ohmymag.co.uk

Long lost ruins and 'hunger stones' being discovered due to drought

Low rainfall and prolonged heatwaves in the summer of 2022 are causing intense drought in several European countries. As a result, many rivers and streams are currently at historically low levels, causing concern among local populations. As a result of the low water levels, long-lost artefacts and ruins have been...
ENVIRONMENT
Lidl's middle aisle is getting cut, this is why

Lidl’s middle aisle or the ‘Middle of Lidl,’ as the company puts it, is to be removed by the discount supermarket, as per the report by Grocery Gazette. Amidst the rising cost of living, customer preferences have shifted massively, leading to mega-retailers like Lidl having to adjust their priorities.
RETAIL
McDonald's: Record-breaking UK menu item to be introduced in the US

The McDonald'sChicken Big Mac is about to hit US restaurants and we have a feeling it will be just as big of a hit as it was in the UK... Consisting of the exact same ingredients (minus the burger meat patties and replaced with patties of the chicken variety instead) the fast food giant will be testing out the new product in select restaurants in Miami later this month.
RESTAURANTS
Covid-19: China is testing live fish for Covid-19 as cases spread

When the Chinese city of Xiamen detected 40 cases of Covid-19 among its population, officials ordered more than the five million inhabitants to get tested. Apart from humans, city officials are also giving PCR tests to some forms of sea life including fish and crabs, BBC reports. Not unprecedented. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH

