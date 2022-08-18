ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU continues to apply pressure as crunch-time arrives

West Virginia has tried and will continue to do so right up until kickoff next week, but there's really no simulating what's about the happen. Head coach Neal Brown was 2 years old the last time the Mountaineers opened the season with a true road game against a ranked opponent.
WATCH: WVU Football team spends a day at the coal mines

West Virginia's fall camp has come to an end. The team has learned plenty on the field, and will get ready to learn even more during preseason practice. In between, the Mountaineers headed to the coal mines to learn more about teamwork and the pride felt by every West Virginian. Check it out in the video above.
