no longer used to refer to Indigenous people in Canada, but it is the legal term...
INCOME TAX
AFP

Turkey warmly welcomes Abbas after restoring Israel ties

Turkey said Tuesday that its restoration of full diplomatic relations with Israel did not mean a shift in Middle Eastern allegiances as it warmly welcomed Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas. Cavusoglu said Palestinian leaders also "want our relations with Israel to be normalised".
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy